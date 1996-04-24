Channel Hope

This technical analysis indicator allows you to determine with high probability whether a trend or a flat pattern prevails in the market. It can be used both for trading within a channel and for breakout trading, provided that stop losses are used to protect against false signals.





The indicator displays the channel in the form of lines located above and below the price, like other similar indicators. The upper and lower lines can also act as resistance and support levels.





It quite accurately predicts the channel in which the price will move. The advantage of this indicator is its low latency compared to many other channels, and its main advantages are high speed, ease of use and reliability. The indicator is effective on various timeframes.