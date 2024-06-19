Scalper 123

Introducing Scalper 123 Robot MT4, your ultimate companion in navigating complex world of Forex trading. Developed with precision and supported by cutting-edge algorithms, Scalper 123 Robot MT4 is a forex robot carefully crafted to optimize your trading performance with GBPUSD pair. With its advanced analytical capabilities, Scalper 123 Robot MT4 continuously monitors Forex market, identifying trends, patterns and major price movements at lightning speed. All positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even and opening trades at certain times. To simplify process of starting robot, all functions have been set to default, only parameters that need to be changed are lot size and time zone. Scalper 123 Robot MT4 is still available for MetaTrader 4 and can be used with any Forex Broker.

Features:
  • Accessible price

  • Recommended and famous currency pair with long renge, GBPUSD

  • Open a trade at a certain time

  • Tested products developed by skilled programmers

  • Quick installation, only one or two parameters have to be changed

  • All positions are protected by automatic take profit, stop loss, trailing stop and break even


Parameters:

  • Lots - the lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default
  • Stop Loss - is set as default
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything.
  • Time Offset - to adjust time zone for different brokers

Information:

  • Pair recommended: GBPUSD, NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: Any Timeframe
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit:200
  • Leverage: 1:100 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Cent, Standard
