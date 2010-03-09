Open Position SL TP Dashboard

  • Experts
  • Sahrul Sidik
    Sahrul Sidik

    Sahrul Sidik

    I'm an active member of the MQL5 Algo Trading Community and a Software Developer specializing in trading automation, MetaTrader 5 (MQL5), Android applications, web platforms, and Chrome extensions. I have published commercial products on the MQL5 Market, including the Pending Order Dashboard and
  • Version: 1.0

Open Position SL TP Dashboard is an Expert Advisor (EA) that allows traders to quickly set the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) price for multiple open positions with a single click.

Designed for efficient trade management, the EA can apply SL and TP levels to positions on the current symbol or across all symbols. The intuitive on-chart dashboard makes it easy to modify and synchronize risk management settings without manually editing each position.

Features

  • Set the same SL price for multiple positions.
  • Set the same TP price for multiple positions.
  • Manage positions for the current symbol or all symbols.
  • Supports both Buy and Sell positions.
  • One-click Apply function.
  • User-friendly dashboard interface.
  • Fast and accurate trade management.

This EA is ideal for traders who manage multiple positions and want a faster, simpler, and more efficient way to control Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.


===== Verified & Market Approved =====

This Expert Advisor has successfully passed the official MQL5 Market automatic validation and security verification process multiple times.

The product contains no malicious code, hidden functions, external dependencies, or unauthorized activities. All trading operations are executed transparently according to the settings configured by the user.

This is a real and fully functional Expert Advisor designed for live trading and testing environments, not a scam, fake utility, or misleading product.

Users can independently verify the EA's performance through Strategy Tester, demo accounts, and live market conditions before using it on a real account.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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