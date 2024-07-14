Apocalypse Gold

4
  • Experts
  • Xian Qin Ceng
    Xian Qin Ceng

    Xian Qin Ceng

    • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
    • China
    • 18121
    4.2 (64)
    Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
    Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
    Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
    Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
    14 products 8 signals 109 comments
  • Version: 6.6
  • Updated: 20 November 2025
  • Activations: 8

The MT4 version can backtesting any year from 2000 to 2024. After purchase, you can contact me to obtain the signal account access password.

Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and working hard, I created this Apocalypse XAU EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products, such as XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD. However, considering that many people may not need to trade all XAU currency pairs, but only need to trade XAUUSD, an entry-level EA becomes very meaningful. So I decided to create Apocalypse Gold, an EA specifically for XAUUSD trading.

Signal display and discussion group:

Next price 799$!

One order at a time, each trade has a stop loss and take profit. No Martingale, no grid. In good years, EA will continue to grow. Of course, there will be bad times. But bad times usually don't last too long. Let's have a good look forward to the future together.


Prop Firm Assessment:

Please check your Prop Firm rules before purchasing this EA. Those that do not allow holding through the night are not compatible. Those that do not allow holding two trades at the same time will need to close an EA strategy. Please check your Prop Firm rules and Prop Firm support before using this EA at different stages of your Prop Firm account.


Features of EA:

  1. Use dynamic small stop loss and dynamic take profit, built-in multiple closing methods, close positions quickly and protect profits.
  2. Trade only one pair at a time. No martingale, no grid.
  3. Just one chart is needed and all currency pairs can be loaded.
  4. The average holding time is about 2 hours.
  5. Just increase the key open parameter FuHeZhi and you will get a variety of surprising results.


Supported currency pairs:

  • XAUUSD /GOLD/Gold
  • Version 3.0 supports up to 15 currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCAD, GBPCAD, EURSGD, USDSGD, AUDSGD, AUDCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD.


EA operation:

  • Working hours: M5.
  • Minimum deposit: $50.
  • Without the need for a low-spread ECN account, XAUUSD allows a 40-point spread. Of course, using a low-spread ECN account will perform better.


Very important:

This EA is designed only for the following situations: Brokers whose trading platform time is GMT+2 (or GMT+3 for summer time), there is no need to set the GMT offset. For example, if your platform is 2 hours ahead of IC Markets, then the trading time should also be set 2 hours in advance. The above requirements are included in most brokers, such as ICMarkets, TMGM, Doo, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Go Markets, XM, EC, etc.

It is recommended to use IC Markets , which has very low spreads and you will make better profits than the signals.


set file please contact me. I'm always here.

Reviews 23
Ismaelledesma_
29
Ismaelledesma_ 2025.02.04 00:12 
 

My prop firm is connect funds, i am not good on MT5, i do not know the GMT of it, if you know can you provide me a set for it ?

tokmak128
250
tokmak128 2024.11.16 21:02 
 

EA took it based on reviews from other users and I didn’t regret it. EA has already recouped its price. Slowly but surely I'm making money. I recommend

You Ming Xing
1732
You Ming Xing 2024.11.15 14:56 
 

Great golden scalp strategy.

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Sachin Gautam
1784
Sachin Gautam 2025.09.24 22:26 
 

The best loss maker EA. Let me post the myfxbook results for my icmarkets account.

Xian Qin Ceng
18121
Reply from developer Xian Qin Ceng 2025.12.11 06:49
My response to you is here, https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/120089/comments#comment_58113559 Everyone can clearly see that you immediately cut the lot to a very low level after the loss occurs. In fact, if you don't do this, EA will profit like my signal account and backtesting. I heard that you only lost $300, which is a happy thing. When you first said that my EA lost $900, it scared me. Chat records will be made public. Whether EA is good or bad, time will give an answer.
Additionally, everyone can see that you are an EA seller, and leaving fair reviews is helping yourself.
我对你的答复在这里， https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/120089/comments#comment_58113559 每个人都可以非常清楚的看到你在损失发生后立即削减Lot到非常低的程度，实际上你如果不这样做，EA会像我的信号账户和回测那样获利。
聊天记录会被公开。EA是好是坏，时间会给予一个答案。
lh39337103
23
lh39337103 2025.09.11 00:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain
593
Amr Gomaa Saleh Husain 2025.08.02 13:10 
 

Not recommended, look at the signals page and you will understand why.

Xian Qin Ceng
18121
Reply from developer Xian Qin Ceng 2025.09.25 01:13
If you follow the suggestions in the group, EA's profits have already reached a new high. The Apocalypse Gold EA, as an improved version of the Gold King Pro EA, has undergone 5 years of practical testing and is excellent and feasible. Please set up the software correctly. Poor performance usually results in incorrect time settings. Apocalypse Gold EA needs to set the correct GMT2 and 3 times, otherwise it will continue to incur losses.
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
284
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani 2025.04.02 04:45 
 

Backtesting looks average and so does the actual trade. Not impressed. Will update if it outperforms.

Lorenz Meyer
322
Lorenz Meyer 2025.03.12 17:30 
 

Its a good bot. Its a night scalper, the entries at night are very precise. Im on a good winning streak at the moment. Bot is running for 2 months now. Btw forget about running it on currencies, its not profitable.

king1898
470
king1898 2025.03.07 09:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ismaelledesma_
29
Ismaelledesma_ 2025.02.04 00:12 
 

My prop firm is connect funds, i am not good on MT5, i do not know the GMT of it, if you know can you provide me a set for it ?

Zhen Wei Li
666
Zhen Wei Li 2024.12.12 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lo Hong Li
236
Lo Hong Li 2024.11.28 06:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Woodward Jr
392
John Woodward Jr 2024.11.28 00:56 
 

Updated 1-14-2025

Had very good success with this EA for the first month. Then, ran in to a problem, you get a lot of small Trailing Stop Loss wins but, one full SL, wipes them all out

Update Feb 3, 2025

I have removed this EA and will not use it anymore. Small wins wiped out by one trade isn't a good strategy. After 10 weeks of use, this EA is a net loser

tokmak128
250
tokmak128 2024.11.16 21:02 
 

EA took it based on reviews from other users and I didn’t regret it. EA has already recouped its price. Slowly but surely I'm making money. I recommend

You Ming Xing
1732
You Ming Xing 2024.11.15 14:56 
 

Great golden scalp strategy.

Gary Hu
107
Gary Hu 2024.11.15 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mattingkoy
19
Mattingkoy 2024.11.15 10:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jwlim871
49
jwlim871 2024.10.14 04:27 
 

Been testing this EA for a month plus, this month is a profitable month. It works exactly the same as shown in the live signal. The EA is very reliable, it doesn't manipulate win rate by using huge ass stop loss. Losses are part of a successful trading journey. And this EA definitely does that. Seller also response well and fast. Very recommended!

Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
920
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2024.09.20 06:23 
 

Great EA, Great customer service, I look forward to buying more from this author

Xian Qin Ceng
18121
Reply from developer Xian Qin Ceng 2024.09.20 07:00
Thank you very much for your good comments.
Jin Shuo Wang
217
Jin Shuo Wang 2024.08.25 18:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sapwbg
26
sapwbg 2024.08.17 15:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aaron_z
62
Aaron_z 2024.08.16 12:12 
 

I used this EA for about one week, it already begin to make profit now. I think it is good. the fixed lot backtest(2020-2024) show 83% trades would make profit and "the average profit" almost = "the average loss", so I think it is safe and very effective. and the Max profit even double than the max loss.(you also could refer to the real signal) the seller also give some suggestion about how to use the EA, it can help you to reduce the drawdown.

Mark Y
463
Mark Y 2024.08.15 06:29 
 

This EA is very good, its orders have clear and reasonable profit and tracking stop loss. The profit/loss ratio is very reasonable. While maintaining an 80% win rate. One of the best EA's I've ever seen

12
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