G Spikes Trade Assistant

Enjoy 30% off until 21th december 2025, 


INTRODUCING

  G-SPIKES ASISTANT— Your ultimate trading assistant designed to simplify and enhance your trading experience. Developed by Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey,

This powerful tool provides intuitive controls and automation to execute trades efficiently and manage risk effectively. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, this tool is crafted to adapt to your trading needs.

 

Support: Regular updates and support from the developer, Machofxgh, with easy access to the community via Telegram.

 

Key Features:

  1. Customizable Risk Management:
    • Offers flexible risk calculation modes, including Fixed Lots, to match your preferred trading strategy.
    • Allows you to automatically set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on predefined risk ratios.
  2. Advanced Order Execution:
    • Supports both Buy and Sell order buttons for quick market entries.
    • Features a unique "Close All" button for instantly closing all positions, with options to modify SL and TP directly from the panel.
  3. Smart Trade Modification:
    • Modify SL and TP levels with a simple drag-and-drop function, giving you full control over your trade management.
    • Includes partial close options to secure profits while keeping trades open for further gains.
  4. Comprehensive Display Options:
    • Customizable interface to show or hide elements, including separate buttons for closing Buy or Sell orders, and options for pending orders.
    • Adjustable font size for better visibility.
  5. Enhanced Functionality:
    • Built-in bid/ask reference for precise price calculations.
    • Asynchronous order operation mode for faster trade execution without delays.
  6. User-Friendly Interface:
    • Clean and intuitive layout to help you manage trades effortlessly.
    • Customizable trade comments for personal notes and better organization.

Why Choose G-SPIKES ASISTANT?

  • Efficiency and Speed: Execute and manage trades faster with user-friendly controls and automated settings.
  • Flexibility: Adapt the panel to your trading style with various customizable options.
  • Security: Manage risk like a pro with automatic SL and TP settings.

 

おすすめのプロダクト
Lock Bot
Artem Alekseev
ユーティリティ
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies. A simple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) that implements a locking strategy with an infinitely reloadable locking trade. How the bot works: - When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP - Set the SL parameter for the locking trade - The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the f
Volume Acceleration Notificator
Mirko Bastianini
ユーティリティ
This utility keep you notified about r eal-time increase of volume on every simbol you have into your market watch. Basically it compute the 30 days back volume and compare it with current volume: if you set, for example, 75% into setting page, you will receive telegram  (and also on-screen) notification when current volume is above 75% of maximum of last 30-days volume. To configure Telegram notification: Go to Metatrader, "Windows->Options->Expert Advisor-> WebRequests for URL" and write "http
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
ユーティリティ
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
ユーティリティ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Kintal
Dian Mayang Sari
2 (1)
エキスパート
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 270 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 340 . Kintal   のご紹介 – 高度なリスク管理EA  Solar Crestは、スマートリスクマネージャーとプロップファームトレーダー向けに特化した堅牢なエキスパートアドバイザーです。これは XAUUSD で完全自動で実行され、基準チャートとして M15 を使用します。EAを 1つのチャートのみ にロードし、精密なロジックにすべてを任せてください。 「トレーリングストップロジックと厳格なドローダウン制御を備えたSolar Crestは、生存と成長のために構築されています。」 主な機能 ベースに基づく： チャートの正しい長期および短期トレンドを見つけ、私が作成した最も素晴らしいインジケーターに基づいてエントリーを見つけます。  必要なチャートは1つだけ： XAUUSDに取り付ければ、EAがすべてのロジックを内部で処理します。 シンボルリスト： XAUUSD と一緒に使用します — EAは
Strong Levels MT5
Mikhail Mitin
ユーティリティ
This indicator draws strong price levels (price consolidation levels). The levels are plotted using 2 MA indicators and 1 MACD using a complex algorithm. The algorithm used in the EA is also in personal use.  These levels have 4 variants (colors of the variants can be customized): strong up, weak up, strong down, weak down. In turn, a weak level usually appears and then it can become strong. A strong level can also become weak. Version MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27997/ Version
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
ユーティリティ
MT5 用 Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard の最新バージョンを紹介します。 数多くの新機能を搭載したこの新しいダッシュボードは、トレード体験を一新し、市場や価格アクションをまったく新しい視点から見ることができます。複数のタイムフレームと複数のシンボルを同時に分析することで、新たな可能性を発見できます。手動トレードやポジション管理のための使いやすいインターフェース、そしてあらかじめ設定された自動売買戦略を適用するための拡張機能を備えています。さらに、DFGはストラテジーテスター内でトレーディングシミュレーターとして完全に機能し、過去データを使用してさまざまな市場環境を再現できます。ビジュアルモードで手動トレードを練習したり、高速モードで自動売買戦略をテストしたりすることが可能です。 主な特徴 • Dynamic Fibonacci Bands の概念に基づく、複数タイムフレームおよび複数シンボルの高度なテクニカル分析。 リアルタイム市場監視ダッシュボードにより、これまでにない効率性を体験できます。M1、M5、M15、H1 のチャートから得られる複雑な
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
ユーティリティ
リアルタイム価格と総利益表示インジケーター ライブトレードと画面共有に最適 デイトレーダー、スキャルパー、ライブストリーミングトレードセッション専用に設計 このプロフェッショナルインジケーターは、チャート上でリアルタイム価格表示と包括的な利益追跡を提供します - 高頻度取引とライブトレーディング配信に不可欠です。 主要機能 リアルタイム価格表示 毎秒ライブビッド価格更新 全シンボルタイプのプロフェッショナル書式設定 貴金属向けゴールド/XAU特別書式設定 画面共有に最適な大型明確表示 デイトレーディング決定のための瞬時価格更新 包括的利益追跡 トレーディング履歴からのアカウント総利益 トレード終了時のリアルタイム利益更新 カスタム追加利益金額 手数料とスワップの包含 プラス/マイナス指標付きプロフェッショナル利益書式設定 パフォーマンス最適化 スマートキャッシュシステム - 最小CPU使用量 1秒更新間隔 - 稲妻の速さ 効率的なタイマーベース更新 リアルタイム取引監視 プロフェッショナルエラー処理 高度なカスタマイズ 調整可能なフォント名とサイズ 利益と損失のカスタム色 チャート上
FREE
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
インディケータ
Weis Wave Scouterは、MetaTrader 5向けに開発された革新的なインジケーターであり、WyckoffメソッドとVSA（Volume Spread Analysis）の確立された原則を組み合わせています。精度と深みを求めるトレーダー向けに設計され、累積ボリューム波の分析を通じて市場を戦略的に読み取り、トレンドの反転ポイントや継続ポイントを特定する支援を行います。 Weis Wave Scouterは、クラシック、ナイトビジョン、オーシャンブリーズといったカスタマイズ可能なカラーテーマで、上昇波と下降波を色分けしたヒストグラムで明瞭に表示します。主な機能には、ボリュームピークの検出、低アクティビティゾーン（DeadZone）の識別、およびボリュームベースの波の反転に関するカスタマイズ可能なアラートが含まれます。また、エフォート対リザルト分析、因果関係、需給バランスといったWyckoffおよびVSA理論の基本概念をサポートしています。Brick Size、Volume Scale Factor、Pivot Lookbackといったパラメータで柔軟に調整でき、あらゆるスタ
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
ユーティリティ
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
ユーティリティ
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
エキスパート
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
BTC Asia Europe Sessions
Angel Torres
エキスパート
Important note: before running the EA, you must load the .set file with the optimized configuration. The default EA parameters use a wider Stop Loss; if you do not use the .set file, you must edit the SL parameter and set it to 1.5. This is critical for proper risk management. The .set file will be available in the Discussion area or in the comments section of this MQL5 page. BTC Asia Europe Sessions is an Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on H1, designed to capture volatility between the Asian and Eur
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
ユーティリティ
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
インディケータ
サポート線と抵抗線のプロットにうんざりしていませんか？ サポートレジスタンス は、非常に興味深いひねりを加えてチャート内のサポートとレジスタンスラインを自動検出およびプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。価格レベルは時間とともにテストされ、その重要性が高まるにつれて、ラインは太くなり、暗くなります。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一晩でテクニカル分析を強化 チャートを閲覧せずに重要な価格レベルを検出 一目ですべての価格レベルの相対的な強さを認識する すべての取引で最大30時間のプロットラインを節約 インジケーターは、すべての価格レベルの年齢を表示します インジケーターは再描画されていません 過去および現在の価格レベルは近接によって崩壊し、現在の市場行動に合わせて調整されます。動作は、必ずしもピークではない場所に線が引かれます。 価格レベルは、時間とともに拒否されるにつれて、より暗く、より広くなります ノイズを避けるために、重要でない価格レベルは定期的にクリアされます カスタマイズ可能な時間枠の
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
S&P 500スキャルパーアドバイザーは、S&P 500指数で成功したいトレーダーのために設計された革新的なツールです。この指数は、米国の株式市場で最も広く利用され、権威のある指標の一つであり、米国の主要企業500社で構成されています。 特徴: 自動取引ソリューション:     アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析に基づいており、変化する市場状況に合わせて戦略を自動的に適応させます。 多目的なアプローチ:     アドバイザーは、インデックスのトレンドの理解、変動価格の分析、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化するアルゴリズムなど、複数の戦略を組み合わせます。 柔軟性とカスタマイズ性:     トレーダーは、取引目標、リスク レベル、取引戦略の好みに合わせて EA 設定をカスタマイズできます。 リスク管理:     アドバイザーは市場を常に監視し、リスクを管理するための対策を講じます。一定の損失レベルに達したときに取引を自動的に終了するように設定することもできます。 透明性と報告:     トレーダーは詳細なレポートと分析にアクセスしてアドバイザーのパフォーマンスを評価し、情報に
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
エキスパート
発売記念特価: $99 (限定10本。その後は定価$ 199に戻ります) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: BTCのための「タートル流」進化系EA このEAは、単なる「タートル・トレーディング」のコピーではありません。伝説的なドンチャン・ブレイクアウト手法を、ボラティリティの高い Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 市場に合わせて再構築し、現代的な**市場構造分析（Six Pattern）**を融合させたプロフェッショナルなトレンドフォロー・システムです。 「6つのパターン」によるフィルタリング 多くのトレンドEAは、レンジ相場での「ダマシ（False Breakout）」で損失を積み重ねてしまいます。 本EAは、SMMAとSSLチャネルを用いて市場構造を6つのフェーズに分類し、トレンドの方向性が明確なパターンでのみエントリーを行います。これにより、無駄なエントリーを劇的に排除します。 コア機能とロジック 1. デュアル・システム（Dual System） 伝説のタートル実験と同様に、異なる時間軸の2つのシステムを同時に稼働させます。 システム1（短期）:
AW Workpad MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
ユーティリティ
AW Workpad は、手動および半自動取引用に設計された多機能取引コントロール パネルです。保留中の注文、市場ポジションを管理し、幅広い統計データを提供するだけでなく、古典的な指標のグループの複数期間の分析を行うことができます。 このユーティリティは、次の 5 つのタブで表されます。 Positions, Pending, Close, Indicators, Info . 各タブには、注文や現在の市場状況に関する情報を処理するための独自の機能グループがあります。 MT4版→       ここ / 問題解決 ->   ここ   機能または利点: このユーティリティは、すべての時間枠と任意のシンボル (通貨、指数、石油、金属、株式) で機能します。 各パネルのすべての要素には追加のラベルが付けられており、任意の要素にカーソルを合わせるだけで表示されます。 AW Workpad 取引パネルには、柔軟な設定と直感的なパネル インターフェイスがあります。 最も必要なすべての機能を 1 つの製品に。 取引パネルのタブ: Positions - このタブでは、成行注文を操作および維持できます
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
ユーティリティ
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
ユーティリティ
UTM Manager は、迅速かつ効率的な取引執行を提供する直感的で使いやすいツールです。際立った機能の 1 つは、「スプレッドを無視」モードです。これにより、スプレッドを完全に無視して、ローソク足の価格で取引できるようになります (たとえば、LTF でより高いスプレッドのペアを取引でき、スプレッドによって取引から除外されるのを回避できます)。 UTM Manager のもう 1 つの重要な側面は、独自のローカル取引コピー機であり、各ブローカーで異なる取引戦略と設定 (たとえば、さまざまな TP、BE、およびリスク ルール) を柔軟に実行できます。 取引執行: 迅速かつ効率的な取引執行: チャート上のエントリー価格とストップロス価格をクリックして簡単に取引を入力するか、ワンクリックの固定ストップロスサイズ機能を使用します。 自動ロットサイズ計算: ロットは事前定義されたリスク設定に基づいて計算され、ドラッグによってポジションが変更されると再計算されます。 1 つまたは複数のポジションを同時に処理できる能力。 利益確定と損益分岐点: 柔軟なテイクプロフィット設定: 特定のリスク対報酬
作者のその他のプロダクト
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
インディケータ
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
MegaSpikes Boom and Crash
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
4.52 (29)
インディケータ
Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 MEGASPIKES BOOM AND CRASH v1.32 NB:   source codes of this indicator are available: PM me:   https://t.me/Machofx PLEASE JOIN THE CHANNEL BELOW TO HAVE ACCESS TO ALL PREVIOUS VERSIONS  check out Spikes robot BoomCrash Cheatcode EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Catalyst Indicator
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (2)
インディケータ
CATALYST Indicator Version: 1.03 Author:  KWAKU BONDZIE GHARTEY Released:  1st Feb @ 2025 Description The CATALYST Indicator is not just another tool on your chart—it is a revolutionary, next-generation technical analysis system engineered to transform your trading experience. Designed with cutting-edge algorithms and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities, the CATALYST Indicator delivers lightning-fast, pinpoint signals that have redefined performance analysis for traders across all major market
FREE
Deriv Karma Project EA
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
エキスパート
KARMA PROJECT EA v2.00 Karma Project EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. The system uses technical analysis with adaptive risk management features. It has been developed and tested on Deriv synthetic indices with optimized settings for multiple instruments. The EA was created after extensive research into recovery-based trading systems and combines traditional technical indicators with position management strategies. Development focused on creating a system that works across diff
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
エキスパート
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Key Advancements Tailored for Boom , Crash , DEX indices and Rangebreak Neu
BoomCrash CheatCode EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (3)
エキスパート
INTRODUCTION Unlock the door to a new era of trading with Cheat Code, your ultimate solution for achieving trading success. Say goodbye to the constraints of human limitations and embrace the future of automated trading. Our cutting-edge trading robot is designed to empower both novice and seasoned traders, providing an exceptional tool for optimizing your trading strategies. As you are aware, some months ago, I developed the outstanding Mega spikes Detector, which is part of my best spikes ser
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信