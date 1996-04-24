The Market Might indicator, despite its apparent simplicity, is based on complex analytical algorithms that allow you to accurately determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions. The signals generated by this indicator are accurate and timely, appearing directly on the current candle.





The main task of the Market Might indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from trades. Therefore, it displays only the trend line and entry points, which provides a clear view of the market entry points.





Using this indicator is very simple. When a blue dot appears on the line, you should open a buy position, and when a red dot appears, you should open a sell position. Market Might is effective on all timeframes and for various instruments.