AD Fix v5

The Accumulation/Distribution (AD) Technical Indicator is a tool used in technical analysis to determine whether an asset is being accumulated (bought) or distributed (sold) in the market.

Key Characteristics of the AD Indicator:

Purpose: The AD indicator is used to assess the balance between buying (accumulation) and selling (distribution) of an asset. This helps traders and investors evaluate the strength of the current trend and potential reversals.

Interpretation:

  • Rising Indicator: When the AD indicator rises, it indicates that buying is prevailing in the market, which may suggest accumulation of the asset.
  • Falling Indicator: When the AD indicator falls, it indicates that selling is prevailing in the market, which may suggest distribution of the asset.
  • Divergences: A discrepancy between the asset's price movement and the AD indicator line can indicate potential trend reversals. For example, if the price rises but the AD indicator falls, it may suggest weakness in the upward trend.

Application: The AD indicator is often used in conjunction with other technical indicators to confirm or refute signals. For instance, it can be combined with volume indicators or trend lines for more precise market analysis.

Usage Example:

  • Buying: A trader might consider buying an asset if the AD indicator shows a steady rise, indicating accumulation.
  • Selling: A trader might consider selling an asset if the AD indicator shows a steady fall, indicating distribution.

The AD indicator is a powerful tool for market analysis, helping traders make more informed decisions based on price and volume data.

Indicator Parameters

  • Period: The number of bars for calculation. Possible options:

    • LENGTH_1 = 1
    • LENGTH_2 = 2
    • LENGTH_3 = 3
    • LENGTH_5 = 5
    • LENGTH_8 = 8
    • LENGTH_13 = 13
    • LENGTH_21 = 21
    • LENGTH_34 = 34
    • LENGTH_39 = 39
    • LENGTH_55 = 55
    • LENGTH_89 = 89
    • LENGTH_144 = 144
    • LENGTH_233 = 233
    • LENGTH_377 = 377
    • LENGTH_610 = 610

  • AvgBars: Averaging of the final indicator line. Possible options:

    • AVG_1 = 1
    • AVG_2 = 2
    • AVG_3 = 3
    • AVG_5 = 5
    • AVG_8 = 8
    • AVG_13 = 13
    • AVG_21 = 21
    • AVG_34 = 34

  • Representation: Possible ways to project the indicator. Possible options:

    • REPRESENTATION_AMPLITUDE
    • REPRESENTATION_SPEED
    • REPRESENTATION_ACCELERATION

Additional Indicator Parameters

  • Index: The index from which to start the calculation.
  • CalcPrice: Apply to the price.
  • ForwardOn: Allow forward calculation on the history (the latest bars will not be displayed). Function created for research.
  • Inversion: Inversion of the chart.
  • LimitHistory: Limit on the history for displaying the indicator.
  • SignalOn: Ability to display signal points.
  • MinLevel: Price delta of the last two bars when calculating signal points.
  • IndexSignal: The number of bars that must consecutively fall or rise to fix the signal.

Visualization

Amplitude is the maximum distance an object oscillates from its equilibrium position.

Speed is how fast the object moves. Geometrically, speed indicates the direction and magnitude of the object's movement at each moment.

Acceleration is how quickly the object's speed changes. Geometrically, it can be represented as an arrow that always points towards the mean position.

Amplitude — This is the maximum height the pendulum reaches from its lowest point (equilibrium position).

Speed — This is how fast the pendulum moves. It is highest when the pendulum passes through the lowest point and zero when the pendulum reaches its highest points.

Acceleration — This is the force that brings the pendulum back to its average position. It is highest at the extreme points and zero at the middle point.

These concepts are interconnected and describe different aspects of the movement of an oscillating object.



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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
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Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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