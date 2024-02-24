Cryo

5
Cryo is based on the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. A fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk.

The Cryo indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extremes, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk in one direction, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you by the appearance of a blue dot to buy red to sell.
Reviews 1
Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1474
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2024.03.12 15:51 
 

Good product Developer is really supportive, Have to use this in conjunction with other indicators. Profitable for me. Thanks to the developer for the product

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The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
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Mathew Odong
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The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
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Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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Avinash Reddy Kummetha
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Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2024.03.12 15:51 
 

Good product Developer is really supportive, Have to use this in conjunction with other indicators. Profitable for me. Thanks to the developer for the product

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