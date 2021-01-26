Volume Acceleration Notificator
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
This utility keep you notified about real-time increase of volume on every simbol you have into your market watch.
Basically it compute the 30 days back volume and compare it with current volume: if you set, for example, 75% into setting page, you will receive telegram (and also on-screen) notification when current volume is above 75% of maximum of last 30-days volume.
To configure Telegram notification:
- Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "https://api.telegram.org/"
- Create your bot (with Telegram BotFather for example) and retrieve the key ID;
- Retrieve your telegram ID;
- Configure these two values inside Metatrader Expert Advisor.
- Done!
Best, Mirko