Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines high-speed execution with an advanced recovery-based strategy to manage market movements dynamically while providing flexible risk control options.

The EA features a unique Validation Mode System, allowing traders to select the trading intensity according to their risk preference and account size.

Validation Modes

Low Mode

  • Designed for conservative trading.

  • Lower recovery exposure and reduced risk level.

  • Suitable for smaller accounts and traders who prefer a more balanced approach.

Medium Mode

  • Balanced setting between risk and recovery performance.

  • Provides increased recovery capability compared to Low Mode.

  • Suitable for traders looking for a moderate trading approach.

High Mode

  • Designed for experienced traders who understand higher risk strategies.

  • Provides approximately 3x the recovery and profit potential compared to Low Mode.

  • Higher exposure means higher risk, requiring proper account management.

Key Features

  • High-Speed Market Execution

  • Intelligent Recovery-Based Strategy

  • Flexible Validation Mode Selection

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Smart Trade Management

  • Automated Recovery Logic

  • Risk Control Features

  • VPS Optimized Performance

  • Fully Automated Operation

Recommended Setup

  • A low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for stable 24/7 operation and faster execution.

  • A Cent account is recommended for initial testing and safer evaluation before moving to a standard account.

  • Use a reliable broker with low spreads and fast execution.

  • Select the Validation Mode according to your balance, risk tolerance, and trading experience.

Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla gives traders the flexibility to choose between conservative, balanced, and aggressive recovery settings while maintaining automated execution and professional trade management.

Risk Warning: This Expert Advisor uses a recovery-based trading approach. Higher Validation Modes increase recovery capability but also increase exposure and risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits in all market conditions. Always test on a demo or Cent account first and apply proper money management.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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// ===================== INPUTS ===================== input bool InpValidationPatch = true; // FALSE FOR USE EA input group "---- GENERAL SETTINGS ----" input double LotSize = 0.01; input int MagicNumber = 5555; input int MaxSpread = 500; input int Slippage = 1000; input int TradeLockMinutes = 0; input int BE_Profit_Points = 500; // FIX #8: Separate grid step tolerance from order slippage // On XAUUSD Daily, EntryStep is large so a tight tolerance is needed. // This replaces the old Slippage-as-
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