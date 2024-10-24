G Spikes Trade Assistant

INTRODUCING

  G-SPIKES ASISTANT— Your ultimate trading assistant designed to simplify and enhance your trading experience. Developed by Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey,

This powerful tool provides intuitive controls and automation to execute trades efficiently and manage risk effectively. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, this tool is crafted to adapt to your trading needs.

 

Support: Regular updates and support from the developer, Machofxgh, with easy access to the community via Telegram.

 

Key Features:

  1. Customizable Risk Management:
    • Offers flexible risk calculation modes, including Fixed Lots, to match your preferred trading strategy.
    • Allows you to automatically set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on predefined risk ratios.
  2. Advanced Order Execution:
    • Supports both Buy and Sell order buttons for quick market entries.
    • Features a unique "Close All" button for instantly closing all positions, with options to modify SL and TP directly from the panel.
  3. Smart Trade Modification:
    • Modify SL and TP levels with a simple drag-and-drop function, giving you full control over your trade management.
    • Includes partial close options to secure profits while keeping trades open for further gains.
  4. Comprehensive Display Options:
    • Customizable interface to show or hide elements, including separate buttons for closing Buy or Sell orders, and options for pending orders.
    • Adjustable font size for better visibility.
  5. Enhanced Functionality:
    • Built-in bid/ask reference for precise price calculations.
    • Asynchronous order operation mode for faster trade execution without delays.
  6. User-Friendly Interface:
    • Clean and intuitive layout to help you manage trades effortlessly.
    • Customizable trade comments for personal notes and better organization.

Why Choose G-SPIKES ASISTANT?

  • Efficiency and Speed: Execute and manage trades faster with user-friendly controls and automated settings.
  • Flexibility: Adapt the panel to your trading style with various customizable options.
  • Security: Manage risk like a pro with automatic SL and TP settings.

 


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Deriv Karma Project EA
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARMA PROJECT EA v2.00 Enjoy 30% off until 15th October 2025,  signal:  https://t.me/machofxprotrading Karma Project EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. The system uses technical analysis with adaptive risk management features. It has been developed and tested on Deriv synthetic indices with optimized settings for multiple instruments. The EA was created after extensive research into recovery-based trading systems and combines traditional technical indicators with position manage
MegaSpikes Boom and Crash
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
4.52 (29)
Göstergeler
Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 MEGASPIKES BOOM AND CRASH v1.32 NB:   source codes of this indicator are available: PM me:   https://t.me/Machofx PLEASE JOIN THE CHANNEL BELOW TO HAVE ACCESS TO ALL PREVIOUS VERSIONS  check out Spikes robot BoomCrash Cheatcode EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Catalyst Indicator
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (2)
Göstergeler
CATALYST Indicator Version: 1.03 Author:  KWAKU BONDZIE GHARTEY Released:  1st Feb @ 2025 Description The CATALYST Indicator is not just another tool on your chart—it is a revolutionary, next-generation technical analysis system engineered to transform your trading experience. Designed with cutting-edge algorithms and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities, the CATALYST Indicator delivers lightning-fast, pinpoint signals that have redefined performance analysis for traders across all major market
FREE
BoomCrash CheatCode EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
INTRODUCTION Unlock the door to a new era of trading with Cheat Code, your ultimate solution for achieving trading success. Say goodbye to the constraints of human limitations and embrace the future of automated trading. Our cutting-edge trading robot is designed to empower both novice and seasoned traders, providing an exceptional tool for optimizing your trading strategies. As you are aware, some months ago, I developed the outstanding Mega spikes Detector, which is part of my best spikes ser
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Key Advancements: Tailored for Boom , Crash , DEX indices and Rangebreak N
