SX Impulse MACD MT5

MACD is probably one of the most popular technical indicators out there. When the market is trending, it actually does a pretty good job, but when the market starts consolidating and moving sideways, the MACD performs not so well.

SX Impulse MACD for MT4 is available here.

Impulse MACD is a modified version of MACD that works very well for trading Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It has its own unique feature which perfectly filters out the values in a moving average range and enables it to eliminate those false signals when the market is ranging, therefore minimizing your loss. When the price starts moving sideways, the Histogram of the indicator and its Signal line become flat. This way you have full confidence that you should not be opening any trades during this time.

How to use Impulse MACD:

Similar to the classic MACD, by looking at the crossovers between the Impulse MACD Histogram (which can be changed to a line) and the Signal line, you can identify trends. The difference is that it won't give you signals at all when the market is consolidated. It will only give you signals when the market is trending, making it perform way better than the classic MACD indicator. The trading strategy is simple: when the Histogram crosses above the Signal line, that indicates there is bullish momentum and you should buy. When the Histogram crosses below the Signal line, this signals there is bearish momentum and you should sell. When the Histogram and Signal line go flat, that indicates the market is consolidating and you should not be taking any trades.

#Tags: Impulse MACD, MACD, Moving Average Convergence Divergence, Buy Signal, Sell Signal, Signal Line, Momentum Indicator, Momentum, Range Trading, Up trending, Down trending, Bullish Momentum, Bearish Momentum

DISCLAIMER: Please notice that we do not provide any financial advice. We only provide tools for anyone interested in improving their trading.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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SX Golden MA Pack MT5
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (3)
Indicators
This comprehensive technical indicator calculates and plots up to 3 moving averages with 3 different periods. By employing three moving averages of distinct lookback periods, the trader can confirm whether the market has indeed experienced a change in trend or whether it is merely pausing momentarily before resuming its prior state. SX Golden MA Pack  for MT4 is available   here . The shorter the moving average period, the more closely it tracks the price curve. When a security initiates an upt
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SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
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SX Trend Impulse Channels MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Trend Impulse Channels is a precisely designed trend-following system that represents trend development through distinct, volatility-adjusted steps. Instead of relying on traditional slope-based methods, it employs a structured step mechanism that only advances when price action conclusively confirms momentum via an ATR-based trigger. This indicator is well suited for traders who favor structured, stair-step trend progression over smooth, continuous curves. It delivers clear momentum-based
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SX Golden MA Pack MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Indicators
This comprehensive technical indicator calculates and plots up to 3 moving averages with 3 different periods. By employing three moving averages of distinct lookback periods, the trader can confirm whether the market has indeed experienced a change in trend or whether it is merely pausing momentarily before resuming its prior state. SX Golden MA Pack  for MT5 is available   here . The shorter the moving average period, the more closely it tracks the price curve. When a security initiates an upt
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SX Mini Charts Pro MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
Tired of constantly switching between charts to monitor different assets? SX Mini Charts Pro is a powerful, space-saving dashboard indicator that allows you to display up to 8 independent mini-charts directly on your main trading window. Designed for multi-symbol analysis, this indicator keeps all your mini-charts perfectly synced with the timeframe of your main chart, giving you a comprehensive view of the market without cluttering your workspace. Key Features: Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Track
SX Currency Strength MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Currency Strength indicator allows users to analyze currency strength through a selected period, with results resetting periodically and accumulating thereafter. It displays the historical relative strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CHF, CAD and NZD) across a selected timeframe. Assessing a currency's relative strength aids in evaluating its performance against a basket of other currencies. Users can select to visualize relative strength of the currencies in the shap
SX Price Action Patterns MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Price Action Patterns is a comprehensive indicator which shows various price action patterns on the chart for those who are interested in price action trading. These patterns are as follows: A Pin Bar is a candlestick price bar, which has a long wick on one side and a small body. It is a powerful signal of price reversal in a currency trading strategy. An Inside Bar is characterized by a bar or candle that is entirely ‘inside’ the range of the preceding one and represents the consolidation o
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SX Theme Setter MT5
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilities
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
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SX Theme Setter MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
5 (1)
Utilities
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes: - Gradient background mode: In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user. - Color theme: Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit
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SX Impulse MACD MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
MACD is probably one of the most popular technical indicators out there. When the market is trending, it actually does a pretty good job, but when the market starts consolidating and moving sideways, the MACD performs not so well. SX Impulse MACD for MT5 is available here . Impulse MACD is a modified version of MACD that works very well for trading Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It has its own unique feature which perfectly filters out the values in a moving average range and enables it t
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