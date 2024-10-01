Supply and Demand Zones MT5

4.88

The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control.

The best FREE Trade Manager.

If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the ManHedger

Key Features:

  • Automatic Zone Detection: The indicator automatically identifies supply and demand zones based on historical price action and support/resistance levels, taking the guesswork out of manual analysis.
  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust the sensitivity of the zones, number of levels to display, and the period for calculating the zones to fine-tune the indicator to your trading style.
  • Visual Representation: Supply and demand zones are visually represented on the chart using customizable rectangles. You can choose whether to fill the zones or display outlines, and customize the colors for easy identification.
  • Support & Resistance Levels: Optionally, display support and resistance levels with arrows to better understand how the indicator works and how zones are formed.
  • Alerts: Receive notifications when the price is approaching a significant supply or demand zone by setting up customizable alerts.
  • Distance Display: You can also display the distance from the nearest supply and demand level directly on the chart, giving you real-time feedback.

How It Works: The indicator uses support and resistance levels to form supply and demand zones. If several support levels are close to each other and price has bounced upward between them, a demand zone is formed. Similarly, if resistance levels are clustered together and the price has dropped between them, a supply zone is formed.

The indicator is highly flexible, allowing traders to customize the parameters based on their preferences and trading strategy. Whether you're looking for strict zones or wider areas of interest, the sensitivity and other settings can be adjusted to meet your needs.

Settings & Input parameters:

  • Level_Count_Max (Default = 3):
    Defines the maximum number of zones that can be displayed on the chart at any given time.

  • Historical_Level_Count (Default = 100):
    Sets the number of historical supply and demand zones that will be displayed on the chart.

  • Look_Back_Bars (Default = 3000):
    Specifies how many bars back the indicator will consider for its calculations. A higher number of bars means more data is used for calculating the zones, which could take longer to process.

  • Period (Default = 20):
    Defines the number of bars the indicator uses to calculate the support and resistance levels. For example, it looks at the maximum/minimum price in the last 20 bars to identify potential levels.

  • Overlook (Default = 10):
    Sets the number of additional bars considered when identifying support and resistance levels. This can help refine the detection of levels beyond the immediate price action.

  • Number_of_Levels_to_Calculate_With (Default = 10):
    Specifies how many of the most recent support and resistance levels should be used when calculating potential supply and demand zones.

  • Sensitivity (Default = 0.90):
    Controls how closely two support or resistance levels need to be to form a zone. The higher the value, the more tightly the zones must cluster together to be considered valid. Lower values allow for wider zones.

  • Show_Support_Resistance_Arrows (Default = false):
    If enabled, arrows will be drawn on the chart to show the exact points where support and resistance levels were calculated, helping you understand the mechanics behind the indicator.

  • Color_of_Supply (Default = clrTomato):
    Sets the color used to represent the supply zones on the chart. The default color is Tomato.

  • Color_of_Demand (Default = clrYellowGreen):
    Sets the color used to represent the demand zones on the chart. The default color is YellowGreen.

  • Fill_Zones (Default = false):
    If enabled, the indicator will fill the supply and demand zones with the specified colors. If disabled, it will only draw the outlines of the zones.

  • Show_Distance_from_Levels (Default = false):
    If enabled, the indicator will display the distance in pips from the current price to the nearest supply or demand level, giving you a real-time sense of proximity to key zones.

  • Alert_Allowed (Default = false):
    If enabled, the indicator will trigger an alert when the price approaches a significant supply or demand zone, as defined by the Alert_Pip_Distance parameter.

  • Alert_Pip_Distance (Default = 1):
    Sets the distance in pips from the current price to a supply or demand zone at which the alert will trigger. For example, if set to 1 pip, the alert will sound when the price is within 1 pip of a zone.

Repainting Indicator: Please note that the indicator repaints as new data comes in, meaning the zones adjust dynamically based on how price moves and forms new highs or lows.

Use Case: This indicator is suitable for all types of traders, including swing traders, day traders, and long-term investors who rely on price action. It helps identify critical zones where the market could react, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions.



NoksMkhonza
66
NoksMkhonza 2025.10.06 19:36 
 

This is by far the best free indicator I have come across. It improved my algorithm as well as my profits exponentially. Thank you very much for this indicator. I love it.

52644376
14
52644376 2025.08.31 10:21 
 

excellent, give you good understanding from where the market taking support and resistance.

Rich8989
628
Rich8989 2025.08.25 03:53 
 

good indicator. Thanks for sharing

NoksMkhonza
66
NoksMkhonza 2025.10.06 19:36 
 

This is by far the best free indicator I have come across. It improved my algorithm as well as my profits exponentially. Thank you very much for this indicator. I love it.

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.10.07 11:48
I'm glad you liked it and thank you very much for your review, it means a lot to me!
52644376
14
52644376 2025.08.31 10:21 
 

excellent, give you good understanding from where the market taking support and resistance.

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.09.26 15:34
Thanks a lot for your review
Rich8989
628
Rich8989 2025.08.25 03:53 
 

good indicator. Thanks for sharing

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.09.26 15:34
thank you for taking your time to write a review!
Gellet Manchenella
478
Gellet Manchenella 2025.08.03 05:02 
 

Peter, Excellent and useful indicator. Vertical News lines can also be a great addition. Please consider.

Check your DM, I sent a picture.

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.08.03 09:34
Thanks a lot for your review!
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi
182
Muhamad Rizal Fahlepi 2025.08.01 17:37 
 

its very usefull peter. thank you

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.08.01 17:59
thanks for the review!
zerolynx
16
zerolynx 2025.07.29 23:52 
 

nice

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.07.31 07:14
thanks for the review
arthur_sp
16
arthur_sp 2025.07.29 02:19 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Kedrov
1129
Kedrov 2025.07.08 19:31 
 

Индикатор понравился! Спасибо автору!

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.07.08 20:30
thanks a lot for the review!
Shainee
56
Shainee 2025.06.26 09:02 
 

Thank you for making this available.

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.07.07 18:28
Thank you for taking your time and writing a review!
KoILudPu
14
KoILudPu 2025.06.26 07:17 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.07.07 18:28
thanks for the review
Alex074179
375
Alex074179 2025.06.23 12:17 
 

OTIMO, ESTOU GOSTANDO MUITO , SUCESSO

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.06.24 19:18
thanks a lot!😁
Lydia Kwarteng
1673
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:00 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.06.12 12:40
Thank you very much for taking your time and writing a review, I appreciate it.
Benjamin Afedzie
3254
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:51 
 

great product

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.06.12 12:40
I'm glad you liked it and thanks for leaving a review
Jozsef Lakatos
521
Jozsef Lakatos 2025.05.22 20:21 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.05.24 14:40
Thanks a lot for taking your time and writing a review! It's good to see fellow hungarians giving me feedback.
dani yosef
18
dani yosef 2025.04.16 19:18 
 

Perfect indicator! My only problem is the indicator keeps disappearing when I try to use it on the daily timeframe. It works fine on other timeframes. But when I try to use it on the daily timeframe the indicator removes itself from the chart. I dont know why. Is there any way to fix this? It's kinda frustrating and makes it impossible to use it long term on the daily chart.

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2025.04.17 20:54
Thanks a lot for taking your time and writing a review! I have never received such complains, but I have to investigate this case further. Please write me a PM here on mql5.
gnanos123
927
gnanos123 2024.12.28 13:09 
 

Excellent indicator.

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2024.12.28 15:30
Thank you very much for taking the time and writing a review, I appreciate it.
SRMAS TRADING
16
SRMAS TRADING 2024.12.10 19:14 
 

Great job! Thank you so much for this tool! :)

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2024.12.11 13:17
Thanks a lot for your review I appreciate it!
YAho33
146
YAho33 2024.11.26 15:30 
 

Gostei. Obrigado por compartilhar.

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2024.11.28 14:07
Thanks a lot for taking your time and writing a review
Ahmad Kazemi
38
Ahmad Kazemi 2024.10.16 19:18 
 

thanks

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2024.10.17 09:49
thank you for the review
Andre Schinkel
1722
Andre Schinkel 2024.10.06 09:33 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Peter Mueller
29365
Geliştiriciden yanıt Peter Mueller 2024.10.06 10:35
Thank you very much, I'm glad you like it.
12
