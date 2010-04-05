Dark Eagle MT4

Dark Eagle is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Eagle is based on MACD, Moving Average and also Price Action. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.

This Expert Advisor has Build In News Filter and Also Time Filter. This feature is to prevent EA from opening positions when there is high news impact which is dangerous for trading

The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm that allows it to identify and follow market trends.This advanced algorithm takes into account a wide range of market data and historical information to make its predictions. It is designed to adapt as the market changes, making it one of the most advanced trading tools available in my collection.

Only for 10 first buyer

Promotion Price = $30 from Real Price $99

After Purchase after give positive review just contact me i will give you my Best Custom Indicators Collection For free


Live Signal Longer Age = https://www.  myfxbook.com/members/tomkenzie/mata-elang-cuanisasi/10641906  (delete the space)

Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but by default I use M15
  • The Expert can go on GBPUSD, Also i use with several pairs like AUDUSD and EURUSD
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The minimum deposit 3000 usd or If using cents is $30
  • This has been running for more than 2 year so it has been proven that yes it can withstand various kinds of market behaviours
  • EA Passed more than 10 years of backtesting

How EA Works and Setfile Go Here

How to setup News Filter Go Here


