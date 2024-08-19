WaSwap MT4

5
WaSwap MT4 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color.

* Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold.

* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart.

* Write the font and the font size for more confort.

* Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold.

* The user will never swing with a negative swap, WaSwap MT4 Indicator will notify with a color and a sound.
İncelemeler 2
in ma
28
in ma 2025.07.03 04:00 
 

super!

Önerilen ürünler
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. VERSİYON MT5 -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde.
FREE
Shadows
Georgi Gaydarov
Göstergeler
Simplest indicator for bar shadows. Very useful for Kangaroo Tail strategy. "Shadows" - this is the distance from high and close of the bull bar and low and close of the bear bar. The purpose of the shadow is to show you if the bar is strong or not.  Whether it is internal to the trend or is external. It even helps determine if a trend is starting. Input arguments: How many prevoius bars to calculate Value that should be passed to trigger the alarm How many times to repeat the alarm (Put 0 if yo
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
WaSpread MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
Ultimate ADX MTF
Tolga Oezdiler
Göstergeler
Ultimate ADX Multi-timeframe Indicator Free for limited time. This indicator provides real-time ADX values for multiple timeframes in one unobtrusive label panel. It i s especially useful for gauging trend strength across timeframes without constantly switching charts. Choose which periods to display, anchor the panel to any chart corner, and color-code ADX strength levels to your taste. Key Features & Personalization Multi-Timeframe ADX - Toggle visibility for 9 built-in periods (M1, M5, M15,
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
MQLTA Target Line Indicator
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Super Spread Spreed
Mariia Logvinenko
3 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Temel amaç: "Pin Çubukları", finansal piyasa grafiklerindeki pin çubuklarını otomatik olarak algılamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bir pim çubuğu, karakteristik bir gövdeye ve uzun bir kuyruğa sahip, bir trendin tersine çevrilmesini veya düzeltilmesini işaret edebilen bir mumdur. Nasıl çalışır: Gösterge, grafikteki her mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesinin, kuyruğunun ve burnunun boyutunu belirler. Önceden tanımlanmış parametrelere karşılık gelen bir pim çubuğu algılandığında, gösterge, pim çubuğunun y
FREE
Candle Close Time MT4
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close? Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations? The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose: a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading. Key Features: Displays the exact time re
FREE
MQLTA Auto Close Demo
MQL4 Trading Automation
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Close is an expert advisor that can assist you with your money and risk management rules. The EA can monitor your Balance, Equity, Margin, Global Profit and Global Loss and alert you in case any of these reaches a specified threshold. This Demo Version has Notification and Close features disabled, full version can be found https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29141 How does it work? Load the Auto Close EA in the chart and set the parameters you want to keep monitored. If any of the risk
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Göstergeler
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Naomi Scalper
Yaroslav Varankin
Yardımcı programlar
Recommended Broker and Utility Capabilities For optimal use of this utility, it is advisable to choose a broker like RoboForex or a similar one that offers fast order execution and low spreads. Utility Description: The purpose of this utility is to manage market orders, including opening new trades and optimizing losing positions using an internal algorithm. The utility incorporates trend filtering and various types of trailing stops and take profits, making it versatile for trading any instrum
FREE
BEP and Average Level
Stefanus Wardoyo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
I create this this Free Indicator to help you to plot your BUY / SELL Average and BEP level in your chart. Just drag to your chart, and you can see the level and plan better to your trade. It's usefull if you have averaging position or even hedging position, so you can plan your trade better and no need to calculate manually again. Use it for free, and please leave comment if you feel this usefull.
FREE
Ind4 Market Time Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Dünyanın ana pazarlarında geçerli saati gösteren gösterge. Ayrıca geçerli oturumu da görüntüler. Kullanımı çok kolay. Grafikte fazla yer kaplamaz. Expert Advisors ve VirtualTradePad   gibi diğer panellerle birlikte kullanılabilir. Grafikte analog saatin görüntülendiği versiyon. Sevgili dostlarımız ve EA'larımızın kullanıcıları, lütfen değerlendirmelerinizi   Yorumlar   bölümüne ekleyin. Forex yazılımımızdaki tüm güncellemeler   ücretsizdir   ! Bu ücretsiz bir ticaret aracıdır! Diğer özellikler:
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Göstergeler
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Panelux
Andrei Gerasimenko
Göstergeler
Panelux - информационная панель показывающая актуальную информацию для трейдера, такую как: Номер торгового аккаунта и торговое плечо; Символ, период, последнюю цену, время до закрытия бара и спред; Отдельный блок для мани менеджмента; Данные свопа инструмента; Блок информации о депозите, балансе, профите, позициях, equity и margin; Блок о прибылях и убытках за год, квартал, месяц, неделю и по последним пяти дням. Имеется опция для включения отображения совершенных сделок на графике цены. Что уд
FREE
CTime
Wartono
Göstergeler
This is the countdown of the last candle Indicator. How much time remains in the current candle of your chart CTime display exactly how many hours, minutes and seconds remain before the current candle closes, and a new one opens. This allows you to be on the ball as soon as the next candle appears It could be useful for a trader who trades with candles as the main attention Available option to change the text color to suit the chart background. This Indicator is related to the system here .
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Easy Pips Maker
Andrei Gerasimenko
4 (4)
Göstergeler
The recommended timeframe is H1! The indicator has two kinds of signal. This is a signal to open a position from the appearance of an arrow. The price leaves the channel In the first case, the indicator builds arrows based on the constructed channel and Bollinger Bands years. In another case, the trader can trade if the price just went beyond the channel. If the price is higher than the channel - we sell. If the price is lower than the channel, then you can look for a place to buy. It can al
FREE
Dual Onset
Dariel Iserne Carrera
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
It is an algorithm to detect trend changes early. You should try multiple values for the Multiplier parameter (1 <value <10 recommended). At first glance you can see effective entries. This is, in fact, one of the rows that Geleg Faktor initially had. But it was removed because it was no longer needed. The other rows were sufficient for G.Faktor's effectiveness, but I still wanted to share this one. Always test before using it on your live account so that you fully understand how it works and
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Keltner Channel MT4
Muhammad Robith
4.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Keltner Channel is a well known indicator that not in MT4's indicators default lineup (You can get this from your broker somehow). This indicator helps you to define trend and sometimes overbought/oversold prices during flat trend. Input Description: EMAperiod: Moving Average period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1. ATRperiod: Average True Range period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1. multiplier: Multiplier used for determine channel's wide. Must be higher than 0 but may not b
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Göstergeler
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
TrailingStop MA 4
Andrej Nikitin
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
SG InfoBox
Hleb Smoliar
Yardımcı programlar
The "InfoBox" utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT5 platform   is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal and
FREE
Radar Mechas
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Manüel girişler yapmak için uyarı oluşturan mumların boyutuna göre fitilin boyutuna bakmaya yarayan gösterge. Bir stratejinin, önceki mumun veya aynı mevcut mumun fitilinin büyüklüğünde boşluklar oluşturmasından maksimum düzeyde yararlanın. almak ve satmak için girmek. Yeni bir giriş için alınan herhangi bir analiz için gerekli olan bir göstergedir. Favori aracınız olacak.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Asian Session Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asian Session Breakout EA – Akıllı ve hassas otomatik ticaret Asian Session Breakout EA, Asya seansı sırasında kırılma fırsatlarını ticaret yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır. Düşük volatilite döneminde oluşan fiyat aralığını belirler, onaylanmış kırılmayı bekler ve sıkı risk kontrolü ile kesin zamanlamayla işlemleri açar. EA, M5 zaman dilimi için optimize edilmiştir. Varsayılan olarak, Tokyo seansı sırasında GBPJPY üzerinde oldukça etkilidir. Diğer pariteler üzerinde
Engulfing Period
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Period V75Killed İndikatörü: Ticaret Stratejinizi Değiştirin! (Bu indikatör ÖZELDİR ve yalnızca belirli amacı ve değerini bilen trader'lar için tasarlanmıştır.) Engulfing Period V75Killed İndikatörü, birden fazla zaman diliminde önemli engulfing dönemlerini zahmetsizce belirlemek isteyen trader'lar için bir devrim niteliğindedir. Engulfing bölgelerini grafiğinizde doğrudan işaretleyerek, bu indikatör zamandan tasarruf etmenizi sağlar ve yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını yakalama
FREE
WaCandleTimerMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer MT5 , ana grafikte mevcut mumun kapanmasına kalan süreyi canlı geri sayım olarak gösterir. Bar sonuna yaklaştıkça zamanlayıcının rengi değişir (varsayılan: mum süresinin ~%95’i geçtiğinde, yani ~%5 süre kaldığında). Hafif, net ve işlemleri mum kapanışına göre senkronize eden trader’lar için idealdir. Öne çıkan özellikler Her sembol ve zaman dilimi için kapanışa kadar gerçek zamanlı geri sayım . Mum bitime yaklaştığında renk değişimi (varsayılan eşik ≈ %95 geçildi). Temiz ve göze
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer MT5 , MT5 grafiğinizde bir sonraki mum oluşana kadar kalan süreyi gösteren güçlü ve kullanıcı dostu bir göstergedir. Mum kapanış sürelerinin farkında olmanıza yardımcı olarak daha iyi işlem yürütme ve karar verme sağlar. Temel Özellikler : Mevcut mum için geri sayım sayacı gösterir. Kalan süre, kullanıcı tarafından tanımlanan yüzde seviyesinin altına düştüğünde renk değiştirir. Belirli bir yüzdeye ulaşıldığında özelleştirilebilir uyarı verir. Yazı tipi ve renkler tama
FREE
Asian Range BreakOut
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Türkçe (Turkish): Tamamen özelleştirilebilir – Aralık süresi, renkler, çizgi stilleri ve risk-getiri ayarları gibi parametreleri değiştirerek göstergenizi kendi işlem stilinize göre uyarlayın. İşlem seviyelerinin görselleştirilmesi – Kırılma koşullarına bağlı olarak giriş fiyatı, zarar durdurma (SL) ve kar alma (TP) seviyelerini otomatik olarak çizer. Uzman Danışmanlar (EAs) ile sorunsuz entegrasyon – Otomatik stratejileriniz üzerinde tam kontrol sağlayarak RSI, Hareketli Ortalamalar,
FREE
Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Asya Seansı Kırılım Stratejisi | M5 Zaman Dilimi İçin Tam Otomatik Expert Advisor %100 Otomatik Alım-Satım Sistemi GBPJPY Asian Breakout , GBPJPY döviz çifti için özel olarak geliştirilmiş bir tam otomatik işlem robotudur . Asya seansındaki yatay piyasa aralığını (range) tespit ederek, bu aralığın kırılımında işlem açar. M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman dilimine göre optimize edilmiştir ve net giriş mantığı, dinamik risk yönetimi ve zaman filtreleme sistemiyle istikrarlı,
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer MT4 , MT4 grafiğinizde bir sonraki mum oluşana kadar kalan süreyi gösteren güçlü ve kullanıcı dostu bir göstergedir. Bu araç, mum kapanış sürelerinin farkında olmanıza yardımcı olarak daha iyi işlem kararları almanızı sağlar. Temel Özellikler : Mevcut mum için geri sayım göstergesi Kalan süre belirlenen yüzdelik değerin altına düşerse renk değiştirir v3.00 ile yeni: Belirli bir yüzdeye ulaşıldığında özelleştirilebilir uyarı Yazı tipi ve renkler tamamen özelleştirilebi
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
!!!The free version works only on "EURUSD"!!! WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analys
FREE
Wa Candle Timer Percentage
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT4 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
FREE
WaSwap MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaSwap MT5 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color. * Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold. * The user will never swing with a negative sw
FREE
WaSpread MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaSpread MT5 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
Engulfing Period MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Engulfing Period V75Killed (MT4) – Piyasadaki Dönüş Noktalarını Doğru Şekilde Belirleyin! (Bu gösterge ÖZELDİR ve yalnızca değerini bilen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır.) Engulfing Period V75Killed , MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş güçlü bir göstergedir. Boğa (Bullish) ve Ayı (Bearish) Engulfing formasyonlarını otomatik olarak tespit ederek, en önemli fiyat dönüş bölgelerini grafik üzerinde doğrudan işaretler. Bu sayede yüksek olasılıklı işlem fırsatlarını hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde yakalayabi
FREE
WaSpread MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
Filtrele:
in ma
28
in ma 2025.07.03 04:00 
 

super!

Anton Garbar
798
Anton Garbar 2025.06.07 12:37 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt