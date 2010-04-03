Simple GMMA MT5

This is a very simple multiple moving average indicator.

It can display 12 moving averages.
The time axis of the moving averages can be changed in the input field of the indicator.
The process is faster than the 12 moving averages included with MT5.

We also have a buffer set up so you can access it from an Expert Advisor.
*For advanced users.

If you have any questions or requests, please message me.

Thank you.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122857

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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