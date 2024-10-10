Swing breakout sequence SBS with Stoic trader

Swing Breakout Sequence | SBS presents a comprehensive trading strategy designed to help traders identify and capitalize on market swings and breakouts. The Swing Breakout Sequence (SBS) strategy is built around a series of well-defined steps to optimize trading decisions and improve profitability.

Version 2.01:

Add "golden entry" - entry by fib.

Stoic added to it (fibo) he calls this setup gold SBS here is the video

the description of the setup starts at 18min24sec

Version 2:

+ Add BOS filter . Detail in figure 3

+ Add SD zone filter. Detail in figure 4

+ Filter MSS point have to inside SDZone . Detail in figure 5

+ Setting for show buy/sell signal and statistic panel. Detail in figure 6

With SL, we have 3 mode: 

1. Fix by point

2. At MSS point of SBS

3. By ATR. If choose this one, you have to set value for  "Adjust SL by ATR" = xxx also. Then SL =  SL = ATR*xxx

Note that if we choose (2) At MSS point of SBS, we also can set "Adjust SL by ATR" = 2 . If this, indicator will check if |entry - sl| < ATR * 2 , indicator will set SL = ATR*2

With TP we have 2 mode:

1. By point 3 of SBS

2. By R:R

/==============================================================================================================================/

In version 1.3 I added important functions to increase winrate (although it may reduce the number of recognized models). These are:

1. Add pre-condition filter with following option:

+ Have to BOS

+ Have to MSS

+ None

2. Separate length of pre-condition with length of SBS pivot point

Key Components of the SBS Strategy:

  1. Breakout Identification:
    • The initial step involves identifying potential breakouts in the market. This is a crucial phase where traders look for key levels where the price is likely to break out from a range or pattern.
  2. First Tap:
    • After the breakout, the price often returns to test the breakout level. This "first tap" is an opportunity for traders to enter the market with a confirmation that the breakout level holds as new support or resistance.
  3. Quick Scalp:
      • This step focuses on taking advantage of the immediate price movement following the breakout or first tap. Quick scalping allows traders to secure small, fast profits, which can accumulate over time.
  4. Return to Liquidate FT:
    • Here, the price returns to the breakout level again, offering another chance to either enter or exit trades, depending on the trader's strategy and market conditions.
  5. Double Bottom Reversal:
    • This involves recognizing a double bottom pattern, a strong reversal signal, indicating that the price is likely to move upwards after testing a support level twice.
  6. Target New Swing Highs or Lows:
    • The final step targets new swing highs or lows, capitalizing on the momentum generated from the breakout and subsequent market movements​ .

Key Principles:

  • Understanding Order Flow:
    • The concept of order flow is central to the SBS strategy. It involves analyzing price action and market structure to predict future price movements, rather than relying on external factors like news or time of day.
  • Market Dynamics and Psychology:
    • Recognizing the influence of trader psychology, including fear and greed, is crucial. Large institutional players and central banks can / always manipulate market prices, and traders must be aware of these dynamics to navigate the market effectively.
  • Chart Patterns and Trading Sequences:
    • Identifying and practicing various chart patterns and trading sequences are essential for building confidence and achieving consistent profitability. Our SBS indicator helps to automatically recognize SBS patterns and more advance, we provice backtesting based on historical bars.

Empowerment for Traders:

The SBS strategy aims to empower traders to become independent and confident in their trading decisions. It stresses the importance of developing a personalized trading plan, mastering a specific trading model, and executing trades decisively. By focusing on these principles, traders can achieve consistent profitability without relying on external guidance from trading gurus​.

Indicator settings:

+ Pivot length: It is the length in bars on both sides (left, right) to determine a peak (top/bottom) point on the chart.

+ Lookback number: The historical bar calculated at first time run. If =0, indicator will run whole historical bar (good for backtest result, but will be affected in performance)

+ Prefix: Used to distinguish different settings of sbs indicator on the same chart. 

For example, you want to install 2 sbs indicators on the same EU chart in M5 frame, the first one set pivot period=1, the other one set pivot period=5. You set the prefix as follows:

- sbs_p1 for the first setting

- sbs_p5 for the other setting

+ TP type: type of take profit

+ Display settings

+ Panel settings

+ Notification settings

Notes:

Remember that the above pattern does not occur often, so it is normal that the first time you run it, you do not see any change on the chart in the current view. That means that there is no SBS pattern in the current view, not that the indicator is not working.

+ You can check the previous patterns by opening the "Object List" tool of MT terminator (use the shortcut Ctl+B), click on "List all" to display all objects. Click on an object with the prefix you set or the default is "sbs". Finally, click the "Show" button, you will see the SBS pattern displayed on the chart.

+ Another way is that you can run a backtest to see how effectively the indicator works.

HOW TO BUILD A SIGNAL SCANNING SYSTEM:

To use this indicator effectively, build a signal scanning system as follows:

+ With 1 symbol, open each timeframe you are interested in on each different chart.

+ With each opened chart, attach multiple SBSs, each SBS for a different setting (usually different pivot period settings will give both short-term and long-term models)

+ Set a prefix that is easy to remember. For example, "m1_p3" means that the indicator is responsible for scanning on the M1 chart with pivot period = 3.

Thus, you have built a scanning system. Whenever there is a signal, the indicator will alert you via the notifications system. You have many different notification options such as via MT Alert, via email, or MT5 mobile app


Frequently Asked Questions

Why nothing show on chart when i load inidicator?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW-KHHvUCWI

How i build signal scan system with this indicator?

https://youtu.be/VlaQJvTQVAw

Template and video avaiable here


Produits recommandés
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Scalping Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de scalping dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne verte ; vale
I Special ZigZag
Pavel Eidemanis
Indicateurs
Индикатор I Special ZigZag отмечает на графике максимумы и минимумы 3-х порядков, а именно краткосрочные , среднесрочные и долгосрочные и соединяет их линией подобно ZigZag без перерисовки. Идея построения индикатора взята из книги Ларри Вильямса "Долгосрочные секреты краткосрочной торговли" и адаптирована под современный рынок. В настройках индикатора можно задать нужную толщину и цвет для каждого вида экстремума для удобства восприятия на графике цены. С помощью данного индикатора легче понять
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicateurs
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicateurs
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Indicateurs
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
ABCD Harmonic Patterns
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicateurs
Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicateurs
Pips forex est un système commercial prêt. Cet indicateur montre avec des flèches sur le graphique quand et dans quelle direction vous devez ouvrir une commande. Si la flèche est verte, nous ouvrons une transaction d'achat, et si la flèche est rouge, nous ouvrons une transaction de vente. Tout est très simple et assez efficace. TakeProfit a fixé 15 à 25 points. StopLoss fixé au niveau des points. Lorsque les points bougent, nous annulons immédiatement le StopLoss. Période recommandée pour négoc
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
The Best Choice compra y venta
Sandro Israel Hernandez Zamora
Indicateurs
¿Has escuchado decir que la tendencia es tu amiga? pues nada es mas cierto en el mundo del trading. Este indicador analiza las tendencias y su fuerza para que puedas aprovecharlas y utilizamos un conjunto de indicadores como RSI, %W, MACD y EMAS para analizar el mercado y sus movimientos, por lo que podrás mantener tu gráfico limpio sabiendo que todos estos indicadores los tienes en uno solo. Este, como cualquier indicador, no representa una certeza de compra o venta definitiva, por lo siempre r
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Dans MetaTrader, tracer plusieurs   lignes horizontales   et suivre leurs niveaux de prix respectifs peut rapidement devenir fastidieux. Cet indicateur trace automatiquement plusieurs lignes horizontales à intervalles réguliers pour définir des alertes de prix, afficher des niveaux de support et résistance, ou pour tout autre besoin manuel. Cet indicateur est idéal pour les traders débutants sur le marché du Forex, à la recherche d’opportunités pour réaliser des profits rapides à l’achat et à la
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur TMA AI Bands est basé sur la Moyenne Mobile Triangulaire (TMA) avec des bandes supérieure et inférieure dynamiques et des flèches claires d'achat/vente tracées directement sur le graphique. Il intègre une IA pour une optimisation adaptative et garantit l'absence de repainting, fournissant des signaux de renversement précis lorsque le prix touche les bandes. * Paires : fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises * Échelles de temps recommandées : D1 / W1 / MN * Variables externe
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Semaphore and ABC Pattern
Stoyan Roev
5 (5)
Indicateurs
The indicator places Semaphore points on the maximum and minimum of a higher, medium and lower period. It includes A,B,C Triangles for easier spotting of reversal chart pattern which occurs very frequently and has a very high success ratio. Both Semaphore and A,B,C Triangles have Alerts and Push notifications to a mobile device when they occur on the chart. These indicators are very useful for breakout trading and spotting support/resistance levels which gives good opportunities for positions.
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Advance Currency Meter
Emir Revolledo
Indicateurs
Advance Currency Meter is a currency meter that detects strong market trends. This indicator is good for scalping, intraday trading and swing trading. The indicator will detect short term to long term market trends. This will give you good insight which currencies are best to trade as of the moment. Note : Kindly contact me before you make any purchases. This won't work on your account without my permission. Note :   Works well with my MACD Currency Strength Meter
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicateurs
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicateurs
Top Bottom Tracker est un indicateur basé sur des algorithmes sophistiqués qui analyse la tendance du marché et peut détecter les hauts et les bas de la tendance / Version MT5 . Le prix augmentera progressivement jusqu'à ce qu'il atteigne 500$. Prochain prix --> 99$ Caractéristiques Pas de repeinture Cet indicateur ne change pas ses valeurs lorsque de nouvelles données arrivent Paires de trading Toutes les paires de devises Période de temps Toutes les périodes de temps Paramètres de
Plus de l'auteur
SV Divergence All with confirm
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Detect divergence (classic, hidden) price and all oscillator indicator include: RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Momentum, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Williams Percent Range (WPR), Relative Vigor Index (RVI), Rate of Change (ROC). Confirm reversal with dochian channel for to improve signal quality. Divergence is when the price of an asset is moving in the opposite direction of a technical   indicator , such as an oscillator, or is moving contrary to other data. Diverge
Sessions by LUX in MT5
Minh Truong Pham
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Real SMC same with Lux method for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
5 (3)
Indicateurs
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price a
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Experts
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Indicateurs
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Indicateurs
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Indicateurs
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Nadaraya Watson envelope for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Please note that the indicator is subject to repainting. The triangle labels are designed so that the indicator remains useful in real-time applications. Settings Window Size: Determin
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis