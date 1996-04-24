Time Cycle Captor

The TimeCycleCaptor indicator is an innovative tool for accurately visualizing the market trend and generating buy and sell signals.





The market trend plays a key role in making trading decisions, and our indicator provides a reliable tool for determining it. We have made traders' dream of non-lagging moving averages come true in our indicator.





TimeCycleCaptor is capable of predicting future values ​​and is designed to both identify the underlying trend and identify short-term buy or sell signals. The main task of the indicator is to provide an accurate assessment of the market and protect open positions on any time interval and currency pair.