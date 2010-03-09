Gold Champion Basic EA

  • Experts
  • Xian Qin Ceng
    Xian Qin Ceng

    Xian Qin Ceng

    • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
    • China
    • 18052
    4.2 (64)
    Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
    Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
    Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
    Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
    14 products 7 signals 109 comments
  • Version: 1.0

Please give Gold Champion Basic EA a five-star review to encourage free charity!  

Gold Champion Basic EA is the basic version of The Gold Champion EA, a trend-following EA.

The Gold Champion Basic EA only retains Strategy 3 out of the seven strategies in The Gold Champion EA, meaning it only has one strategy. Please note that Strategy 3 alone does not generate a large number of orders. You will need to consistently use this Basic version of the EA over a long period to achieve good performance.

Real-time signals:   Click here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2374089

Parameter settings: setting file .

If you have any questions about EA settings, you can discuss them here:   Click here   Join the public discussion group.

The Gold Champion Basic EA enters trades when the price breaks through key levels. After entry , a small stop-loss is immediately set, and as the price moves in your favor, a trailing stop-loss is triggered to protect your principal and then your profits. There are no large stop-losses, no Martingale, no grid trading, so you don't have to worry about your account suddenly being wiped out. This breakout strategy is suitable for long-term tracking of XAUUSD price fluctuations. Running the EA for six months to a year will not disappoint you.

Entering the market when prices break through key levels has always been a highly effective profit-making method, especially suitable for high-volatility currencies like XAUUSD and Gold. When prices break through key levels, a medium- to long-term upward or downward trend begins. We follow the trend and take profits at the appropriate time. With this approach, it's difficult to lose money. The Gold Champion, through continuous in-depth research and development, has ultimately developed seven different strategies, forming a highly efficient and complementary combination. This combined strategy allows for more stable growth in Expert Advisor (EA) profits and reduces drawdowns. The Basic version retains Strategy 3 with slight improvements.

EA is very easy to use and beginner-friendly. All parameters are pre-set; all you need to do is configure the Lot to suit your needs. There are no complicated parameter settings; it's simple and easy to use.

Align with the trend, be a friend of the trend, and profits will naturally follow.


Strategy

  1. Stop loss at 100-1400, take profit at 3300, trailing stop triggered at 700.


Features of Gold Champion Basaic EA:

  • Object-oriented programming is fast.
  • The honest presentation of transaction results shows that growth is not a straight upward trend, but rather a winding but continuous upward trend.
  • All parameters are already set, making it easy to use.
  • Users only need to adjust the lot.
  • One order at a time, no grid, no Martin.
  • The risks are manageable, and there have been no sudden margin calls.
  • Use fixed stop loss and trailing stop loss. Fixed stop loss protects the principal, while trailing stop loss protects the profit.


application

  • Period: H4
  • Varieties: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD
  • Minimum deposit: $100. Risk warning: Do not trade with excessive leverage.
  • Account: ECN /RaW/STP
  • VPS is recommended.


recommend

The Gold Champion Basic EA only has one strategy. If you want to use The Gold Champion EA with 7 strategies, please click here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/169660
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