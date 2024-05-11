Fat and Slim

The Fat and Slim indicator tracks strong and weak money in the market.

It is derived from RSI, MFI and many similar indicators. Input values are closing prices and volumes.

  1. The RSI (yellow curve) is in the range -100 ... 100. It is additionally multiplied by a coefficient so that the curve is not compressed to the middle values at higher periods (a problem with the classic RSI with different periods).
  2. Strong/Fat red curve is RSI weighted by higher volumes.
  3. Weak/Slim blue curve is calculated so that lower volumes have more weight.
  4. Finally, a histogram is calculated from the difference (strong-weak).
The histogram can be turned off in the parameters. On the volume chart, look for what the blue and red lines show. There are two things you can watch:
  1. the spread between the lines - show whether there is a divergence between strong/weak money.
  2. which line, i.e. who is driving the price (high volumes or low liquidity?)

When the movement of the lines becomes clear to you, turn on the histogram - it will simplify the reading of the indicator.

The histogram shows clearly what is driving the price change. If the histogram has the same direction as the price, it is volume/high liquidity; if the histogram goes in the opposite direction than the price, it is low liquidity. Find extremes!
If you are not familiar with how liquidity affects price movement, do a quick study.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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CandleCandle
Pavel Milicka
Indicators
Description by chatGPT: In the dance of flames, a candle transforms, From the close of old, a new light is born. A derivative of candles, changing forms, Unveiling secrets in the flickering morn. Like indicators, patterns do precede, On charts of price, where future paths are sown. The candle's dance, a signal to take heed, Foretelling tales in fiery lines shown. I trust the candlemakers to discern, Using indicators as their guiding light. In every flame, a lesson to be learned, In every shift
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Causa and Effect MT5
Pavel Milicka
Indicators
The indicator enables very quick orientation in the market phase (re/accumulation, re/distribution, up/down trend). It is counted only from price data (without volume). It is based on the assumptions of Wyckoff's law of Causa and Effect. Oscillations are an expression of the level of market uncertainty and point to the presence of Big Money. Such a "storm" is followed by a calmer trend that needs to be exited. You need to use other tools or shorter period of the same indicator for that. I keep t
Effort and Result
Pavel Milicka
Indicators
This indicator shows the MACD line and the difference WMACD - MACD to it. that is, the divergence between price and weighted acceleration. Divergence is shown with a histogram. It took a bit of math to get a readable result. What does the histogram say? If the course is consistent with the price movement, then the price is driven by volumes. It is passing through an area of higher liquidity, the market is being manipulated by strong money. Within Wyckoff's theory, these are typically climax and
Liquidity Flow
Pavel Milicka
Indicators
Market Profile, Volume Profile? Extra paid in TradingView, displayed for the last moment in time or discreetly, e.g. after 24 hours. Counting super-accurate values from a histogram...? None of these ways suited me. I was looking for an expression of the dynamics of the market, its liquidity, I just wanted to clearly see where the money was flowing. I thought I would calculate the volume weighted price percentiles for a certain period. To make the calculation more accurate, I calculate from a low
StochastiX
Pavel Milicka
Indicators
StochastiX is an extension of a well-known indicator. 1) StochastiX is displayed in the range of -100 to 100. 2) A histogram is calculated from the difference of the main and signal curves - again as a stochastic, but without smoothing. The histogram gives the user a hint about the dynamics of oscillator changes. Patterns need to be studied from real graphs. I wish you successful trading.
Stochastics and SAR Projection
Pavel Milicka
Indicators
The stochastic indicator itself creates false signals. One way to determine that the price is trending is to use the parabolic SAR indicator. As a rule, it is plotted on the chart. The projection of the SAR into the Stochastic Indicator is not complicated (pSAR-min)/(max-min). This will allow you to track price movement from two views in one place. It depends very much on the parameter settings. If the price is trending, the SAR moves towards the midpoints or close to them. On the other hand, a
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