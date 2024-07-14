The MT4 version can backtesting any year from 2000 to 2024. After purchase, you can contact me to obtain the signal account access password.

Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and working hard, I created this Apocalypse XAU EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products, such as XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD. However, considering that many people may not need to trade all XAU currency pairs, but only need to trade XAUUSD, an entry-level EA becomes very meaningful. So I decided to create Apocalypse Gold, an EA specifically for XAUUSD trading.

Signal display and discussion group:



Signal display 1: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2379059

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2379059 If you don't know how to set parameters or have any other questions, please click here: Click here

Click here 99.9% quality historical data backtest, 2018-2024, Fixde lot .

Next price 799$!

One order at a time, each trade has a stop loss and take profit. No Martingale, no grid. In good years, EA will continue to grow. Of course, there will be bad times. But bad times usually don't last too long. Let's have a good look forward to the future together.





Prop Firm Assessment:



Please check your Prop Firm rules before purchasing this EA. Those that do not allow holding through the night are not compatible. Those that do not allow holding two trades at the same time will need to close an EA strategy. Please check your Prop Firm rules and Prop Firm support before using this EA at different stages of your Prop Firm account.





Features of EA:

Use dynamic small stop loss and dynamic take profit, built-in multiple closing methods, close positions quickly and protect profits. Trade only one pair at a time. No martingale, no grid. Just one chart is needed and all currency pairs can be loaded. The average holding time is about 2 hours. Just increase the key open parameter FuHeZhi and you will get a variety of surprising results.





Supported currency pairs:



XAUUSD /GOLD/Gold

Version 3.0 supports up to 15 currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, GBPCAD, EURSGD, USDSGD, AUDSGD, AUDCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD.







EA operation:



Working hours: M5.

Minimum deposit: $50.

Without the need for a low-spread ECN account, XAUUSD allows a 40-point spread. Of course, using a low-spread ECN account will perform better.





Very important:



This EA is designed only for the following situations: Brokers whose trading platform time is GMT+2 (or GMT+3 for summer time), there is no need to set the GMT offset. For example, if your platform is 2 hours ahead of IC Markets, then the trading time should also be set 2 hours in advance. The above requirements are included in most brokers, such as ICMarkets, TMGM, Doo, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Go Markets, XM, EC, etc.

It is recommended to use IC Markets , which has very low spreads and you will make better profits than the signals.





set file please contact me. I'm always here.