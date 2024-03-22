GoldPulse AI MT5

3.64

  • Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system  Live Signal
  • This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly
  • There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1480 $


Welcome to the GoldPulse AI


Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI!

This is the first smartest robot that trades gold or XAU with full pairs like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH!

I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets! 

In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!


Highlights:

  • Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe on each symbol chart ( XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD, and XAUCNH ) one by one 
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
  • Minimum Account Balance: 250 $ but for running all of the recommended pairs to maintain low DD, it would be better to use 1000 $
  • FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
  • A default setting can be used on accounts maintained by a Prop firm or by a Funded firm
  • In order to activate the News filter function, enable "Allow WebRequest" and add news site to the URL list in the terminal settings. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  ec.forexprostools.com/  and  Add this (delete the space)  https:// nfs.faireconomy.media/



Backtesting:

The trading system is not a retrained version for a strategy tester. It evaluates a variety of market factors, from price movements to news background, etc...


About Us:

As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!    






Reviews 52
SteadyProfitIncome
143
SteadyProfitIncome 2025.01.31 12:29 
 

After the update in November, I see many posting their profits. I added the EA in January and have seen 3 wins so far (no losses). Babak is helpful and provides first class support

gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.01.08 23:48 
 

I bought all the AIs, they are brutally good! I use it in the full live account. Babak is very helpful, flexible and patient. Thank you very much! If anyone is interested in my opinion, write a private message about my experience.

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 19:31 
 

Nice expert and very nice risk management

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prduha
300
prduha 2025.08.13 18:47 
 

It was a great EA at the beginning with no losses at all, but now it's a bad EA review it's signals it made some profits before releasing update when only the author can get access to the updated version but since the update release no profits were made you can check for yourself, the Author compromised the EA , turn it from the best to useless

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.08.13 18:59
GoldPulse may not be outperforming right now, but it’s performing, and when the market conditions align, it will shine. I’ve never removed any of my EAs — I stand behind them. If we’ve had a tough period, I’ve acknowledged it openly and worked on improvements where needed. I don’t hide EAs during drawdowns like many others — I keep everything public, and when updates are required to adapt to changing conditions, I deliver.
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng
1505
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng 2025.03.08 14:05 
 

unfortunately not profitable at all.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.03.08 16:52
I always make honest systems that can work long run with monitoring signals on the EA's page from regulated brokers, unlike many authors who make straight-line backtests and signals from shady brokers that can ruin your account within a few transactions. There are still some users who believe that a holy grail system exists that can always win. DD periods, all-time highs, and so on are all parts of real trading systems. The real trading system works this way. If there is room for improvement, I never stop improving my EAs, but most authors don't! In the DD period, they'll remove EAs from the marketplace and come back one year later with the same EA but a different name
SteadyProfitIncome
143
SteadyProfitIncome 2025.01.31 12:29 
 

After the update in November, I see many posting their profits. I added the EA in January and have seen 3 wins so far (no losses). Babak is helpful and provides first class support

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.02.01 12:59
I appreciate your feedback, mate
tobias
509
tobias 2025.01.27 13:02 
 

Jan.2025: Hello together, after a while of testing (6 month+) and development from Babak the EA is now running with the latest update very well. I will update my review in a few month.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.27 13:52
Thanks for the feedback, mate
Alexander Seidel
1519
Alexander Seidel 2025.01.14 06:37 
 

Was soll ich sagen. ALLE aber auch alle Produkte von Babak machen nachhaltig VERLUST. Leider. Er ist sehr freundlich und hilfsbereit. Leider funktionieren seine EA allesamt nicht... Entweder sieh traden wochenlang gar nicht oder wenn sie sich mal trauen irgendeinen Trade zu machen endet dieser im Verlust... wenigstens kumuliert am Tag... Meine Geduld ist am Ende. Ich werde die EA vielleicht Mitte des Jahres wieder einmal testen. Bisher AUSNAHMSLOS ein Fehlinvest... LEIDER

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.14 10:44
I'm not sure what made you unhappy exactly when I spent more than 4 months on new updates and signals showing how the EAs work on most regulated brokers. if you have any installation issues please let me know.
gabriel hencz
153
gabriel hencz 2025.01.08 23:48 
 

I bought all the AIs, they are brutally good! I use it in the full live account. Babak is very helpful, flexible and patient. Thank you very much! If anyone is interested in my opinion, write a private message about my experience.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.09 00:10
Thanks for the feedback, Gabriel
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
704
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.01.08 19:31 
 

Nice expert and very nice risk management

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.01.09 00:09
I appreciate your feedback, Othman
Markus Bischoff
1156
Markus Bischoff 2024.12.10 23:17 
 

not as expacted... luckely i used them only on a demo account.

i'll give again a new chance with default settings on new demoaccount for another 3 months... till then i revise my rating to 3.5 stars... lets see! broker is ICMarkets

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.12.10 23:27
I'm sorry, but what do you expect? Why are you lucky to have them on the demo account? Is there something wrong with it? you can always compare your deal with the live signal to make sure you are good. Whenever you need help, I'm here to help. You can turn off your news filter for day deals if you want to increase trading frequency.
Karl Benoit
406
Karl Benoit 2024.11.18 00:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.11.18 00:42
I appreciate your feedback, mate :)
Jess De La Cruz
163
Jess De La Cruz 2024.08.20 11:40 
 

This is a total scam. I own both the GoldPulse EA and GoldMind EA from the same author, and here’s what I’ve observed: 1. Both EAs trade exactly the same on gold (XAUUSD), yet they are sold separately as if they’re different products. 2. The risk-reward ratio is awful. You might win +1.19, but losses can reach -11.43 (when closed manually), and since the stop loss isn’t clearly indicated, you’re never sure how far it can go. 3. The strategy depends on reversals, but if the trend turns against your position, you could be wiped out. 4. The seller is very responsive and an excellent salesman who could sell you anything, but his EA is terrible! 5. The high win rate is due to a large number of small wins, but the values are minimal. The losses are fewer but very significant. It's a joke! In my honest opinion, I’d rate this EA 1 out of 5. Even if it were sold for $10, knowing the terrible risk-reward ratio, I would avoid it. Goodluck!

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.08.20 13:12
Since there are some misunderstandings I want to clarify them separately. firstly when GoldMind AI was released, it was supposed to be a light version of GoldPulse AI that can trade only XAUUSD instead of multiple gold pairs but with a different future road map as mentioned in the EA's description. so the current version of GoldMind has two modes. Gold trading and Forex trading that support 9 recommended pairs with high accuracy and winning deals so far. In the 2nd update of GoldMind, we added different strategies on Gold as well but some GoldPulse users who used only XAUUSD thought they were forgotten and asked me to support them with those new strategies. so as an exception, we added those strategies to GoldPulse in the latest update but also mentioned that GoldMind and GoldPulse are separate EAs and not supposed to be the same all the time and will be different on Gold trading again in future updates. Secondly, stop losses are hidden to support users who use tricky brokers who hunt Sls by making fake candles and shadows. lastly, the value of Sl and Tp many times mentioned on the EAs' page, in private messages, and in the Telegram group. If you have any questions please reach out
Yansong Sui
1023
Yansong Sui 2024.08.13 15:32 
 

Bad

Cristihan Hernan Schweizer
202
Cristihan Hernan Schweizer 2024.08.01 16:20 
 

Bad EA. Horrible risk-reward. Hidden SL. Don't buy this. Actually, don't buy any EA; I guess that profitable EAs aren't public. After spending over 3000 USD on MQL5, I found that all of them were scams.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.08.28 01:53
Please remember that PF or profit factor is one important factor in long-term profitability. We have a different level of TPs and SLs in our EAs. so you compare the worst safety SL to the worst minimum TP when trailing TP kicks in and profit shrinks.
So risk to reward without a success rate or win rate means nothing! As mentioned in the EA's comment threat, I'm still using the current version of GoldPulse on my investment accounts and I'm still with reasonable profits.
Secondly, stop losses are hidden to support users who use tricky brokers who hunt Sls by making fake candles and shadows. Lastly, the values of Sl and Tp are often mentioned on the EAs' page, in private messages, and in the Telegram group.
Tony
645
Tony 2024.07.31 06:22 
 

Regardless of the risk/MM you use, one thing to be aware of is that there is no hard SL and a strong move with no pullback would kill months of profit before the EA gets a chance to close the position in loss. MM would determine the lot size but won't change the strategy, risk-reward ratio, or the general risk you carry with having a floating position on Gold with no hard SL. Babak is a nice person to deal with and I am sure he will come out with something better in the future but unfortunately, I wouldn't recommend Gold Pulse, especially in a US election year.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.31 13:46
Hi Tony, please check the last comment on the EA's page! I have changed R: R a lot, which is under stress test now. (shortened SL and improved strategies)! please remember that the old version of GoldPulse was very promising like a sniper! but due to the low frequent trades, I always got feedback from users for increasing the number of deals which wasn't a good decision. so in the new update besides good R: R I will roll back promising strategies instead of new strategies.
Franck Henri Maglott
404
Franck Henri Maglott 2024.07.25 16:31 
 

This EA can never be profitable with this kind of RR and this strategy, it takes 20 winning trades to cover a SL, knowing that if we put the EA on several XAU pairs at the same time, it takes several SLs in one go , As far as the strategy is concerned, each time it takes an impulse movement in the opposite direction, therefore counter-trend with no SL

After being very disappointed with version 1, I wanted to give it a chance and test version 2, it's been 2 weeks since I put it, but he took no position, I asked Babakar if there was a problem but no answer, too bad

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.25 16:41
I understand your frustration! currently gold goes up 80 pips (80000) in one day and again goes down 80 pips a day after without any retraces! the effect on AUD, CHF, and JPY is almost double! USDJPY lost its value of around 1000 pips in just 10 days! the current market is very unstable for reversal strategies! So the market is extremely uncertain, with a big drop in USDJPY and XAUUSD at the same time (not so common) and smart money by banks is pricing the market in advance. probably I run only XAUUSD, XAUEUR, and XAUGBP on some accounts, temporarily.
Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2024.07.24 06:03 
 

Sorry but this EA becomes bad over the past months. It tries to catch reversals in a trending market. Never catch a falling knife. Also the RR is bad, since you rarely catch a full TP but when you get an SL it is a full SL. So RR is around 10:1 or larger. This bot was profitable for some time but now eats up all the profits. I will renew this review if the Bot is getting better again

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.24 23:10
In the old logic, we had for example full Sl = 35, full TP 45, min tp 3, average TP 9 to 10 But the EA had several hours of holding time to get at least the average TP, some times during the holding time the price from entry could retrace even after reaching the minimum TP several times without closing the deal, but with the new logic we shortened the holding time and instead, the EA every time comes back to the entry and reaches minimum TP will close it at TP and re-open it at entry, and based on the forward test the new logic will make a better average TP in the long run! so let's say instead of getting full or average TP we have divided a bigger TP to several small TP, all from one deal! sometimes with one small TP, there is no chance of repeating it and sometimes there is a chance for it, and can be around 50-50, so for calculating R: R we should not compare the worst SL with the worst small TP but the average TP.
Aleksandr Ryzhkov
729
Aleksandr Ryzhkov 2024.07.22 15:28 
 

The product was not created for you to earn money, but only for the author to make sales. Therefore, a review will help save your money. extremely disappointed with this advisor, there is no reliability, the seller said that the stop loss was dynamic, but the maximum was 35 dollars, in the end he closed the stop loss at 45 dollars, when asked directly, he received a very unclear answer regarding risks and stop losses, but this is how it is on the account once it happened. You can also see the responses to other comments and you will understand everything. I am ready to correct the review if I get a refund for the product. the author constantly deletes signals and makes new ones, deposits are made at $100 each, so that there is a large % right away. Every time you will risk almost a huge part of the deposit in order to win a couple of pennies

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.09.08 14:29
Money management is mentioned many times here, in the group, and private messages! 35 USD safety stop loss in the older versions was for Prop firms= False and 45 USD for Prop firms= True! Stop-loss can be shortened by some criteria. there are many Gold EAs in the top 20 now with the same stop loss and users experienced those stop losses a couple of times exactly after releasing those EAs. Nobody behaved like you! Please remember when I released GoldPulse AI, it worked well without hitting stop losses for several months. Stop loss is part of speculative trading! if I always work for improvement is only because of my loyal users who trust me and my EAs. please remember the current version of the market is still working! with positive results after the last stop loss around 2 months ago! If I'm working on the update was because some users asked me to shorten stop loss safety. but releasing updates before enough forward testing will not help. Regarding signals I clearly mentioned here and in the group before I do it! I had used 5 accounts with different setting for it here, and for my new update I needed to use 5 different set files on them with different results of the last update with the EA and for speeding up the process I had you use my existing recourses not opening again 5 more accounts from scratch. ( ICM global doesn't open new accounts for the EU residents).
blazingd
34
blazingd 2024.07.20 09:47 
 

now after a nearly 4% lose with just one position in my FTMO evaluation on default settings i have to rate this EA, the wins are tiny and the lose are big, ridicilious RRR the avg. lose and avg. profit speaks for itself. this "prop ready" EA have nearly blow my evaluation because it seems there was no SL anywhere on this long lose run!! 1 lose destroy all profits like the other buyers write before....

edit: of course Babak its everything false and only the Profit Factor is relevant of course, the PF is especially for backtesting relevant, the RRR and avg. win/lose are relevant for actual daytraders, and nobody have problems when you or the EA take small TPs, but then the SL need to be adapted to the TP that the RRR and the avg. lose are hold in frame...and again in this BIG lose was not one "adaptive" SL only the absolute MAX SL...

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.22 05:10
This is a false statement! you need to set the risk based on your risk tolerance! Stop loss has different levels and is ready on each position, but as some tricky brokers hunt Sls by making fake candles and shadows they are hidden to protect users! R: R is not what you calculated! you can get a couple of times minimum take profit in a short period! but we don't call them several small take profits! because all of them are parts of one deal with a big TP but were broken into several min TP to maximize your profit!
What do you prefer? to hold a position for a couple of days to reach TP 5000 pips? or breaking it down to several minimum or average TP within a short time? I have tried both of them and by far, several minimum TP will lower the risk by maximizing the profit
Micha9886
239
Micha9886 2024.07.19 18:08 
 

I was using the EA for around 3 months but have stopped it as long as my results are still slightly in profit. The risk to reward ratio of the EA cannot sustain in the long run. With one SL the profits of more than 2 months were wiped out. After every SL the author blames some market event (e.g. "manipulation" of the Bank of Japan) and provides a quick fix. But as long as the RR is that bad using the EA is rather gambling than serious trading.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.19 19:48
Hi Micha, please remember R: R will be set at the beginning, for gold with such a movement very short SL makes you an easy target for market makers! so initially the EA considers a safety SL! Based on different criteria those SLs and TPs can be changed! I have tried many different adjustments. but in the long run, they don't work.
For example, last night we had a chance for a shorter SL if the price had retraced! around 2 years ago one night after roll-over, the price of gold jumped 40 pips by the first tick! so it doesn't matter how short your SL is! the first tick will hunt your Sl! It happened with all brokers! and the reason for safety SL is avoiding those kind of things! just another lesson learned!
Bob0511
632
Bob0511 2024.07.16 21:31 
 

In one word it's a garbage. Not profitable at all.Total Scam.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2025.02.25 15:41
You always had my special respect, Artur! Whenever you start an argument with users in the Telegram group, be prepared to hear their criticism. Not overreacting by posting the same reviews on all my EAs! I didn't expect you to respond to it like this exactly when I spent more than 4 months on new updates!
Vinod Kumar
190
Vinod Kumar 2024.07.12 09:25 
 

I have purchased this EA in April 2024. Initially it was good and made some profits. From June , performance starts going negative. Even though winning % is more , Risk: Reward ratio is very poor, hence two losing trades on June wiped out all profits made from 15+ trades. There is very few number of trades per month and yesterday also one losing trade wiped off all profits and reduced my initial capital too. So after spending a premium price for the EA and wasting my precious 3 months of time, I am still a loser with this EA. Developer has made so many updates in last 2 months but still in the end it make huge losses. If your TP is very small and SL is so big, any EA can achieve a high win %, but not high profits. Developer has made a low cost version of this EA which will support only XAUUSD pair , but later he started adding more strategies and forex pairs to it and ignoring the loyal customer who purchased GuldPulse with premium price. So, I lost trust with this EA now.

Babak Alamdar
5631
Reply from developer Babak Alamdar 2024.07.12 13:41
Please remember that one important factor in long-term profitability is PF or profit factor. We have a different level of TPs and SLs in our EAs. so you compare the worst safety SL to the worst minimum TP when trailing TP kicks in and profit shrinks.
So risk to reward without a success rate or win rate means nothing! on the market, you will hardly find a Profit factor above 1.5 for signals more than 1 or 2 months old while I have signals now around 5 or 6 months old with high profit factors.
Also, we send the first announcement of new EAs to our loyal users. The road map for GoldMind AI is different. With GoldMind AI, you'll have a collection of successful strategies on Metal, and Forex, while GoldPulse AI is all about Gold multiple pairs.
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