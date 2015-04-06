ICT Silver Bullet MP MT4

Our EA harnesses the power of the SilverBullet 5-minute strategy, offering optimal performance while also allowing users the flexibility to explore and backtest various timeframes of their choice.

Ideal for indices such as SPX500 and NAS100, it performs optimally during trading hours at 15:00 UTC or 19:00 UTC. Here's what sets it apart:

  1. Versatile Execution: Choose between pending orders on the FVG, market execution upon FVG occurrence, or a combination of both.
  2. Custom Risk Management: Define your desired risk-reward ratios and activate a breakeven function to safeguard your investments.
  3. Flexible Trading Preferences: Opt to close trades at the day's end or remove pending orders after a specified hour, providing you with adaptable control over your trading approach.

By automating, testing, and refining a proven profitable strategy, our EA streamlines your trading activities, saving you time and ensuring execution under optimal conditions. Experience the efficiency of automated trading with confidence in your strategy's performance.

Metatrader5 Version All Products | Contact

Here's a breakdown of the input parameters and their functionalities:

  1. Magic: Unique identifier for the running Expert Advisor.
  2. TradingStyle:
    • a) Pending Entry: Places pending orders at FVG extremities.
    • b) Market Entry: Instantly enters the market after FVG forms.
    • c) Pending and Market: Instantly enters the market after FVG forms AND places pending orders at FVG extremities.
  3. RiskReward For Pending: Determines the risk-reward ratio for pending orders based on the stop-loss size.
  4. RiskReward For Market: Establishes the risk-reward ratio for market orders based on the stop-loss size.
  5. StopLoss Offset: Sets the stop-loss buffer (in points over/below) the FVG candle.
  6. FVG Threshold: Specifies the minimum size of the FVG; trading will only occur if the FVG exceeds this value.
  7. StartTime: Defines the starting hour of the trading server.
  8. StartMinute: Specifies the starting minute of the trading server.
  9. Delete Pending Hour: Hour at which the EA will delete the pending orders.
  10. Close Trades Hour: Hour at which the EA will close all trades (applies only if "End Time Close" is set to true).
  11. Use BreakEven: When set to true, activates the break-even feature for stop-loss adjustment; set to false to deactivate.
  12. Profit Threshold for BE: Determines the risk-reward ratio required to gain before setting the stop-loss to break-even.
  13. TimeFrame: Sets the timeframe for FVG formation and execution, ideal for optimization and backtesting in the strategy tester.

These parameters offer comprehensive control over the Expert Advisor's behavior, allowing users to tailor their trading strategy according to their preferences and risk management approach.

tags: ict silver bullet sb london order block orderblock ob smartmoney smart money new york sm


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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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3.82 (22)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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