ManHedger User Guide & Trial

In this section, the trader can specify the lot size of the trade or order they wish to enter. The first selection box enables the trader to choose the method for calculating the trade size. Selecting "Vol:" allows setting the Volume/Margin used for the trade. Choosing "Risk:" or "Gain:" enables specifying the desired amount to risk or gain from the trade. With the second selection box, the trader can further refine the calculation method. For example, selecting "Risk:" and "Balance %" allows specifying the risk as a percentage of the balance. Choosing "Gain:" and "In Money" allows setting a specific monetary gain, such as $15. Opting for "Vol:" and "In Money" enables specifying the margin used for the trade. This option is only enabled if the user allows the margin based volume calculation in the inputs.