PricePulse Pro

PricePulse Pro - Indicator of Simple Solutions! Using this indicator is very easy - just follow the colored arrows on the chart. The indicator algorithm takes into account daily price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend.

This indicator uses an algorithm that considers price changes based on various parameters such as H/C (high price/close), H/O (high price/open), LC (low price/close), LO (low price/open). This allows for a more detailed analysis of price movements.

When calculating the indicator, logarithmic increments based on closing prices are first determined, which helps to filter out trends, seasonal fluctuations, and other factors that can distort volatility. Then, based on this data, a standard deviation is calculated.

Settings Parameters:
  • Length - parameter determining the length of the period for calculating the indicator.
  • Trend - parameter determining the length of the period for trend identification.
PricePulse Pro works on all currency pairs and timeframes without limitations, providing ease of use and precise signals for decision-making in the market.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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