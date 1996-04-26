Position Pulse

With the growth of information technology and the increasing number of participants in financial markets, traditional analysis tools are becoming less effective. Conventional technical indicators, such as the moving average or stochastic, in their pure form are unable to accurately determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. Is it possible to find an indicator that remains effective for 14 years without changing its parameters, and at the same time adapts to market changes? Yes, such an indicator exists.

An indicator was developed that has a powerful mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. The new leading trend indicator from the "Position Pulse" development team uses adaptive four-level smoothing. Follow the signals and make decisions. The indicator is recalculated only at the close of the candle, which allows you to make decisions after the candle closes with a new signal. For buying or selling, pay attention to the signal sign: “+” for selling, “-” for buying. The higher the number, the stronger the signal.
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Sabina Fik
Indicators
Vector Horizon is an advanced analytical tool designed for mathematical modeling of the probable price trajectory over a specified number of bars ahead. The indicator generates a projection line representing simulated future price values derived from rigorous historical data analysis. This technical insight serves as a supplemental guide for identifying potential trend exhaustion zones, optimizing market entry/exit points, and fine-tuning stop-loss adjustments for active positions. Input Paramet
Compare Graphs
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Compare Graphs indicator is an analysis tool that allows traders to compare two or more graphs on the same chart window. This indicator is commonly used in trading platforms such as MetaTrader and provides a clearer comparison of different financial instruments or time frames. Functions of the Compare Graphs indicator may include: Selecting Charts: The trader can select the charts he wants to compare, such as price charts of different currency pairs or indicators on the same chart. Setting
Angle Prices i4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The   Angle Prices   indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpr
Fortune Long b4
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
TrendEdge Channel
Sabina Fik
Indicators
In the world of trading, one of the main concerns is finding a reliable trading system. Meet the TrendEdge Channel indicator - your reliable companion in this search. Developed based on complex mathematical calculations, this indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movements. TrendEdge Channel is designed specifically to identify trends in price movements. Thanks to it, you can quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also the levels of interaction between buyers
Misio
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Misio - can be used as an independent trading system. The indicator determines the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It displays the trending movement with potential stop points. Simple, clear and effective use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Suitable for all currency pairs and all timeframes. Interpretation: The location of the rate above or below the shadows indicates the presence of a trend. A move into the shadows signals a pos
Trend Divergence
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals. Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence t
BioStars
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The "BioStar" indicator is an innovative tool for trend analysis on the Forex market. It has unique capabilities and a wide range of settings that will help traders make informed decisions when trading. This indicator is based on the analysis of the market trend and helps to identify the direction of price movement. It uses various mathematical algorithms and statistical methods to determine the strength and stability of the trend in the market. One of the key features of the "BioStar" indica
Core Drift Index
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Core Drift Index: Your Reliable Guide in the World of Trading Core Drift Index is an innovative trend indicator designed for precise detection of market directions and reversal points . This powerful tool enables traders to optimize their investments , minimize risk, and maximize profit. Key Features and Benefits Intuitive Trend Detection Core Drift Index clearly shows trend direction, helping traders make timely entry and exit decisions. High Probability of Success With its high accuracy
Range Sensor
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Warp Range Sensor: The Color of Your Trend Warp Range Sensor is a trend direction indicator that visually displays the current market condition by coloring bars red and blue based on trend direction. What Does Warp Range Sensor Do? Identifies the Current Trend Direction Blue bars indicate an uptrend Red bars signal a downtrend Universal Application Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes , from short-term scalping to long-term trading. Powered by Market Context & Historical Data W
Pointers Trend Switch
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Pointer Trend Switch — precision trend reversal indicator Pointer Trend Switch is a high-precision arrow indicator designed to detect key moments of trend reversal based on asymmetric price behavior within a selected range of bars. It identifies localized price impulses by analyzing how far price deviates from the opening level, helping traders find accurate entry points before a trend visibly shifts. This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday strategies, and swing trading, and performs equa
TrendCore Adaptives FX4
Sabina Fik
Experts
TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX   is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions. Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to a
Advisor Flexi Trade V4
Sabina Fik
Experts
FlexiTrade Bot: Trade Smart, Not Blind Ditch the guesswork.   FlexiTrade Bot   is more than just a trading tool — it’s an intelligent trading engine built for traders who value   speed, precision, and adaptability . With real-time market analysis and pattern recognition, FlexiTrade delivers actionable signals with razor-sharp accuracy so you can focus on results, not reaction.   What Sets FlexiTrade Apart? Market Structure Awareness Unlike bots that rely on rigid indicator rules,   FlexiTr
Alpha Trader v5
Sabina Fik
Experts
AlphaTrader: Your Intelligent Partner in Forex Trading AlphaTrader   is an advanced trading system that utilizes automated analysis and trading strategies to optimize decision-making in the Forex market. Built using geometric patterns and cutting-edge algorithms, this bot detects pricing patterns, providing precise signals for successful trades.   Why Choose AlphaTrader? AlphaTrader is not just a trading bot; it’s a   full-fledged partner   designed to help you manage your capital as efficien
Acceleration Bias v4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Acceleration Bias — Price Acceleration Impulse Indicator Acceleration Bias   is a modern analytical tool designed to measure changes in price acceleration and visualize impulse asymmetry using a robust mathematical model. This indicator is intended for traders working with market volatility, impulse phases, and price-movement structure, as well as those who need algorithmic, rule-based analytical support. Purpose and Core Concept Unlike traditional oscillators that analyze only velocity changes
Structural Equilibrium
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Structural Equilibrium: A New Era of Adaptive Market Analysis As information technology advances and market participation grows, traditional analytical tools often face declining efficiency. Standard technical indicators frequently struggle to interpret the complexities of modern, algorithm-driven market structures. Structural Equilibrium was developed as a high-performance solution featuring a multi-level adaptive smoothing mechanism. This core logic allows the tool to maintain its analytical r
Phase Analytics Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Phase Analytics Pro: Advanced Cyclic Market Analyzer Phase Analytics Pro is a sophisticated technical tool designed for traders who prioritize mathematical precision over lag-heavy traditional indicators. Based on the principles of digital signal processing, this indicator decomposes price action into phase and quadrature components to identify the dominant market cycle. How it works: The algorithm calculates the instantaneous phase of the market, allowing it to distinguish between trending and
Latency Edge
Sabina Fik
Experts
Ось відформатований текст без альтернативних назв у дужках: Latency Edge Scalpel Latency Edge Scalpel is a high-frequency, institutional-grade trading solution engineered for high-precision scalping in the decentralized Forex market. This is not a simple grid or martingale bot; it is a sophisticated mathematical tool designed to exploit micro-structural price gaps and momentary volatility imbalances. The Algorithmic Core At its heart, Latency Edge Scalpel operates on a hybrid volatility-filterin
Sub Algo4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Sub Algo is a revolutionary indicator for MQL4/MQL5 that transforms how algorithmic strategies are built and executed. Instead of writing endless if–else conditions, Sub Algo provides a complete visual configuration system with: 6 independent logical operations Adaptive thresholding Automatic Buy/Sell symmetry Simple dropdown menus and input parameters This is not a library . This is a ready-to-use professional indicator that converts any combination of technical indicators into precise logical
Orynth 4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Orynth P&F Chart Overlay – Clean Trend Visualizer Orynth is a professional technical analysis tool that brings the power of Point and Figure (P&F) charting directly onto your standard candlestick chart. It filters out market noise by focusing solely on meaningful price movement, allowing traders to identify clear trends and reversals without the distraction of minor fluctuations. Unlike traditional P&F charts that open in a separate window, Orynth overlays price "boxes" directly on your main cha
Plasma Trend
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Plasma Trend indicator is a simple technical indication that is used to determine the current trend direction in the market. The Plasma Trend indicator is a powerful tool for determining the direction of the trend in the Forex market. It is based on both standard technical indicators and proprietary mathematical calculations, which provides a more accurate and reliable trend determination. Its implementation in the form of lines of two colors simplifies the visual determination of a change
Cryo
Sabina Fik
5 (1)
Indicators
Cryo is based on the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. A fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk. The Cryo indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extremes, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jer
Angle Prices i5
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Angle Prices indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpretat
Fortune Long b5
Sabina Fik
Experts
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
PricePulse Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
PricePulse Pro - Indicator of Simple Solutions! Using this indicator is very easy - just follow the colored arrows on the chart. The indicator algorithm takes into account daily price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. This indicator uses an algorithm that considers price changes based on various parameters such as H/C (high price/close), H/O (high price/open), LC (low price/close), LO (low price/open). This allows for a more detailed analysis of price
Trend Orbital
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The "Trend Orbital" indicator is a tool for tracking trends in the financial asset market. It is based on the analysis of price data and provides a visual interpretation of the current direction of price movement. Options: InpAmplitude: Amplitude - determines the amount of volatility that the indicator takes into account when determining the trend. Group "Arrow": InpCodeUpArrow: Up Arrow Code - Defines the arrow symbol to display an uptrend. InpCodeDnArrow: Down Arrow Code - Defines the arrow
Market Might
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The Market Might indicator, despite its apparent simplicity, is based on complex analytical algorithms that allow you to accurately determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions. The signals generated by this indicator are accurate and timely, appearing directly on the current candle. The main task of the Market Might indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from trades. Therefore, it displays only the trend line and entry points, which provides a clear view of the m
Channel Hope
Sabina Fik
Indicators
This technical analysis indicator allows you to determine with high probability whether a trend or a flat pattern prevails in the market. It can be used both for trading within a channel and for breakout trading, provided that stop losses are used to protect against false signals. The indicator displays the channel in the form of lines located above and below the price, like other similar indicators. The upper and lower lines can also act as resistance and support levels. It quite accurately
Book Scheme
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Determining the current market trend is a key task for successful trading. It is for this purpose that the Book Scheme indicator was developed, which is an advanced algorithm for visually displaying a trend on a chart. Many traders dreamed of having reliable moving averages that kept up with the market. It was this dream that I turned into reality with the help of my indicator. Book Scheme allows you to predict future values ​​and create accurate signals for entering and exiting the market. T
Balanced Work
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Balanced Work Indicator: Your Gateway to Trend Trading Balanced Work is a trend-following indicator designed to simplify market analysis and trading decisions. This algorithmic tool draws two-colored dots along the price chart, connected by lines, offering a clear visual representation of market trends. The simplicity of this indicator lies in its color-coded signals: buy when a blue dot appears and sell when a red dot appears. It is particularly effective for scalping and pipsing, and it has p
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