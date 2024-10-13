AC Fix v5

The Accelerator Oscillator (AC) technical indicator measures the acceleration or deceleration of the current market strength. It is designed to identify potential trend reversal points and is used to determine the moment of buying or selling assets. The indicator helps traders make decisions based on changes in market dynamics.

This implementation of the indicator is its creative version. Since the standard version is very limited by its built-in settings, this implementation has significantly more expanded functionality. Let's consider this further.

Indicator Parameters

Period - Number of bars for calculation. Possible options:

  • LENGTH_1 = 1
  • LENGTH_2 = 2
  • LENGTH_3 = 3
  • LENGTH_5 = 5
  • LENGTH_8 = 8
  • LENGTH_13 = 13
  • LENGTH_21 = 21
  • LENGTH_34 = 34
  • LENGTH_39 = 39
  • LENGTH_55 = 55
  • LENGTH_89 = 89
  • LENGTH_144 = 144
  • LENGTH_233 = 233
  • LENGTH_377 = 377
  • LENGTH_610 = 610

AvgBars - Smoothing of the final line of the indicator. Possible options:

  • AVG_1 = 1
  • AVG_2 = 2
  • AVG_3 = 3
  • AVG_5 = 5
  • AVG_8 = 8
  • AVG_13 = 13
  • AVG_21 = 21
  • AVG_34 = 34

Representation - Possible methods of projecting the indicator. Possible options:

  • REPRESENTATION_AMPLITUDE
  • REPRESENTATION_SPEED
  • REPRESENTATION_ACCELERATION

Amplitude

Amplitude is the maximum distance that an object oscillates from its equilibrium position. Visually, it can be represented as the distance from the central point (mean position) to the extreme point of the object's trajectory. If we consider a pendulum, the amplitude is the greatest deviation of the pendulum from the vertical.

Speed

Speed is how fast an object moves. Geometrically, speed indicates the direction and magnitude of an object's movement at each moment in time. In the case of oscillations, speed is highest when the object passes through the mean position (equilibrium position) and zero when the object is at the extreme points (maximum deviations).

Acceleration

Acceleration is how quickly the speed of an object changes. Geometrically, this can be imagined as an arrow that always points toward the mean position. In the case of oscillations, acceleration is highest at the extreme points (when the object is farthest from the mean position) and zero when the object passes through the mean position.

Visualization on the Example of a Pendulum

  • Amplitude is the maximum height that the pendulum rises from its lowest point (equilibrium position).
  • Speed is how fast the pendulum moves. It is highest when the pendulum passes through the lowest point and lowest (zero) when the pendulum reaches the highest points.
  • Acceleration is the force that pulls the pendulum back to the mean position. It is highest at the extreme points and absent at the mean point.

These concepts are interrelated and describe different aspects of the movement of an oscillating object.

Additional Indicator Parameters

  • Index - The index from which to start the calculation
  • CalcPrice - Apply to price
  • ForwardOn - Allow forward calculation on history (the latest bars will not be displayed). Function created for research.
  • Inversion - Chart inversion.
  • LimitHistory - History limit for indicator display.
  • SignalOn - Ability to display signal points.
  • MinLevel - Delta of the price of the last two bars when calculating signal points.
  • IndexSignal - How many bars should consecutively fall or rise to fix the signal.



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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
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Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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