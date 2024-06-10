GoldMind AI
- Experts
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Babak Alamdar⭐️As a Forex Specialist, I've been around since 2007.
⭐️Besides that, I've been a professional algorithm trader for a long time.
👆My Telegram ID: https://t.me/BabakMt4
- Version: 1.93
- Updated: 4 December 2025
- Activations: 12
- Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system Live Signal
- This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
- There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 997 $
Welcome to the GoldMind AI
Hey, I'm GoldMind AI!This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAUUSD, as the light version of GoldPulse AI with different future updates and surprising features.
I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets!
In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!
Highlights:
- Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on Gold Symbol (XAUUSD)
- No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
- Minimum Account Balance: A recommended balance is $250 and above, but you can start aggressive trading at $100
- FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
- A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm
- In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https:// ec.forexprostools.com/ and Add this (delete the space) https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/
About Us:As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!
The Goldmin EA from Babak has shown excellent performance since the last update. In June my trading results have improved significantly, with consistent profits and minimal drawdown. The EA adapts well to different market conditions and manages risk very effectively. I am really impressed with the stability and reliability after the update. @see my results from june in comment section https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113889#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=57397054 The Goldmind EA is, along with the US30 EA from Babak, one of my favorite expert advisors. Both have delivered impressive results and proven to be reliable tools for automated trading. I really appreciate their performance and consistency in different market conditions. Let’s see what the markets bring—there’s still a lot of 2025 ahead! Thank you, Babak, for the great software and the very friendly and competent support over the past years.