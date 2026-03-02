- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
919
Profit Trades:
423 (46.02%)
Loss Trades:
496 (53.97%)
Best trade:
1 726.83 USD
Worst trade:
-356.07 USD
Gross Profit:
55 339.58 USD (1 501 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37 677.74 USD (965 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 148.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 573.61 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
54.66%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
712 (77.48%)
Short Trades:
207 (22.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
19.22 USD
Average Profit:
130.83 USD
Average Loss:
-75.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-160.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 140.39 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
41.71%
Annual Forecast:
506.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.58 USD
Maximal:
4 186.08 USD (30.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.29% (3 521.29 USD)
By Equity:
5.58% (770.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|919
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|536K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 726.83 USD
Worst trade: -356 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 148.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
tracking signal for Gold Trend X EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
754%
0
0
USD
USD
21K
USD
USD
105
99%
919
46%
55%
1.46
19.22
USD
USD
34%
1:500