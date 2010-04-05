Sangkakala Merbabu MT4

Sangkakala Merbabu is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points.

Signal Features :

  • MFI
  • Force Index
  • De Marker
  • WPR
  • CCI
  • RSI
  • Stochastic
  • Bollinger Bands

Additional Signal :

  • Moving average
  • PSAR
  • MACD
  • ADX

Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit currencies : $500
  • Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

This EA uses trick only opening positions during open candles, so you can backtest with 'open price only' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.

Setfile AUDCAD : 


Produits recommandés
Ichimoku Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Ichimoku Trade X is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen1, Kijunsen1, SenkouSpanB1, BuyShift1, Tenkansen2, Kijunsen2, SenkouSpanB2, BuyShift2, Tenkansen3, Kijunsen3, SenkouSpanB3, SellShift1, Tenkansen4, Kijunsen4, SenkouSpanB4 and SellShift2 can be adjusted. Ichimoku Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X. Good lu
Secgo Expert
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD . This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level Parameters Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA. OrderCmt = used
ST Day
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator.No other Indicator required. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Invisible TP and SL by Ticket
Antonio Franco
Experts
Invisible TP and SL by Ticket Prenez le contrôle total de vos trades avec précision et discrétion. Cet Expert Advisor vous permet de définir des niveaux de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) pour un numéro de ticket spécifique , sans ouvrir plusieurs graphiques ni utiliser plusieurs EAs. Comment ça marche : Ouvrez simplement les paramètres de l’EA, entrez le numéro du ticket de votre trade ouvert, définissez vos valeurs de TP et SL , et l’EA mettra à jour ces niveaux uniquement pour cette
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
Reversal smart grid
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Use our recommended broker:   https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478 Timeframe:  M1 Base pairs:  AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Additional pairs:  GBPNZD Reversal smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make big profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ). All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasona
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
Experts
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
FRPattern
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
FRPattern Советник можно использовать на любом рынке с низким спредом и хорошей ликвидностью. Тем не менее рекомендую следующие валютные пары: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Полностью автоматическая торговля с расчетом входов на основе анализа паттерна на старшем таймфрейме  и фильтрации на младшем таймфрейме. Основные характеристики советника Продвинутое управление стоп-лоссом Алгоритм контроля за проскальзыванием, позволяющий избегать больших убытков при сильном проскальзывании Полностью
Golden Phoenix EA
Justinus Andjarwirawan
Experts
Golden Phoenix EA – Adaptive Reversal Recovery System for XAUUSD Overview: Golden Phoenix EA is a powerful gold (XAUUSD) trading Expert Advisor designed with an adaptive switching method to maximize profitability. Unlike traditional grid or martingale strategies, this EA reverses the direction of the recovery trade when a position closes in loss. By strategically adjusting lot sizes and reversing trades, Golden Phoenix EA capitalizes on market corrections to secure profits efficiently. The EA
SuperTrend
Evgeniy Zhdan
2.5 (2)
Experts
The Supertrend Expert Advisor The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results. It is not a scalper. The minimum balance to start trading - 100 $. Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices. Has an efficient risk management system. The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA. As a result, you have a complete automated trading system. Download
AI Next Level
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (3)
Experts
The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our
CCI Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
CCI Multi-Currency EA MT4 implémente des stratégies robustes de l'Indice des Canaux de Matières Premières (CCI), largement testées sur plusieurs paires de devises et unités de temps. Cet Expert Advisor offre des fonctionnalités de trading complètes, incluant la récupération en grille, des options de couverture (hedging) et des stratégies de martingale (paramétrables, mais désactivées par défaut). Il propose des méthodes d’entrée précises (cassures, retournements, suivi de tendance) et des règles
H4 Trend
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
introduction Robot de trading H4 Trend Forex - Un robot de trading facile à utiliser et entièrement automatisé conçu pour échanger le graphique H4 afin de capter les mouvements de tendance. Signaux d'achat/vente générés par le croisement d'un indicateur de moyenne mobile. Les commandes utilisent toujours un stop loss virtuel, un take profit et un stop suiveur plus un stop dur suivant juste au cas où une perte de connexion se produirait pour sécuriser les fonds. Caractéristiques Aucune technique
JagzFX Expert ONE
JAGZFX LTD
Experts
Discover the ultimate trading solution - Expert ONE! Say goodbye to needing a coder and hello to configurable trading strategies that can be customized in thousands of different ways. Expert ONE is the game-changer you've been waiting for, built on the reliable foundation of Jagzfx's proven software products like pinTrader, OnePIN, and MUX. With advanced features like risk management, position sizing, profit averaging, trailing stop, and weekly and intraday sessions, Expert ONE allows you to tai
EA Scalp Golden Arrow
Mikita Kurnevich
Experts
Only 2 copies for the price of 199 USD. Next price 249 USD WARNING : ECN accounts Golden Arrow - is a novelty in the Forex market, developed by a team of practicing analysts in the world of trading with many years of experience. This trading algorithm broke into the global markets with excellent profitability, reliability and safety indicators. Golden Arrow - is a syndicator-free fully automated trading algorithm, which is based on the methods of cluster market analysis in combination with pri
TrendRVR
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
Araz EurUsd
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
2.83 (6)
Experts
After more than 3 years of using this system for myself, I decided to put it in the market for a while to attract capital. On average, I update every month to achieve the best possible result.                                       Mql5 in now available here In my opinion, a good expert should have these characteristics so as not to jeopardize your capital :     ️     Do not use dangerous methods such as grid martingle, etc.     ️     All position have a take profit and stop loss limit   
Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Experts
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
Shl v1
Michail Papaioannou
Experts
SHL V1  The SHL V1 expert advisor is a scalping ea.  For maximum results, we suggest using it only in a RAW Spread account. TRADING TYPE:  Market Trends Order Type: Pending & Market Time frame: Daily Risk Management: Yes Product: EURUSD Pending SL : Yes VPS : Proposed Fix Lot Size: Yes Platforms: MT4 Trailing Stop Loss: Yes Max Spread: 7 Max Open Orders: 1 Account Type : RAW/ECN Pending TP:  Yes Max Stop Level: 15 STOP LOSS: VARIABLE
Gold Hawk EA
Justinus Andjarwirawan
Experts
Gold Hawk - The Ultimate Expert Advisor for MT4 Gold Hawk isn’t just another trading robot – it’s your ultimate partner in conquering the Gold market (XAUUSD) . Meticulously crafted to maximize profits and protect your capital , this Expert Advisor is designed to adapt to volatile market conditions while offering unparalleled flexibility and cutting-edge risk management . Why Gold Hawk is a Must-Have in Your Trading Arsenal: Dynamic Recovery System - Adapt to Any Market Move: Stay ahead of mark
The Last Fractals MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals, is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it you
SunCoin Lite
Francesco Grassi
Experts
- INTRO - There are 3 versions of the SunCoin Expert advisor: Lite, Standard and Elite, each of those coming with a different price and performance. For the moment i'm publishing only the Lite version, contact/email me for the other versions. This is not a grid/martingale EA. Every order placed has a clear and tight stop loss and a trailing stop system. This is an intense scalping EA for Gold pair (XAUUSD)   on 4H timeframe  and the result of many hours and hard work spent to optimize it.
Pyramid Magic
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Pyramid Magic EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade    Gold(XAUUSD) . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. It is a robot specifically adapted to withstand the high volatility conditions usually seen in gold. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it.  No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Pyramid Magic is a way to improve your trading
Stealth Bomber EA
Stephanus Kapenangolo Enondumbo
Experts
The Stealth Bomber EA operates by way of scalping and taking swing trades on selected currency pairs. It looks for overbought and oversold zones to place sell and buy orders respectively. The minimum lot size is 0.01 and can be increased through optimization.  Recommended Timeframe: 15 Minutes Recommended Pairs: AUDUSD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD
BlackCardinal
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The strategy of the adviser is based on the theory of falsals: a fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). A trading expert analyzes four fractal orders of price formations - one fractal order down, the fractal order of the current timeframe and two orders of fractals higher than the timeframe. Recommended trading tools for the default settings
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Plus de l'auteur
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (5)
Experts
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5   is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own res
Gold Batukaru Propfirm
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Batukaru Propfirm   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  Gold Batukaru Propfirm has been tested at various backtest levels, but past results don't guarantee future performance. Please do your own research! Suggested use cent account if balance is not enough, because this EA need huge balance. This EA is designed for longterm, just set
Gold Gridscalping MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.73 (37)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: standart, Raw, or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! se
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.83 (6)
Experts
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
FREE
Gold Gridscalping MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.65 (17)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
FREE
Prototype Swinger MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Prototype Swinger use swing method (with long Takeprofit) for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index.  This EA is designed with candle breakout, Force index divergence, MFI, Moving Average and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. This EA use swing method (with long takeprofit), maybe make boring for waiting SL & TP. If you need more aggressive EA, you can try Master Nasdaq (daytrading with different met
Master Gold Demarker MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (3)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! sefiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mql
Gold Singgalang MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.2 (5)
Experts
Gold Singgalang MT5   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with breakout method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by ATR. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Please send me inbox if you need password investor for monitoring. Because I only have cent account, that's mean can't make signal on mql5. Pric
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (2)
Experts
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5  is special scalping Expert Advisor for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum Retracement Reversal and other secret indicator for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by Fibonacci Retracement and ATR (hardcoded can't change value).  This EA is not pure scalping, half scalping and half day trading. This EA sometimes has many loss (55 consecutive loss), if you need more stable for longterm
Master Strategy MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Make Your Own Strategy. Master Strategy expert advisor is designed for traders who want complete features and create their own strategies. For those who do not have their own strategy, we provide a strategy setfile that can be downloaded below. Some of the features we provide are: Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Moving average PSAR Fractal MACD ADX Engulfing candle Always ON Trade Management : SL and TP (individual trade) Basket SL and TP Trai
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.75 (4)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
FREE
Bitcoin Tambora MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Bitcoin Tambora MT5   is a special expert advisor for Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend and candle box breakout (my secret) method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.  Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Noted : Please make sure your balance is enough. If balance is not enough, I recommend using cent account. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not gu
Master Gold Demarker MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! setfiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mq
Master Breakout MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Equity Protector SL TP MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Master Breakout MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies.  This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Sangkakala Merbabu MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilitaires
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Singgasana Galunggung MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Singgasana Galunggung MT5   is a special expert advisor for USDJPY. This EA is designed with breakout triangle method (my secret) for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Key Features : No History Reader  : EA result doesn't manipulation data
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis