StochastiX
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
StochastiX is an extension of a well-known indicator.
1) StochastiX is displayed in the range of -100 to 100.
2) A histogram is calculated from the difference of the main and signal curves - again as a stochastic, but without smoothing.
The histogram gives the user a hint about the dynamics of oscillator changes. Patterns need to be studied from real graphs.
I wish you successful trading.
1) StochastiX is displayed in the range of -100 to 100.
2) A histogram is calculated from the difference of the main and signal curves - again as a stochastic, but without smoothing.
The histogram gives the user a hint about the dynamics of oscillator changes. Patterns need to be studied from real graphs.
I wish you successful trading.