Cheetah Gold Scalper

Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day.

Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at most one more position while the move extends, and manages both as a single basket until the move gives back part of what it gained.

The name reflects how it trades. A cheetah makes one or two attempts a day and rests in between. This gold EA is limited to two baskets per trading day by default, and that limit has a large effect on results.

This expert advisor does not use martingale. Lot size never increases after a loss. It does not use a grid and never adds to a position that is moving against you. There is no averaging down and no recovery mode. Every position receives a stop loss as soon as it is filled, so no trade is ever left unprotected.


How it works

Entry. Price movement is measured tick by tick over a rolling 60 second window rather than on candle closes. The trigger is a fixed price distance, so the EA responds to real volatility events rather than to ordinary market noise. A move must still be accelerating to qualify, so moves that have already finished are skipped.

Scaling. A signal opens up to two positions. Both must fill within five seconds of each other and within a limited price band, and the second is only added while the move is still extending. The two positions are then handled as one basket.

Exit. The basket is closed by a proportional profit trail. The trail becomes active once the basket is sufficiently ahead, then closes both positions after a defined share of the peak profit has been given back. Smaller trades are given room, larger ones are allowed to continue.

Risk control. Each position has a stop loss placed from its actual fill price. There is a daily limit on the number of baskets, a spread filter, two configurable trading sessions, and optional daily loss and daily profit limits. Position size is a fixed lot by default, with optional percent-of-balance sizing.


On-chart dashboard

A small panel on the chart shows the current state: armed, in a trade, cooling down, outside session hours or finished for the day. It also shows current spread, baskets used today, open positions, floating profit, profit realised today, balance, equity and peak drawdown.


Strategy Tester results

The figures below come from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. They are backtest results and not results from a real account.

Settings: 100% real tick data, XAUUSD M1, 7 May 2026 to 25 July 2026, 250 USD starting deposit, 1:500 leverage, fixed 0.01 lot.

199 trades, 69.3% won, profit factor 2.56, net result 336.82 USD, maximum balance drawdown 9.24%, largest single loss 4.40 USD, longest losing run 6 trades totalling 21.99 USD. By month: May 140.75, June 65.07, July 129.48.


Walk-forward check

Backtest settings can be fitted to the data they were chosen on, so a separate check was run. All parameters were selected using May and June data only, then applied without changes to July, which was not used during that selection.

July result: 64 trades, 81.2% won, profit factor 3.91, net result 129.48 USD, maximum drawdown 22.25 USD.

These are also Strategy Tester results.


Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD, which is what the settings are calibrated for.
Timeframe: any, because the logic reads M1 data and ticks internally.
Account type: hedging. The two-position basket does not behave correctly on a netting account.
Broker: ECN or Raw spread is preferred. The EA skips entries when the spread is too wide.
Minimum deposit: 250 USD at 0.01 lot.
A VPS is recommended, since the EA reacts to ticks and latency affects fills.

The EA rescales its price-based settings to the symbol it is attached to and will run on other instruments without errors, but the settings are calibrated for gold and no result is claimed elsewhere.


Setup

Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart on a hedging account. Any timeframe is fine. Keep the default settings, which are the tested configuration. Compare your broker's server time with the two session windows and adjust them if the times do not match. Run the EA on a demo account first.


Input parameters

Money and sizing
InpFixedLot - Lot per position. Default 0.01. Set to 0 to size by risk instead.
InpRiskPercent - Percent of balance risked per basket. Used only when InpFixedLot is 0.
InpMagic - Magic number. Change it if another EA runs on the same account.
InpDeviationPoints - Maximum accepted slippage on market orders, in points.

Signal
InpMode - Fade trades against the impulse, which is the tested setting. Momentum trades with it.
InpVelWindowMs - Length of the measurement window in milliseconds. Default 60000.
InpVelMinAbs - Distance price must travel within that window to produce a signal.
InpVelMaxAbs - Moves larger than this are skipped.
InpVelTriggerATR - Optional volatility-based floor added to the trigger. 0 disables it.
InpRequireAccel - When enabled, the recent half of the window must lead the move.
InpAccelFrac - Share of the move the recent half must account for.

Filters
InpAtrPeriod - ATR period used by the volatility filters.
InpMinATR - Skip trading below this volatility. 0 disables.
InpMaxATR - Skip trading above this volatility. 0 disables.
InpUseTrendFilter - Optional higher timeframe trend agreement. Disabled by default.
InpTrendTF - Timeframe used by the trend filter.
InpEmaTrend - EMA period used by the trend filter.

Basket entry
InpMaxBurst - Maximum positions per signal. Default 2.
InpScaleBurstByImpulse - When enabled, stronger moves open more positions.
InpMaxBurstSpread - Maximum price spread allowed across the basket.
InpBurstWindowSec - Seconds within which all positions of a basket must fill.
InpBurstMinGapMs - Minimum delay between fills, in milliseconds.
InpBurstNeedsExtension - Add the second position only while the move extends.

Exit, profit trail
InpTrailStartPerPos - Profit per position at which the trail becomes active. Default 2.00.
InpTrailGiveBackPct - Share of peak profit given back before closing. Default 65.
InpTrailMaxGiveBackPerPos - Optional cap on that give-back. 0 disables.
InpTrailMinLockPerPos - Minimum profit the trail keeps per position.
InpHardTPPerPos - Optional fixed take profit per position. 0 disables.

Exit, break-even
InpBreakEvenEnable - Move the stop to break-even. Disabled by default.
InpBreakEvenAtPerPos - Profit per position that triggers the move.
InpBreakEvenLock - Profit kept by the break-even stop.

Stops and time
InpSL_ATR - Stop loss as a volatility multiple. 0 uses the fixed distance below.
InpFixedSLPrice - Fixed stop loss distance per position. Default 3.50.
InpMinSLPrice - Lower bound on the stop distance.
InpMaxSLPrice - Upper bound on the stop distance.
InpBasketSLPerPos - Emergency stop on total basket loss. 0 disables.
InpStallSec - Close the basket if profit has not reached a new high for this many seconds. 0 disables.
InpMaxHoldSec - Close the basket after this many seconds regardless. 0 disables.

Sessions, broker server time
InpUseSessions - Restrict trading to the two windows below.
InpSess1StartHour - First session start hour. Default 1.
InpSess1EndHour - First session end hour. Default 8.
InpSess2StartHour - Second session start hour. Default 15.
InpSess2EndHour - Second session end hour. Default 22.
InpTradeMonday - Enable or disable Monday.
InpTradeFriday - Enable or disable Friday.
InpFridayCutoffHour - Stop opening trades on Friday after this hour.

Risk limits
InpMaxSpreadPoints - Skip entries when the spread is wider than this.
InpMaxBasketsPerDay - Baskets allowed per trading day. Default 2. Raising it reduces results in testing.
InpMaxDailyLossUSD - Stop trading for the day after this loss. 0 disables.
InpMaxDailyProfitUSD - Stop trading for the day after this gain. 0 disables.
InpRearmSec - Seconds to wait after a basket closes before looking for a new signal.

Symbol adaptation
InpAutoScaleToSymbol - Rescale price-based settings to the attached symbol. Keep enabled.
InpCalibPrice - Reference price the defaults were calibrated at. Default 4000.

Dashboard
InpShowDashboard - Show the on-chart panel.
InpShowLogo - Show the logo watermark.
InpDashX - Panel horizontal offset in pixels.
InpDashY - Panel vertical offset in pixels.
InpCompanyName - Text shown on the first line of the panel header.
InpWebsite - Optional second header line. Empty by default.

Other
InpVerboseLog - Write detailed entries to the Experts log, useful when reporting an issue.
InpComment - Comment attached to each order.


Frequently asked questions

Which broker and account type do I need? Any broker offering XAUUSD on a hedging MetaTrader 5 account. A raw or ECN spread account is preferred because the EA trades intraday and skips entries when the spread widens.

Does it work on other symbols? It will run on any symbol without errors, since it rescales its settings automatically. The settings supplied are calibrated for gold only.

How many trades will I see? Two baskets per trading day at most with the default settings, and often fewer. The EA waits for a specific condition and stays flat otherwise.

Does it use martingale or a grid? No. Lot size is fixed and no position is ever added against the market.

Can I use it on a small account? The tested configuration uses a fixed 0.01 lot from a 250 USD deposit.


Please read

Past performance does not indicate future results. The testing described above covers eleven weeks on one instrument, with one month kept aside as an out-of-sample check. All figures are Strategy Tester results, not real account results, and none of them is a forecast. Use money you can afford to lose and test on a demo account first.
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Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
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MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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