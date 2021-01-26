Volume Acceleration Notificator

This utility keep you notified about real-time increase of volume on every simbol you have into your market watch.

Basically it compute the 30 days back volume and compare it with current volume: if you set, for example, 75% into setting page, you will receive telegram (and also on-screen) notification when current volume is above 75% of maximum of last 30-days volume.

To configure Telegram notification:

  • Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "https://api.telegram.org/"
  • Create your bot (with Telegram BotFather for example) and retrieve the key ID;
  • Retrieve your telegram ID;
  • Configure these two values inside Metatrader Expert Advisor.
  • Done!


Best, Mirko

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As simple as title, this is a telegram notificator to be always updated about your open position. It send basically 3 message: When you reach a stop loss; When you reach a take profit; When you reach a margin call; If you want I'm available to do all customization for you, like send chart pictures, particular message or to interact with Metatrader with Telegram custom command. How to configure: Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "https://api.tel
Support and Resistance Lot Calculator
Mirko Bastianini
Utilities
Another simple but effective tool that answer to one important question in a rapid way: If I want to risk X money and I want my stop loss here, how many lots I need to use? You can easily attach this tool to graph, draw an horizontal trendline and this tool give to you a suggested lot values to lose/gain money you have specified into setting page.  Interface is also fully customizable. I'm available for further customizations based on user needs. Best, Mirko
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