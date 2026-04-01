Quantitative Breakout MT5
- Experts
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Jia Long XuI share different quantitative trading strategies in derivative products such as Forex, Indices, Stocks, Futures and cryptocurrencies On this channel. Subscribe to be profitable:)
- Version: 1.92
- Updated: 1 April 2026
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $1000
- Account type: ECN or Raw with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC Markets with ECN or Raw accounts for lowest spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Account type: Hedge
- Trade EURUSD
- Every trade is protected with 30 pips SL
- Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
- Orders can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
- You can find backtest results in comment section !
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Risk Warning:Before you buy Quantitative Breakout MT5 , please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.