This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1 case out of 32. As a rule, we check the compatibility of 4 candles. According to the theory of probability, we believe that the 5th candle will not repeat itself as before. Therefore, we make a deal with the opposite party.

Financial markets: Binary options;

Trading assets: Currency pairs;

