Volume Acceleration Notificator

This utility keep you notified about real-time increase of volume on every simbol you have into your market watch.

Basically it compute the 30 days back volume and compare it with current volume: if you set, for example, 75% into setting page, you will receive telegram (and also on-screen) notification when current volume is above 75% of maximum of last 30-days volume.

To configure Telegram notification:

Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "https://api.telegram.org/"

Create your bot (with Telegram BotFather for example) and retrieve the key ID;

Retrieve your telegram ID;

Configure these two values inside Metatrader Expert Advisor.

Done!





Best, Mirko