WaSwap MT4 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color.





* Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold.





* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart.





* Write the font and the font size for more confort.





* Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold.





* The user will never swing with a negative swap, WaSwap MT4 Indicator will notify with a color and a sound.