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Thang Chu

Gold Trend X Signal

Thang Chu
Thang Chu

Thang Chu

4.2 (11)
DM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
11 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
105 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2024 754%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
919
Profit Trades:
423 (46.02%)
Loss Trades:
496 (53.97%)
Best trade:
1 726.83 USD
Worst trade:
-356.07 USD
Gross Profit:
55 339.58 USD (1 501 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37 677.74 USD (965 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 148.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 573.61 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
54.66%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.22
Long Trades:
712 (77.48%)
Short Trades:
207 (22.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
19.22 USD
Average Profit:
130.83 USD
Average Loss:
-75.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-160.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 140.39 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
41.71%
Annual Forecast:
506.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.58 USD
Maximal:
4 186.08 USD (30.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.29% (3 521.29 USD)
By Equity:
5.58% (770.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 919
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 536K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 726.83 USD
Worst trade: -356 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 148.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
tracking signal for Gold Trend X EA 
No reviews
2026.03.02 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 2.09% of days out of 574 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Trend X Signal
99 USD per month
754%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
105
99%
919
46%
55%
1.46
19.22
USD
34%
1:500
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