The all-new, more powerful Nighttime XAUSUD EA uses a completely new approach.

Many people enjoy trading XAUUSD, and I'm no exception. After accumulating some trading experience, I worked hard to create some overnight Expert Advisors (EAs) specifically for trading XAUUSD. They achieved some success, but with the market volatility expected to be particularly high in 2025-2026, an improved approach became essential, hence the creation of the Holiness Gold EA.





Signal demonstration and discussion group:

If you are unsure how to set the parameters or have any other questions, please click here: Click here

Click here When trading multiple currency pairs on a single chart using OneChart, please ensure that all currency pairs are displayed on the left-hand side.

One trade at a time, with stop-loss and take-profit orders for each trade. No Martingale, no grid trading. In good years, the EA will continue to grow. Of course, there will be bad times too. But bad days usually don't last long. Let's look forward to the future together.





Features of EA:

It has four built-in trading strategies with pre-set parameters, making it easy to use. It uses dynamic small-amount stop loss and dynamic take profit, with multiple built-in closing methods to quickly close positions and protect profits. Only one pair is traded at a time. No Martin, no grid. All strategies can be loaded using just one chart. The average holding time is around 2 hours. By allowing you to adjust key open parameters, you will obtain a variety of excellent results.





Supported currency pairs:



XAUUSD / GOLD, Gold.





EA running:



Working hours: M5.

Minimum deposit: $50.

For ECN accounts that don't require low spreads, XAUUSD allows a 40-pip spread, while other XAU currency pairs allow 50-pip spreads. Of course, using a low-spread ECN account will result in better performance.





Very important:



This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed only for brokers whose trading platform times are GMT+2 (or GMT+3 daylight saving time), and therefore do not require setting a GMT offset. For example, if your platform is 2 hours ahead of IC Markets, then your trading time should also be set 2 hours ahead. This requirement applies to most brokers, such as ICMarkets, TMGM, Tickmill, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Go Markets, XM, EC, etc.





Please contact me regarding the .set file. I'm always here.