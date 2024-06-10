GoldMind AI

3.5
  • Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system  Live Signal
  • This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
  • There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 997 $


Welcome to the GoldMind AI


Hey, I'm GoldMind AI!

This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAUUSD, as the light version of GoldPulse AI with different future updates and surprising features.

I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets! 

In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!


Highlights:

  • Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on Gold Symbol (XAUUSD)
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
  • Minimum Account Balance: A recommended balance is $250 and above, but you can start aggressive trading at $100
  • FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
  • A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm
  • In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  ec.forexprostools.com/  and  Add this (delete the space)  https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/


About Us:

As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!    





Reviews 13
z
145
z 2025.07.02 18:39 
 

The Goldmin EA from Babak has shown excellent performance since the last update. In June my trading results have improved significantly, with consistent profits and minimal drawdown. The EA adapts well to different market conditions and manages risk very effectively. I am really impressed with the stability and reliability after the update. @see my results from june in comment section https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113889#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=57397054 The Goldmind EA is, along with the US30 EA from Babak, one of my favorite expert advisors. Both have delivered impressive results and proven to be reliable tools for automated trading. I really appreciate their performance and consistency in different market conditions. Let’s see what the markets bring—there’s still a lot of 2025 ahead! Thank you, Babak, for the great software and the very friendly and competent support over the past years.

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 18:00 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:53 
 

The effect was not very good a while ago, but fortunately it was updated in a timely manner and all have achieved profitability now. Babak Alamdar has been keeping an eye on the EA released and will proactively understand my running situation to help me make adjustments. I strongly recommend this EA, it's great after the update now.

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z
145
z 2025.07.02 18:39 
 

The Goldmin EA from Babak has shown excellent performance since the last update. In June my trading results have improved significantly, with consistent profits and minimal drawdown. The EA adapts well to different market conditions and manages risk very effectively. I am really impressed with the stability and reliability after the update. @see my results from june in comment section https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113889#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=57397054 The Goldmind EA is, along with the US30 EA from Babak, one of my favorite expert advisors. Both have delivered impressive results and proven to be reliable tools for automated trading. I really appreciate their performance and consistency in different market conditions. Let’s see what the markets bring—there’s still a lot of 2025 ahead! Thank you, Babak, for the great software and the very friendly and competent support over the past years.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.07.02 20:14
I appreciate your feedback, mate
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 18:00 
 

Good robot, manages risk well and support is very good.

Yu Wei Fan
563
Yu Wei Fan 2024.11.28 18:53 
 

The effect was not very good a while ago, but fortunately it was updated in a timely manner and all have achieved profitability now. Babak Alamdar has been keeping an eye on the EA released and will proactively understand my running situation to help me make adjustments. I strongly recommend this EA, it's great after the update now.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.29 13:45
Thanks for the review, Yu Wei
tobias
509
tobias 2024.09.27 09:15 
 

Sep.2024: Babak had great support and try to improve his EA´s, but I dont like the Risk-Reward-Ratio of this EA. 1 losing trade can wipe out 10-15 winning trades. :(((

Jan.2025: After a while of testing (6 month+) and development from Babak the EA is now running with the latest update very well. I will update my review in a few month.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.10.03 17:44
Thanks for the feedback. In the new update, I have changed the R: R calculation and stop loss has been improved a lot. It is under final live testing and will be released soon.
Jess De La Cruz
163
Jess De La Cruz 2024.08.20 11:41 
 

This is a total scam. I own both the GoldPulse EA and GoldMind EA from the same author, and here’s what I’ve observed: 1. Both EAs trade exactly the same on gold (XAUUSD), yet they are sold separately as if they’re different products. 2. The risk-reward ratio is awful. You might win +1.19, but losses can reach -11.43 (when closed manually), and since the stop loss isn’t clearly indicated, you’re never sure how far it can go. 3. The strategy depends on reversals, but if the trend turns against your position, you could be wiped out. 4. The seller is very responsive and an excellent salesman who could sell you anything, but his EA is terrible! 5. The high win rate is due to a large number of small wins, but the values are minimal. The losses are fewer but very significant. It's a joke! In my honest opinion, I’d rate this EA 1 out of 5. Even if it were sold for $10, knowing the terrible risk-reward ratio, I would avoid it. Goodluck!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.08.20 13:10
Since there are some misunderstandings I want to clarify them separately. firstly when GoldMind AI was released, it was supposed to be a light version of GoldPulse AI that can trade only XAUUSD instead of multiple gold pairs but with a different future road map as mentioned in the EA's description. so the current version of GoldMind has two modes. Gold trading and Forex trading that support 9 recommended pairs with high accuracy and winning deals so far. In the 2nd update of GoldMind, we added different strategies on Gold as well but some GoldPulse users who used only XAUUSD thought they were forgotten and asked me to support them with those new strategies. so as an exception, we added those strategies to GoldPulse in the latest update but also mentioned that GoldMind and GoldPulse are separate EAs and not supposed to be the same all the time and will be different on Gold trading again in future updates. Secondly, stop losses are hidden to support users who use tricky brokers who hunt Sls by making fake candles and shadows. lastly, the value of Sl and Tp many times mentioned on the EAs' page, in private messages, and in the Telegram group. If you have any questions please reach out
Bob0511
632
Bob0511 2024.08.06 20:05 
 

In one word it's a garbage. Not profitable at all.Total Scam.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.02.25 15:42
You always had my special respect, Artur! Whenever you start an argument with users in the Telegram group, be prepared to hear their criticism. Not overreacting by posting the same reviews on all my EAs! I didn't expect you to respond to it like this exactly when I spent more than several months on new updates!
Juan romero
23
Juan romero 2024.08.01 05:04 
 

I have been using EAs for a long time and I can say with proofs and all certainty that this is another one for the trash. Don’t fall for this, first ask the owner to add you to their Telegram group and you will see by yourself. Even when he replies fast No client has had profits since he started selling this EA, since every loss wipes ten trades, so there is no real Risk Management and you wont ever see SL in your trading chart. I have 3 big losses of almost 20% in only one month (3 trades), and so have many others.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.08.06 14:48
I remember that you had a problem setting your risk! and I helped you with that! please check the last comment on my long-run Darwinex account between the top 1%! Please remember R: R will be set at the beginning, with 1: 1.4! but for gold with such a big movement very short SL makes you an easy target for market makers! so initially the EA considers a safety SL! Based on different criteria like holding time... those SLs and TPs can be changed! You can set your risk based on your risk tolerance and if you want to keep 1% or 0.5% risk per trade can do it based on the instructions that many times mentioned on the EA's page! some users increase the risk to earn faster but on the flip side, you will lose faster if the market goes against you! your profit will shrink when trailing TP kicks in to shorten the holding time as many users requested. safety stop loss is hidden to support users who use tricky brokers to avoid hunting them by shadow or fake candles. market conditions can change all the time! and smart people will adapt their tools to the current market I've been doing this when I see modifications based on the market are needed.
Franck Henri Maglott
404
Franck Henri Maglott 2024.07.31 08:32 
 

As for GoldPulse, I advise against buying this EA for the moment, it is not profitable at all, the RR is 1:20, so you need between 10 and 20 TP to fill a SL, not profitable in the long term, a new version must arrive, but I do not understand why sell a version that does not work, in short, I might change my opinion later, but for the moment, I have clearly lost my investments

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.08.06 14:47
I remember that you had a problem setting your risk! and I helped you with that! please check the last comment on my long-run Darwinex account between the top 1%! Please remember R: R will be set at the beginning, with 1: 1.4! but for gold with such a big movement very short SL makes you an easy target for market makers! so initially the EA considers a safety SL! Based on different criteria like holding time... those SLs and TPs can be changed! You can set your risk based on your risk tolerance and if you want to keep 1% or 0.5% risk per trade can do it based on the instructions that many times mentioned on the EA's page! some users increase the risk to earn faster but on the flip side, you will lose faster if the market goes against you! your profit will shrink when trailing TP kicks in to shorten the holding time as many users requested. safety stop loss is hidden to support users who use tricky brokers to avoid hunting them by shadow or fake candles. market conditions can change all the time! and smart people will adapt their tools to the current market I've been doing this when I see modifications based on the market are needed.
Nice Trader
3501
Aller Uja 2024.07.20 18:13 
 

Contrary to the previous reviewer, I recommend all products from this developer. One bad entry trade is not the end of the world. If you suffered a large loss, it means you clearly misjudged your risks. I would also give you a small piece of advice: in July and the first 2-3 weeks of August, I recommend using all EAs with lower risk. In December and the first two weeks of January, I suggest putting all EAs on pause.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.20 18:18
It's great to hear your feedback, Aller. You are very knowledgeable and professional
jimdog
729
jimdog 2024.07.19 15:06 
 

Not recommend

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.31 14:08
please check the last comment on the EA's page! I have changed R: R a lot, which is under stress test now. (shortened SL and improved strategies)! please remember that the old version of GoldMind was very promising like a sniper! but due to the low frequent trades, I always got feedback from users for increasing the number of deals which wasn't a good decision. So in the new update besides good R: R I will roll back promising strategies instead of new strategies. by the way, Fx pairs have been doing well so far.
ithyer
250
ithyer 2024.07.14 03:45 
 

Babak is an expert and genuinely helpful in helping you set up the EA correctly. I recommend his service to anyone considering buying

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.14 13:01
Thank you for your feedback, Ithyer :)
Nikesh Patel
565
Nikesh Patel 2024.06.12 12:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.12 15:45
Thank you for your feedback, Nikesh :)
Morteza Hosseini
371
Morteza Hosseini 2024.06.11 07:23 
 

I 100% recommend it to anyone serious about doing business with experts. The author is very professional and considers his experts as his children. I personally feel safe with him because he is always responsive.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.06.11 12:53
You motivate me to work harder, Morteza! Thanks for all the support.
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