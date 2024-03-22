GoldPulse AI MT5

Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1480 $



Welcome to the GoldPulse AI



Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI!

This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAU with full pairs like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH!

I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets!

In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!



Highlights: Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on each symbol chart ( XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH ) one by one No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management Minimum Account Balance: 250 $ but f or running all of the recommended pairs to maintain low DD, it would be better to use 1000 $ FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https:// ec.forexprostools.com/ and Add this (delete the space) https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/



Backtesting: The trading system is not a retrained version for a strategy tester. It evaluates a variety of market factors, from price movements to news background, etc...

About Us: As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!



















