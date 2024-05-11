The Fat and Slim indicator tracks strong and weak money in the market.

It is derived from RSI, MFI and many similar indicators. Input values are closing prices and volumes.

The RSI (yellow curve) is in the range -100 ... 100. It is additionally multiplied by a coefficient so that the curve is not compressed to the middle values at higher periods (a problem with the classic RSI with different periods). Strong/Fat red curve is RSI weighted by higher volumes. Weak/Slim blue curve is calculated so that lower volumes have more weight. Finally, a histogram is calculated from the difference (strong-weak).



the spread between the lines - show whether there is a divergence between strong/weak money. which line, i.e. who is driving the price (high volumes or low liquidity?) The histogram can be turned off in the parameters. On the volume chart, look for what the blue and red lines show. There are two things you can watch:

When the movement of the lines becomes clear to you, turn on the histogram - it will simplify the reading of the indicator.

The histogram shows clearly what is driving the price change. If the histogram has the same direction as the price, it is volume/high liquidity; if the histogram goes in the opposite direction than the price, it is low liquidity. Find extremes!

If you are not familiar with how liquidity affects price movement, do a quick study.





