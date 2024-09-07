Simple GMMA

This is a very simple multiple moving average indicator.

It can display 12 moving averages.
The time axis of the moving averages can be changed in the input field of the indicator.
The process is faster than the 12 moving averages included with MT4.

We also have a buffer set up so you can access it from an Expert Advisor.
*For advanced users.

If you have any questions or requests, please message me.


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Simple GMMA MT5
Yuto Tokuhara
Indicators
This is a very simple multiple moving average indicator. It can display 12 moving averages. The time axis of the moving averages can be changed in the input field of the indicator. The process is faster than the 12 moving averages included with MT5. We also have a buffer set up so you can access it from an Expert Advisor. *For advanced users. If you have any questions or requests, please message me. Thank you. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122857
FREE
Apex Predictor
Yuto Tokuhara
Indicators
This indicator is based on Bollinger Bands and moving averages, and uses ADX to get the turning point of the market trend and display a sign. It is basically intended for use with currency pairs and futures with high volatility. In our tests we use it on XAUUSD, 5m and 15m. Win rate is more than 80% with 50 pips stop loss and 50 pips gain or more. The indicator is also a simple indicator that allows you to enable or disable alerts and change the color of the arrows from the indicator settings
FREE
EuroBlade
Yuto Tokuhara
Experts
EuroBlade is an expert advisor using the martingale method. This expert advisor works under the following conditions Currency Pair: EURUSD Minimum deposit: 800 USD Minimum leverage: 1:100 Operating time frame: 1H It achieved an interest rate of 1,922% in the back test from the beginning of 2018 to November 2024. The martingale method is a risky trading technique, but EuroBlade   hedges the risk by holding both the sell and buy positions at the same time. In addition, because of the long-ter
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rnzlv 2024.09.12 09:20 
 

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