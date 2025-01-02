MACD 2Line Divergence MT5

The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify Classical (Normal) Divergences on the MACD, which can signal potential market reversals or continuation trends. Divergences occur when the price and the indicator move in opposing directions, highlighting potential shifts in momentum.

What is a Classical (Normal) Divergence?

Classical Divergences are categorized into two main types:

  1. Bullish Divergence:

    • Occurs when the price forms lower lows, but the MACD forms higher lows.
    • This suggests weakening downward momentum and the potential for a bullish reversal.

  2. Bearish Divergence:

    • Occurs when the price forms higher highs, but the MACD forms lower highs.
    • This indicates weakening upward momentum and the potential for a bearish reversal.

Divergences are particularly useful for spotting market turning points, helping traders to enter trades at optimal moments.

Key Features

  1. Trend Line Visualization:
    The indicator automatically draws trend lines on both the price chart and the MACD to highlight divergences.

  2. Entry Signals:
    Entry lines are plotted to provide guidance on potential trading opportunities based on divergence patterns.

  3. Customizable Alerts:
    Notifications and alerts can be enabled to inform the trader of divergence setups in real time.

  4. Divergence Validation/Invalidation:
    The indicator uses specific thresholds to ensure that only valid divergences are identified, reducing noise and false signals.

Input Parameters

MACD Calculation Parameters:

  1. FastEMA :

    • The period for the fast EMA.
    • Default value: 12 .
    • A lower value makes the MACD more responsive to price changes.

  2. SlowEMA :

    • The period for the slow EMA.
    • Default value: 26 .
    • A higher value smoothens the MACD, making it less sensitive to short-term fluctuations.

  3. SignalEMA :

    • The period for the signal EMA (moving average of the MACD line).
    • Default value: 9 .
    • This is used to identify crossovers for buy/sell signals.

  4. AppliedPrice :

    • The price type to calculate the MACD on (e.g., close price, open price, etc.).
    • Default value: PRICE_CLOSE .

Divergence Detection Parameters:

  1. HighLowThreshold :

    • Defines how far a high/low on the price chart must be to be considered a significant peak or trough.
    • Default value: 4 (4 candles to the left and right of the peak).
    • A higher value ensures fewer, more significant peaks/troughs are detected.
    • Note: If no high or low matches the threshold rules, but the divergence is valid based on the MACD indicator, the search threshold is reduced by 1 each time it fails to find one that meets the original threshold.

  2. DivergenceThreshold :

    • Similar to HighLowThreshold , but applies to the MACD line and signal line.
    • Default value: 4 (4 candles to the left and right of the peak on the MACD).
    • Ensures the divergence is meaningful and not caused by small fluctuations.

    • Note: The threshold only applies to the previous high or low on the MACD. The high or low that is currently forming is less strict, allowing the detection of divergence while it is still forming:

      • BullishExtremum: A bottom on the MACD (lower than the 2 previous and 1 next).
      • BearishExtremum: A top on the MACD (higher than the 2 previous and 1 next).

  3. DivergenceInvalidationThreshold :

    • If the signal line or MACD line value on the histogram is too close to 0 (± this threshold), the divergence is invalidated.
    • Default value: 0 .
    • Prevents false signals when the MACD is near neutral (no significant momentum).

Visualization Parameters:

  1. DrawPriceTrendLines :

    • Enables or disables the drawing of trend lines on the price chart to highlight divergences.
    • Default value: true .

  2. DrawIndicatorTrendLines :

    • Enables or disables the drawing of trend lines on the MACD to highlight divergences.
    • Default value: true .

  3. DrawIndicatorEntryLines :

    • Enables or disables the drawing of entry signals based on divergences.
    • Default value: true .

Alerts and Notifications:

  1. DisplayAlert :
    • Enables or disables notifications and alerts for detected divergences.
    • Default value: true .

How It Works

  1. The indicator calculates the MACD based on the FastEMA , SlowEMA , and SignalEMA parameters, applied to the selected AppliedPrice .
  2. It scans for divergences between the price chart and the MACD line, considering significant highs/lows using the HighLowThreshold and DivergenceThreshold parameters.
  3. Divergences are validated using the DivergenceInvalidationThreshold to ensure reliability.
  4. Once a valid divergence is detected:
    • Trend lines are drawn on both the price chart and the MACD to visualize the divergence.
    • Entry lines are plotted based on the divergence setup.
    • If DisplayAlert is enabled, a notification/alert is sent.

Use Cases

  • Identifying reversal points in trending markets.
  • Spotting entry opportunities in range-bound markets.
  • Validating signals from other trading tools or strategies.

This MACD Divergence Indicator is ideal for traders looking for a systematic approach to identify and act on divergence setups with precision and efficiency.


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FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
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Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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