RiskProtect MT5

Parameters Explained

Algorithm Settings:

  1. magicNumber (int):

    • Unique identifier for trades managed by the EA.
    • Default value: 0 (manages manual trades).
    • Note: Set this to the corresponding magic number of trades opened by other EAs or set it to 0 for manually executed trades.

  2. BreakEvenInPoints (bool):

    • Activates the breakeven strategy based on profit in points.
    • true: Moves Stop Loss to breakeven when the trade reaches the specified ProfitPointsForBreakeven .
    • false: Disables this function.

  3. ProfitPointsForBreakeven (int):

    • Number of points in profit required to move Stop Loss to breakeven.
    • Default value: 500 .

  4. BreakevenInRiskReward (bool):

    • Activates breakeven logic based on a risk-reward ratio.
    • true: Stop Loss moves to breakeven when the profit equals the risk times the RiskReward .
    • false: Disables this function.

  5. RiskReward (double):

    • Specifies the risk-reward ratio for the breakeven logic.
    • Default value: 1 (breakeven at a 1:1 risk-reward ratio).

Risk Management Settings:

  1. PercentageClose (double):

    • Percentage of the total position volume to close when breakeven criteria are met.
    • Default value: 80 (80% of the position is closed).
    • Notes:
      • If set to 100 , the entire position is closed.
      • If set to 0 , no partial closure occurs.

  2. NumberPointsAboveBreakEven (int):

    • Number of points above the breakeven level to set the new Stop Loss after partial closure.
    • Default value: 10 .
    • Notes:
      • If set to 0 , the Stop Loss is set exactly at breakeven.

Testing Parameters (For Strategy Tester):

  1. inpStopLossSizePointsTest (int):

    • Simulated Stop Loss size in points for backtesting.
    • Default value: 500 .

  2. inpTakeProfitSizePointsTest (int):

    • Simulated Take Profit size in points for backtesting.
    • Default value: 1000 .

  3. inpVolumeTest (double):

    • Simulated trade volume for backtesting.
    • Default value: 1.0 .

How the EA Works

  1. Trade Identification:

    • The EA identifies trades based on the magicNumber .
    • Trades with the specified magic number or manual trades (magic number = 0) are managed.

  2. Breakeven Management:

    • If BreakEvenInPoints is enabled, the EA moves the Stop Loss to breakeven when the trade reaches the profit threshold defined by ProfitPointsForBreakeven .
    • If BreakevenInRiskReward is enabled, the Stop Loss moves to breakeven when the profit reaches the risk times the RiskReward ratio.

  3. Partial Closure:

    • Once breakeven criteria are met, the EA closes a portion of the trade volume based on PercentageClose .
    • The remaining position's Stop Loss is adjusted by adding NumberPointsAboveBreakEven points above the breakeven level.

  4. Profit and Risk Management:

    • Ensures profits are secured while allowing the remaining position to run.
    • Dynamically adjusts Stop Loss levels to protect the remaining trade.

Key Notes and Warnings

  • If both BreakEvenInPoints and BreakevenInRiskReward are set to false , the EA will automatically disable itself.
  • Ensure that a Stop Loss ( SL ) and Take Profit ( TP ) are set for all trades; otherwise, the EA will not manage the positions.
  • Verify NumberPointsAboveBreakEven is within a reasonable range (not exceeding TP or contradicting the market price).

This EA provides robust trade management, combining breakeven strategies and partial closure to enhance profitability while minimizing risk.


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Kaijun Wang
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