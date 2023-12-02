CandleCandle
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Description by chatGPT:
In the dance of flames, a candle transforms,
From the close of old, a new light is born.
A derivative of candles, changing forms,
Unveiling secrets in the flickering morn.
Like indicators, patterns do precede,
On charts of price, where future paths are sown.
The candle's dance, a signal to take heed,
Foretelling tales in fiery lines shown.
I trust the candlemakers to discern,
Using indicators as their guiding light.
In every flame, a lesson to be learned,
In every shift, a glimpse of futures bright.
In wax and wick, a story unfolds,
In every candle, a mystery it holds.