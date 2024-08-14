US Dollar Index MT5

Overview: The US Dollar Index (DXY) is a key financial indicator that measures the strength of the US Dollar against a basket of six major world currencies. This index is crucial for traders and investors as it provides a comprehensive view of the overall market sentiment towards the US Dollar and its relative performance.

All Products | Contact

Composition: The DXY's composition is as follows:

  • Euro (EUR): 57.6%
  • Japanese Yen (JPY): 13.6%
  • British Pound (GBP): 11.9%
  • Canadian Dollar (CAD): 9.1%
  • Swedish Krona (SEK): 4.2%
  • Swiss Franc (CHF): 3.6%

This weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value compares it with the aforementioned currencies, with the Euro having the most significant influence due to its high weighting.

Usage:

  1. Trend Identification: Traders use the DXY to identify the general trend of the US Dollar. A rising index suggests strengthening of the dollar, while a declining index indicates weakening.
  2. Strategic Trading: Investors involved in forex trading, commodities, and international stock markets use the DXY to make informed decisions. For example, a stronger dollar could mean lower prices for commodities like gold and oil, which are priced in dollars.
  3. Hedging: Economic stakeholders hedge against the risk of currency fluctuations. A clear understanding of DXY trends helps in creating effective hedging strategies to protect other investments.

Benefits:

  • Market Insight: The DXY provides a snapshot of the dollar's performance, which is crucial for any trading strategy involving USD pairs.
  • Predictive Power: Because of its broad representation, changes in the DXY can forecast potential moves in other financial markets and the global economy.
  • Diversification: Investors find the DXY useful for diversifying their portfolios by understanding the broader market implications of the dollar's strength or weakness.

Conclusion: The US Dollar Index (DXY) is an indispensable tool for traders and investors who seek to gauge the value of the US Dollar against a group of significant currencies. Its ability to provide a macroeconomic view of the dollar's value makes it essential for strategic financial planning and risk management in global markets.





Recommended products
Momentum Candle MT 5
Aknan Banari
Indicators
Momentum Candle MT5 - Professional Trading Indicator Overview Momentum Candle Detector V4 is a powerful and intelligent indicator designed to identify high-probability momentum candles across all timeframes and instruments. Built with advanced filtering technology, this indicator helps traders spot explosive price movements before they happen. Key Features Core Detection System Universal Compatibility: Works on all pairs - Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), a
FREE
RSI Ultimate MTF
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Introduction The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes. 2. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from
FREE
Multi Pair Scanner Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (2)
Experts
Multi-Pair Scanner Ultimate: See the Whole Market at Once Stop flipping through 28 charts. The   Multi-Pair Scanner Ultimate   is a professional-grade dashboard that monitors   28 Forex pairs + Gold   simultaneously. It gives you a "God Mode" view of the market—Trend, Momentum, Currency Strength, and Signals—all in one lightweight panel that   never freezes your terminal.     NOTE: This is a Scanner, not an Auto-Trader Why This Scanner is Different Most dashboards lag and crash MT5 because they
FREE
Shaolin Trend Follow
Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
5 (1)
Indicators
Shaolin Trend Follow v2.1 Optimized for EURUSD on MetaTrader 5 A lightweight, purely signal-only indicator that follows a strict top-down workflow: it first confirms the dominant swing on H4, then waits for volatility-adjusted entry engines on M15. No automated orders or money management—just clear / markers when conditions align, so you can act as you see fit. H4 Trend Confirmation Parabolic SAR + ADX filter ensures only established up- or down-trends pass through. M15 entries are only enab
FREE
Currency Strength Chart MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (2)
Indicators
Currency Strength Chart is a powerful Forex indicator designed to track and visually represent the strength of individual currencies within a basket of the 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, and CHF. By calculating the relative strength of each currency, the indicator provides traders with a comprehensive overview of how each currency is performing against the others in real-time. This indicator helps traders identify potential trading opportunities by highlighting strong cur
FREE
Institutional Cycle Filter ICF
Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
Indicators
Description The Institutional Cycle Filter (ICF) is a sophisticated trend-following tool that replaces standard moving averages with a "Signal Dot" system. It is designed to minimize lag while maintaining smoothness, making it highly effective for identifying trend reversals in volatile markets like Gold. How It Works (The Logic) Cosine Weighting: Unlike a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or Exponential Moving Average (EMA), this algorithm uses a Cosine function to calculate weights. This allows the
FREE
Dsc Oscillator
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
Indicators
Recomended broker: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c Indicator used to monitor price fluctuations in the market and discover possible reversals through reversal points or divergences in the indicator. All assets and all timeframes.   SEE OUR RESULTS ON INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/diogo.cansi/   TELEGRAM GROUP =  https://t.me/robosdsc More information by email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com or by Whatsapp 55-991372299
FREE
Multi Timeframe Trend Dashboard based on TEMA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicators
TEMA Trend Matrix PRO Elite Multi-Timeframe Trend Intelligence System Trade With Clarity. Execute With Confidence. Stop guessing the market direction. TEMA Trend Matrix PRO is a high-performance trend intelligence dashboard built for traders who demand precision, speed, and clarity. Powered by advanced Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) logic, it delivers a real-time, multi-timeframe view of market structure — all in one clean interface. No more chart switching. No more conflicting
FREE
KCI Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
KCI Candle: Advanced Kinematics Price Action The KCI (Kinematics Computing Index) Candle is a next-generation analytical tool designed to transform raw market data into crystal-clear visual intelligence. By painting the chart's candles based on deep mathematical kinematics, this indicator provides traders with an immediate, unambiguous reading of the current market direction and momentum. Built for professional traders who demand clean charts and pure data, the KCI Candle eliminates second-guess
FREE
Bollinger Bands Filled
Tran Nhat Minh
5 (3)
Indicators
A clean Bollinger Bands indicator with single-color filling designed to reduce chart clutter. What is This Indicator? This is a Bollinger Bands technical indicator designed with visual simplicity in mind. Unlike standard Bollinger Bands implementations that display multiple colored lines and bands, this indicator uses a single-color filled area to represent the trading bands. This approach minimizes visual clutter while maintaining full functionality for technical analysis. How It Works The ind
FREE
Martillo con alertas
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Indicators
MT5 Hammer Pattern Detector: Your guide to more profitable operations Tired of searching for the best trading opportunities? Our innovative indicator gives you a competitive advantage by automatically identifying hammer patterns on your charts. Known for its high probability of success, the hammer pattern has been a fundamental tool in the arsenal of experienced traders for decades. Our indicator, designed to accurately detect this key pattern, will allow you to: Identify trend reversals earl
FREE
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5
Atsushi Katayama
Indicators
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that brings multi-timeframe trend direction, relative strength and ATR-based volatility together in one dashboard. It helps you review the current market environment before making a discretionary decision or using another trading system. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It does not display entry arrows, take-profit levels, stop-loss levels, win rates or profit forecasts. Main features Classifies each se
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicators
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
Market Profile Multidivisas
Diego Alejandro Guzman
Indicators
Market Profile Multidivisas E s un indicador profesional que construye perfiles de mercado utilizando el tiempo que el precio permanece en cada nivel (TPO), identificando automáticamente zonas de valor, Point of Control y áreas de rechazo del mercado. Beneficios Identifica zonas donde el mercado acepta el precio. Encuentra soportes y resistencias institucionales. Detecta áreas de equilibrio. Ayuda a identificar rupturas reales. Permite localizar mejores zonas para entradas, SL y TP. Funciones
FREE
Driver Road Bands
Kenan Ozkarakas
Indicators
"Driver Road Bands" indicator that is designed to be used in the 1H, 4H and 1D timeframes in the most ideal way. If we compare timeframes to roads and streets; main streets and highways with high traffic volume are similar to high-time timeframes in technical analysis. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.
FREE
KD MTF Dashboard
Dien Du Khanh Duong
Indicators
KD_MTFDashboard — Multi-Timeframe Indicator Confirmation, One Glance Part of KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork. Purpose Trend and momentum rarely tell the full story on just one timeframe. A bullish signal on M15 means a lot more — or a lot less — depending on what H1 and H4 are showing. Most traders know this, but checking it manually means flipping between charts and trying to hold five numbers in your head at once. KD_MTFDashboard exists to remove that friction: one tabl
FREE
MWC Ratio 5
Joerg Hamann
2 (2)
Indicators
The Commitments of Traders Ratio Indicator is one of these things you never thought about it before you really see the magic behind it. The indicator shows the Ratio of long/short positions released by the CFTC once a week. If you have a look on the Sreenshot you can see two (three) zones of interest. Important note: MAs are not available in version 1.0. Zone 1: The Switches (Red -> Green, Green -> Red) Zone 2: MA cross Zone 3: If you combine this with the COX indicator an additional zone will
FREE
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicators
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
DuettoFXTompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The DuettoFXTompson indicator is designed to work with two instruments that have a high level of correlation. the indicator can be used for pair trading on currencies, stocks, and other financial instruments. The indicator shows the moment when the instruments diverge and the sum of the two instruments (yellow line). additionally, the parameter of the Average MA value is calculated. Recommended timeframe for M5 operation. Contacts for commun
FREE
Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
FREE
Trend Range Indicator
Claudius Marius Walter
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction Poppsir is a trend-range indicator for metatrader 5 (for now), which distinguishes sideways phases from trend phases. With this tool it is possible to design a trend following-, meanreversion-, as well as a breakout strategy. This indicator does not repaint! The signal of the Poppsir indicator is quite easy to determine. As soon as the RSI and Popsir change their respective color to gray, a breakout takes place or in other words, the sideways phase has ended. Interpretation
FREE
Regime Catcher Pro MT5
Guad Bibar
Indicators
Regime Catcher Pro MT5 Regime Catcher Pro is a configurable market-regime and trend-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It converts price action into four clear market conditions: UPTREND DOWNTREND RANGE CHOP The indicator combines directional movement, ADX, range efficiency, normalized moving-average slope and volatility analysis. Its compact dashboard displays the current regime, estimated trend strength, direction, volatility and higher-timeframe alignment. Main features: Four clearly ident
Confluex SMC Pro Signals
Hoang Tuan Le
Indicators
Confluex — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) All-in-One Indicator Confluex is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects swing and internal market structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, equal highs/lows, and premium/discount zones directly on the chart, then combines that structure into a rule-based, weighted-confluence Signal Engine that plots Buy/Sell arrows with SL/TP directly on the chart. It does not place trades — every signal is for visual/manual referenc
FREE
Heat map Volume
Minh Vuong Pham
Indicators
Heatmap Volume is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures how far the current volume deviates from its moving average, expressed in standard deviations. It helps you spot abnormal volume the instant it happens instead of judging bars by eye. Features Standard-deviation volume engine: calculates stdbar = (Current Volume - SMA of Volume) / Standard Deviation, so volume is graded against its own recent norm. Five threshold levels: Extra High, High, Medium, Normal and Low, each with its own color, so
FREE
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
5 (3)
Indicators
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
HA Trend Flow
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Indicators
HA Trend Flow is a professional two-stage smoothed Heiken Ashi trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to clearly visualize market trends , reduce noise and reliably identify sideways market phases – without repainting. Ideal for trend traders, scalpers, swing traders and multi-timeframe analysis . Key Benefits Much smoother trends compared to standard Heiken Ashi 2-stage smoothing (OHLC + Heiken Ashi) Automatic sideways / chop detection Clear neutral & doji candle identificat
FREE
CustomRegressionSignals
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
User Guide: Custom Regression Signals MT5 Custom Regression Signals is a professional technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that utilizes the mathematical method of Linear Regression to construct dynamic price channels. Unlike standard static channels, this indicator actively analyzes price dynamics to help traders identify whether the market is in an active trend or a sideways (flat) phase. 1. How the Indicator Works The indicator builds a channel based on a specified lookback period. It aut
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
B2U Ultimate Percent R Edition
Yoon Jeonghui
Indicators
B2U Market State System Part of the B2U Market State System A professional indicator suite designed to analyze market structure, trend state, and momentum. B2U Market State System 의 구성 요소입니다. 시장 구조, 추세 상태, 모멘텀을 입체적으로 분석하기 위한 전문 인디케이터 시스템입니다. Visualizes momentum state and pressure balance within market structures. B2U Ultimate %R Edition goes beyond the traditional Williams %R numeric oscillator. 과매수 · 과매도를 색상과 라인으로 ‘ 상태화 ’ 하다 .” B2U Ultimate %R Edition 은  단순히 전통 Williams %R 을 “ 과매수 / 과매도 숫자 지표 ”
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
More from author
MACD Line 2 MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact
FREE
SupportResistance MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
Support Resistance Indicator The "Support Resistance" indicator is a versatile tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels based on an underlying algorithm. These levels indicate price points where an asset historically experiences buying (support) or selling (resistance) pressure. The indicator allows traders to visualize these levels on their charts, making it easier to make informed decisions. All Products   |   Contact PARAMETERS: Timeframe : Users can select the
FREE
MACD Line 2 MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader5 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact
FREE
SmartInvest MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Smart Invest Basic   (EA) employs an   averaging strategy   designed for   long-term   profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during
SmartInvestPremium MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Smart Invest Premium   is a sophisticated enhancement of the   Smart Invest Basic   EA, designed to optimize long-term profitability with a focus on   flexible   and   customizable risk management . This   advanced   version introduces dynamic grid trading capabilities, allowing users to   configure multiple grids , each with   distinct sizes   and   risk parameters . This   flexibility   empowers traders to tailor the EA to their specific trading strategies and risk tolerance, making it a   ve
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
ICT Silver Bullet MP MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our EA harnesses the power of the SilverBullet 5-minute strategy, offering optimal performance while also allowing users the flexibility to explore and backtest various timeframes of their choice. Ideal for indices such as   SPX500   and   NAS100 , it performs optimally during trading hours at   15:00 UTC or 19:00 UTC . Here's what sets it apart: Versatile Execution: Choose between pending orders on the FVG, market execution upon FVG occurrence, or a combination of both. Custom Risk Management:
MP RiskOracle MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Utilities
Risk Oracle - Expert Advisor Description Risk Oracle is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for risk management and trade execution. This utility tool is tailored to assist traders in executing orders at optimal prices while managing risk efficiently, without the need to manually calculate volumes and other parameters. By automating these critical aspects, Risk Oracle simplifies the trading process and allows traders to focus on strategy and market analysis. All Produc
SmartInvest MT5
Alexandru Chirila
3 (1)
Experts
Smart Invest Basic (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during averaging,
SmartInvestPremium MT5
Alexandru Chirila
2 (1)
Experts
Smart Invest Premium is a sophisticated enhancement of the Smart Invest Basic EA, designed to optimize long-term profitability with a focus on flexible and customizable risk management . This advanced version introduces dynamic grid trading capabilities, allowing users to configure multiple grids , each with distinct sizes and risk parameters . This flexibility empowers traders to tailor the EA to their specific trading strategies and risk tolerance, making it a versatile tool for various marke
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Smart Stocks DCA MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Dollar Cost Average (DCA) Strategy Description The Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy is an investment approach that involves consistently purchasing a fixed dollar amount of a particular asset at regular intervals, regardless of the asset's price. This method reduces the impact of volatility over time, as it averages out the purchase price of the asset, buying more shares when prices are low and fewer shares when prices are high. DCA is particularly effective in markets expected to grow over th
ICT Silver Bullet MP MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our EA harnesses the power of the SilverBullet 5-minute strategy, offering optimal performance while also allowing users the flexibility to explore and backtest various timeframes of their choice. Ideal for indices such as   SPX500   and   NAS100 , it performs optimally during trading hours at   15:00 UTC or 19:00 UTC . Here's what sets it apart: Versatile Execution: Choose between pending orders on the FVG, market execution upon FVG occurrence, or a combination of both. Custom Risk Management:
MP AutoSmartNextGen MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions.   All Products  |  Contact Core    NEW!!!   Features: Configurable Grids:   The version allows the configuration of multiple grids. Each grid can have its own size and risk factors, providi
RiskProtect MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Utilities
Parameters Explained Algorithm Settings: magicNumber (int): Unique identifier for trades managed by the EA. Default value: 0 (manages manual trades). Note: Set this to the corresponding magic number of trades opened by other EAs or set it to 0 for manually executed trades. BreakEvenInPoints (bool): Activates the breakeven strategy based on profit in points. true: Moves Stop Loss to breakeven when the trade reaches the specified ProfitPointsForBreakeven . false: Disables this function. ProfitPoin
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
MACD 2Line Divergence MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify Classical (Normal) Divergences on the MACD, which can signal potential market reversals or continuation trends. Divergences occur when the price and the indicator move in opposing directions, highlighting potential shifts in momentum. What is a Classical (Normal) Divergence? Classical Divergences are categorized into two main types: Bullish Divergence: Occurs when the price forms lower lows, but the MACD forms higher lows. Thi
MP Divergence Never Lie
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
MACD Divergence Expert Advisor (EA) Overview The MACD Divergence Expert Advisor (EA) automates the MACD Divergence Trading Strategy , identifying and trading both the validation and invalidation of divergence patterns . The EA utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to detect price-momentum discrepancies, providing early signals for potential trend reversals. With customizable thresholds, trendline visualization, flexible entry mechanisms, and risk management feature
Filter:
AgentOllie
66
AgentOllie 2025.01.12 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review