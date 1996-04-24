Trend Orbital
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The "Trend Orbital" indicator is a tool for tracking trends in the financial asset market. It is based on the analysis of price data and provides a visual interpretation of the current direction of price movement.
Options:
- InpAmplitude: Amplitude - determines the amount of volatility that the indicator takes into account when determining the trend.
- Group "Arrow":
- InpCodeUpArrow: Up Arrow Code - Defines the arrow symbol to display an uptrend.
- InpCodeDnArrow: Down Arrow Code - Defines the arrow symbol to display a downward trend.
- InpShift: Offset - determines the vertical offset of the arrows on the graph in pixels.