Catalyst Indicator

5
CATALYST Indicator

Version: 1.03
Author: KWAKU BONDZIE GHARTEY
Released: 1st Feb @ 2025

Description

The CATALYST Indicator is not just another tool on your chart—it is a revolutionary, next-generation technical analysis system engineered to transform your trading experience. Designed with cutting-edge algorithms and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities, the CATALYST Indicator delivers lightning-fast, pinpoint signals that have redefined performance analysis for traders across all major markets.

What sets the CATALYST Indicator apart is its dynamic synthesis of market data. It was developed after rigorous research and live testing on the most challenging tradable pairs. Whether you are trading Gold, volatility indices on Deriv, the Step Index, Boom and Crash pairs, or even niche instruments across global markets, this indicator adapts and excels under any market condition.

IMPORTANCE NOTICE:

1. Users who prefer to purchase the source code of the indicator can message me via email: kwakughartey@gmail.com, or telegram: @Machofx

2. The indicator uses a strong licensing system to prevent accessing it through illegal means

Unparalleled Market Intelligence

At its core, CATALYST leverages a sophisticated blend of moving averages, price momentum, and statistical analysis across multiple timeframes. The system is designed to capture the very essence of market volatility, ensuring that traders never miss a critical turning point. By integrating data from timeframes ranging from M1 to D1, it provides a comprehensive picture of the market’s micro- and macro-trends. This multi-dimensional view is essential for trading volatile instruments such as Gold and Boom and Crash pairs, where rapid price movements demand an equally agile analytical tool.

Performance Analysis on Leading Tradable Instruments

Gold

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset, but its price action can be as volatile as it is lucrative. The CATALYST Indicator’s robust performance analysis on Gold reveals consistent signal reliability even during periods of extreme uncertainty. By filtering out market noise, the indicator isolates genuine trend shifts, empowering traders to capitalize on both bullish and bearish phases. Whether the market is entering a period of consolidation or gearing up for a breakout, CATALYST identifies subtle price discrepancies that often precede major moves in Gold.

Volatility Indices from Deriv

Volatility indices are notoriously challenging to trade due to their inherent instability and rapid fluctuations. However, with the CATALYST Indicator, you gain a unique advantage. The indicator’s proprietary algorithms analyze volatility patterns in real time, offering traders insights into when a volatility index might reverse or surge. This is achieved through rigorous backtesting and live performance analysis on volatility instruments provided by Deriv. The result is a tool that not only alerts you to potential risk but also highlights opportunities where volatility can be harnessed profitably.

Step Index

The Step Index, a market benchmark for some traders, often exhibits step-like price movements that can be tricky to interpret using conventional indicators. CATALYST dissects these movements by smoothing out erratic price behavior while still remaining sensitive to genuine shifts in trend. Its multi-timeframe approach means that the indicator can identify early warning signals on the Step Index that other systems might miss. This unique capability makes it invaluable for traders who rely on the Step Index for trend analysis and portfolio balancing.

Boom and Crash Pairs

Boom and Crash indices represent one of the most exciting—and challenging—sectors in modern trading. Their rapid fluctuations and extreme price movements require a tool that can provide real-time, reliable signals without succumbing to false alarms. The CATALYST Indicator has been extensively tested on Boom and Crash pairs, and its performance is nothing short of exceptional. By integrating adaptive smoothing techniques with its core analysis engine, CATALYST can filter out the “boom” noise while capturing the underlying market sentiment. This allows traders to identify profitable entry and exit points even in the midst of chaotic price action.

 Bold Claims

  • Market Mastery: The CATALYST Indicator is your secret weapon for mastering complex markets. It’s engineered to unlock hidden market potential and reveal opportunities that others simply overlook.
  • Precision Engineering: Developed with the latest in algorithmic research, every signal is a product of meticulous analysis—ensuring that you receive timely and accurate market insights.
  • Real-World Testing: Extensively backtested across volatile instruments like Gold, Deriv’s volatility indices, the Step Index, and Boom and Crash pairs, CATALYST has proven its ability to perform under the harshest market conditions.
  • Edge in Execution: With the power of multi-timeframe integration, CATALYST delivers an edge in execution by alerting you to shifts that many conventional systems miss.
  • Holistic Analysis: By combining technical analysis with an intuitive dashboard, the indicator provides a comprehensive view of market dynamics, giving you a clear picture of where the market is headed.
  • Adaptive and Robust: Whether you’re trading during quiet periods or amid extreme volatility, CATALYST adapts to changing market conditions with remarkable resilience and precision.

DISCLAIMER  

IMPORTANT – READ CAREFULLY BEFORE USING THIS INDICATOR

1. No Financial Advice

The CATALYST Indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other type of advice. The indicator is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial instrument or asset. You are solely responsible for any trading decisions you make based on the information provided by the indicator.

2. Risk Disclosure

Trading financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before using the CATALYST Indicator in live trading, you should:

  • Thoroughly test the indicator on a demo account.
  • Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.
  • Consult with a qualified financial advisor if you have any questions or concerns about your financial situation.

Risk Factors Include, But Are Not Limited To:

  • Market volatility and unpredictable price movements.
  • Leverage risk, which can amplify losses.
  • Potential technical issues, including software bugs or connection problems.

3. No Guarantee of Performance

The CATALYST Indicator is built using technical analysis tools and historical data; however, past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that the indicator will generate profitable signals or perform consistently in all market conditions. The indicator is provided "as is" without any warranties, express or implied, including but not limited to warranties of accuracy, reliability, or fitness for a particular purpose.

4. Limitation of Liability

By using the CATALYST Indicator, you agree that:

  • The author, developers, and distributors of the indicator will not be held liable for any losses, damages, or adverse effects resulting from its use.
  • Under no circumstances shall the author be responsible for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising from your use or inability to use the indicator, including but not limited to financial loss.

5. Software and Technical Limitations

  • The indicator is designed to operate within the MetaTrader 5 platform and is dependent on the platform’s functionality and your internet connectivity.
  • In the event of technical issues such as platform malfunctions, system downtime, or data feed interruptions, the author is not responsible for any losses incurred.
  • It is recommended that you regularly update your MetaTrader 5 platform and review indicator settings to ensure optimal performance.

6. User Responsibility

  • It is your responsibility to conduct thorough due diligence, backtest the indicator, and verify its performance before using it for live trading.
  • You should adapt any signals or recommendations provided by the indicator to fit your personal risk tolerance, trading strategy, and market conditions.
  • The indicator should be used as a supplemental tool in your overall trading strategy rather than as a sole basis for making trading decisions.

7. Acceptance of Terms

By installing and using the CATALYST Indicator, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to the terms of this disclaimer. If you do not agree with any part of this disclaimer, you should not use this indicator.

Reviews 3
Edson Nascimento
43
Edson Nascimento 2025.05.23 19:25 
 

"Gostaria de expressar minha profunda gratidão ao Sr. Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey por sua generosidade em compartilhar gratuitamente seu indicador para MT5. Sua contribuição desinteressada à comunidade de trading é verdadeiramente inspiradora e valiosa para todos nós que buscamos melhorar nossas análises de mercado. Muito obrigado por seu trabalho e por ajudar traders ao redor do mundo!"

More from author
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
MegaSpikes Boom and Crash
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
4.5 (28)
Indicators
Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 MEGASPIKES BOOM AND CRASH v1.32 NB:   source codes of this indicator are available: PM me:   https://t.me/Machofx PLEASE JOIN THE CHANNEL BELOW TO HAVE ACCESS TO ALL PREVIOUS VERSIONS  check out Spikes robot BoomCrash Cheatcode EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Deriv Karma Project EA
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
Experts
Deriv Karma Expert Advisor - User Guide Basic Setup Open any chart (M1 timeframe recommended) Drag the EA onto the chart IMPORTANT : Enable "Allow Automated Trading" in MT5 settings Click "AutoTrading" button in MT5 toolbar (should be green) EA Settings Explained ️ Main Settings IndexType : Choose your trading instrument CURRENT_CHART = Trade on whatever chart you attach the EA to RECOMMENDED FOR TRADERS WHO KNOW HOW TO OPTIMIZE BOOM_500 = Optimized for Boom 500 Index only CRASH_500 = Optimiz
BoomCrash CheatCode EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (3)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unlock the door to a new era of trading with Cheat Code, your ultimate solution for achieving trading success. Say goodbye to the constraints of human limitations and embrace the future of automated trading. Our cutting-edge trading robot is designed to empower both novice and seasoned traders, providing an exceptional tool for optimizing your trading strategies. As you are aware, some months ago, I developed the outstanding Mega spikes Detector, which is part of my best spikes ser
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Key Advancements: Tailored for Boom , Crash , DEX indices and Rangebreak N
Edson Nascimento
43
Edson Nascimento 2025.05.23 19:25 
 

"Gostaria de expressar minha profunda gratidão ao Sr. Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey por sua generosidade em compartilhar gratuitamente seu indicador para MT5. Sua contribuição desinteressada à comunidade de trading é verdadeiramente inspiradora e valiosa para todos nós que buscamos melhorar nossas análises de mercado. Muito obrigado por seu trabalho e por ajudar traders ao redor do mundo!"

Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
22548
Reply from developer Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey 2025.05.23 19:36
Muito obrigado senhor, fico feliz por poder ajudar algumas pessoas nesta caminhada, obrigado irmão
Gloria Sarpong
877
Gloria Sarpong 2025.03.06 10:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gourabdas2014
24
gourabdas2014 2025.02.07 18:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
22548
Reply from developer Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey 2025.02.08 11:32
Thank You Sir, enjoy
Reply to review