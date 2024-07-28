Fusion Ultra Obtimiz

Fusion Ultra Obtimiz trading system uses the inticator Alligator ATR STD to find the best trading opportunities in a 30-minute chart and uses Neural Network to find the highest probability of trading profits. By testing data from the past ten years, 2010-2024.

The trading system has been adjusted. Choose the value that has the best probability of trading profit from backtesting obtimize mt5.

Symbol EURUSD
Leverage
 1:100,1:300
Timeframe
 M30
Settings
 Default
Minimal/Recommended Deposit
 30$/100$


Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt