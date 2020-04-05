Scalper Hedge GOLD

Scalper Hedging GOLD is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to conquer the high volatility of the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. Utilizing an Independent Hedging algorithm architecture, this EA is capable of executing and managing Buy and Sell cycles simultaneously and independently, ensuring no opportunities are missed in both sideways and trending markets.

Equipped with top-tier equity protection, an adjustable risk matrix, and fundamental filters, this EA is not just a regular trading robot, but a comprehensive portfolio management assistant.

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IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
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Discounted launch price.  The price will increase by $10 with every 5 purchases. Final price $1000
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***Buy Scalper Hedging GOLD and you could get Scalper GOLD EA AND Multi Scalper BOT for free !*** Ask in private for more details!
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WHY CHOOSE SCALPER HEDGING GOLD?

  • Flexible Profitability (Market-Neutral Strategy): No need to guess the trend direction. With the Independent 2-Way Hedging system, this EA will accumulate profits whether gold prices are surging or plunging, simultaneously.

  • Fund Security is a Priority: The integrated Daily Drawdown Guard, News Filter, and Smart RSI Exhaustion ensure your account is protected from extreme news volatility and abnormal price movements.

  • 100% Transparent & Proven: We don't just sell promises or backtest results. You can verify the performance and reliability of this EA yourself live through the public investor (Real) accounts we provide.

  • Extremely Easy to Use (Plug & Play): Equipped with a Futuristic Interactive Dashboard, you can monitor and fully control the EA's activity, change risk levels (Low to Extreme), or perform manual interventions with just one click directly from the chart.

  • Exclusive VIP Community Support: You won't be left alone after purchasing. We provide access to an exclusive private group where our support team and fellow users will guide you from the installation process to achieving profitability.

KEY FEATURES & CORE TECHNOLOGY

  • Independent 2-Way Hedging Logic Buy and Sell cycles run on their respective paths without locking each other. When the accumulated Buy layers reach the profit target, the EA will only close the Buy positions. The same applies to Sell positions. You reap profits from both directions at the same time.

  • Smart RSI Exhaustion Filter The EA will not enter the market blindly. It is integrated with a smart RSI oscillator that blocks position openings (both initial entry and grid step) in overbought and oversold areas.

  • 4-Tier Risk Matrix (Low to Extreme) Take full control of the EA's aggressiveness with a single click. Lot management options range from Low (static lot addition) to Extreme (exponential lot multiplier/Martingale) tailored to your capital endurance.

  • Anti-Spam Trailing Stop & Auto-Lock Exit Equipped with an advanced Trail Step so that Stop Loss modifications are broker-server friendly (anti-ban). The system also uses a Status Lock to ensure all Grid layers are executed perfectly when hitting Take Profit, avoiding the risk of left-behind positions due to broker requotes or slippage.

  • Advanced Account Protection (Drawdown Guard) Sleep soundly thanks to the absolute daily protection feature. Set the maximum loss limit in percentage (Daily Loss %) and the daily target (Daily Target Profit). The EA will automatically stop all trading activities if these limits are hit.

  • Built-in Global News Filter Protect your account from market storms. This EA automatically scans the macroeconomic calendar and will pause trading activities before and after the release of high and medium-impact news.

  • Futuristic Interactive Dashboard Monitor all crucial metrics directly on your chart. This interactive dashboard displays separate floating targets (Buy & Sell), market session status, and spread information. It also features One-Click buttons to change the interface color theme, adjust risk settings, and a Close All button.

HOW DO I START

After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything.

TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Symbol / Pair: XAUUSD / GOLD (Single-Pair Exclusive)

  • Timeframe: M1 (Recommended for optimal entry precision)

  • Recommended Capital (Equity):

    • Low & Mid Risk: 20,000 - 30,000 Cents ($200 - $300 in a Cent Account)

    • High & Extreme Risk: 50,000 - 100,000 Cents ($500 - $1,000 in a Cent Account)

PRO TIP: Always use a Cent account for starting capital under $1,000 to ensure stronger margin endurance and safer drawdown management.

LIVE MONITORING ACCOUNT

We are completely transparent with the trading results of this EA. Please monitor its performance live via the investor account (MT5) below:

Account 1

  • Broker: Exness

  • Server: Exness-MT5Real25

  • Login (ID): 183900515

  • Investor Password: @Boy12345

Account 2

  • Broker: Valetax

  • Server: Valetaxintl-live5

  • Login (ID): 1051053408

  • Investor Password: Trader100$

IMPORTANT (DISCLAIMER)

Grid and Martingale systems carry high potential profits along with equivalent risks (High Risk, High Return). It is highly recommended to always enable the News Filter and set daily trading hours. Always test this EA on a Demo account for a few weeks to understand its price movement characteristics and risk matrix before using it on a Live account.

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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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