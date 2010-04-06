Book Scheme

Determining the current market trend is a key task for successful trading. It is for this purpose that the Book Scheme indicator was developed, which is an advanced algorithm for visually displaying a trend on a chart.

Many traders dreamed of having reliable moving averages that kept up with the market. It was this dream that I turned into reality with the help of my indicator. Book Scheme allows you to predict future values ​​and create accurate signals for entering and exiting the market.

This indicator is designed to identify both long-term trends and short-term buy and sell signals. Its main task is to provide an accurate assessment of the current state of the market. Be it any time frame or currency pair, the Book Scheme indicator will reliably protect your position and help you make informed trading decisions.
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