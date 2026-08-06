AOS BotAlpha

🤖 TelegramSignalEA (v1) — Automated Telegram Trading Assistant

TelegramSignalEA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 that seamlessly connects your MT5 terminal directly to Telegram channels and private chats. It parses incoming text signals, converts them into live market or pending limit/stop orders, and executes multi-tiered lot sizing and gap distributions instantly.

🔑 Key Features & Overview

1. Smart Telegram Command Parsing

  • Instant Signal Processing: Listens to targeted Telegram chats or channels via a custom bot API and executes trades in real-time.

  • Flexible Syntax Support: Interprets standard market execution signals ( BUY NOW , SELL NOW ), range/split orders ( BUY 2300 - 2310 ), stop-loss/take-profit modifications ( CHANGE TP , CHANGE SL ), and break-even adjustments ( BE , BREAK EVEN ).

  • Emergency Override Commands: Instantly handles group management instructions like STOP ALL , CLOSE , CANCEL , CLEAR , or DISREGARD to quickly wipe pending orders or close active positions.

2. On-Chart Master Dashboard (GUI)

  • Independent Matrix Control: Manage separate execution rules for BUY and SELL setups directly on your MT5 chart using a clean, custom-styled graphical user interface.

  • "Now" Execution Matrix: Define lot sizes and trade duplication counts (up to 4 independent slots) for immediate market execution signals.

  • "Range Gaps" Grid (7 Split Columns): Set precise dollar gap increments, lot sizes, and total trade counts to automatically distribute split limit/stop orders across a signal's price range.

  • Dynamic Editing & Auto-Coloring: Interactive input fields feature auto-tinting visual feedback—active non-zero fields remain bright white while disabled/zero fields dim automatically.

3. Advanced Execution & Order Routing

  • Intelligent Order Placement Router: Dynamically determines whether an incoming signal price requires an instant Market Order, a Limit Order, or a Stop Order based on current bid/ask proximity.

  • Flexible Range Base Toggling: Toggle range calculations between anchoring from the HIGH price or LOW price for both Buy and Sell setups independently.

  • Lot Mode Toggling: Quickly switch between standard decimal lot precision (0.01 minimum) and whole lot mode (1.0 minimum) with a single click.

  • Automatic TP Group Cascading: Options to automatically clear remaining pending limit/stop orders once an active trade hits Take Profit ( DEAL_REASON_TP ).

4. Logging & Dashboard Integration

  • JSON History Export: Automatically exports structured historical trade data to an EA_TradeLog_Data.json file on every trade transaction, enabling real-time integration with web dashboards or analytics tools.

  • Unique Signal Group Identification: Stamps order comments with unique signal group IDs ( ID_1 , ID_2 , etc.) to track, modify, or break-even specific trade sets without affecting other positions.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Telbot
Saththiyan Parameswaran
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The   Telegram Signal EA   is a powerful tool designed to bridge your Telegram communications with your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) charts. It enables you to display messages from your Telegram channels, groups, and private chats directly on your MT5 charts as comments. This integration simplifies the process of monitoring trading signals and important messages while you're actively trading. Features Real-time Message Display : View messages from Telegram channels, groups, and private chats directly on y
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