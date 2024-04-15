Netsrac TradeAid

THE flexible Expert Advisor for Custom Trading Strategies in MetaTrader 5

The Netsrac TradeAid expert is a powerful tool for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5. With this expert advisor, you can combine a variety of technical indicators and trading rules with a simple "If This (AND This...) Then That" logic to create tailored trading strategies that match your individual preferences. You don´t need any knowledge in MQL5 coding language to build your own expert advisor in Metatrader 5.


Key Features

If this than that logic: You choose the rules for your trading strategy. Every implemented indicator has some conditions. You can choose "Long", "Short" or "Trade allowed" and build up the strategy you want with a combination of indicators you want. No need to code in MQL-language or hire a programmer.

Indicator Integration: The expert advisor comes with an integration of a wide range of custom indicators. From simple moving averages to complex oscillators, you can use your preferred indicators to develop your own strategy. 

Developing process without MQL coding know how: You create your strategy based on your parameters. If an indicator is not included, write to me. As a buyer of the EA, you can and should actively participate in the further development. And best of all: further development is free of charge for you if you have purchased the EA.

Rule-Based Strategy Development: You create your trading strategies using a user-friendly rule engine. This engine enables users to set specific trading rules based on conditions such as indicator crossovers, price actions, and other technical analysis parameters.

Flexible Signal Management: The expert advisor offers a variety of options for signal management, including entry points, exit points, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. You can set your preferences for risk tolerance and profit targets and customize signal management accordingly.

Real-Time Monitoring and Execution: Once a strategy is developed and optimized, you can simply run the expert advisor in real-time to automatically execute the developed trading strategy. The expert advisor continuously monitors the market and executes trades according to the set rules.

The Netsrac TraidAid expert provides a comprehensive solution for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5 without the knowledge to coding in MQL language. With its user-friendly interface, integration of custom indicators, and a variety of customization options, this expert advisor is the ideal choice for traders looking to optimize and automate their own trading activities.


Price policy

The Expert Advisor is in a permanent development process. If you join as an early bird, you can benefit from a more favourable price and also actively participate in the implementation of further indicators and functions.
With every new entry/exit indicator or trade handle parameter that TradeAid gets, I will increase the price!


How can you participate in the further development and actively support it?

  By purchasing the expert, you acquire the right to make suggestions for further functions. Do you have a strategy that you really want to automate, but TradeAid does not yet support it? Get in touch with me, if there is a sensible way to incorporate the strategy and there is at least one other interested party, I will probably do so. If you have built well-functioning strategies with TradeAid, you are of course free to use them as you wish. If you have any questions as to why a strategy may not yet be working as you would like it to, you are welcome to benefit from my experience.


How to use the expert?

Please read my blog entry here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) to understand the principles of this expert. You need to know how this expert works to participiate from its flexibility. Please read and understand before you buy.


What entry indicators are implemented?

At the moment there are the following indicators and conditions implemented. Read the price policy to understand, that this list will increase in conjunction to the price. You can combine any of these conditions depending on your own idea.

Indicator Conditions
2x Moving Average (MA 1 / MA 2) 14 conditions
MA 1 crosses MA 2 upwards
MA 1 crosses MA 2 downwards
Price crosses MA 1 upwards
Price crosses MA 1 downwards
Price is below MA 1
Price is above MA 1
Price is below MA 2
Price is above MA 2
Price is near MA 1
Price is near MA 2
MA 1 is rising
MA 1 is falling
MA 2 is rising
MA 2 is falling
Stochastics with 4 levels 18 conditions
Main line crosses signal line upwards
Main line crosses signal line downwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2/3/4 upwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2/3/4 downwards
Main line is above Level 1/2/3/4
Main line is below Level 1/2/3/4
Relative Strength Index (RSI) with 2 levels 8 conditions
RSI crosses Level 1/2 upwards
RSI crosses Level 1/2 downwards
RSI is above Level 1/2
RSI is below Level 1/2
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) with 2 levels 12 conditions
Main line crosses Level 1/2 upwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2 downwards
Main line is above Level 1/2
Main line is below Level 1/2
Main line is falling
Main line is rising
D+ is above D-
D+ is below D-
Bollinger Bands 10 conditions
Price crosses upper band upwards
Price crosses upper band downwards
Price crosses lower band upwards
Price crosses lower band downwards
Price is below upper band
Price is above upper band
Price is below lower band
Price is above lower band
Price is near upper band
Price is near lower band
MACD 12 conditions
MACD line crosses Signal line upwards
MACD line crosses Signal line downwards
Signal line crosses 0 upwards
Signal line crosses 0 downwards
MACD line crosses 0 upwards
MACD line crosses 0 downwards
Signal line is above 0
Signal line is below 0
MACD line is above 0
MACD line is below 0
MACD line is above Signal line
MACD line is below Signal line
Momentum with 2 levels 10 conditions
Momentum crosses Level 1/2 upwards
Momentum crosses Level 1/2 downwards
Momentum is above Level 1/2
Momentum is below Level 1/2
Momentum is increasing
Momentum is decreasing
Time with 2 times and 5 weekdays 11 conditions
Time is equal to Time 1/2
Time is after Time 1/2
Time is before Time 1/2
Monday-Friday


Planned entry indicators at the moment (as a customer you can add your own idea to this list)

Indicator Condition ideas
Average Daily Range (ADR) More than x% ADR
Less than x% ADR
 Open / High / Low / Close of the previous candle Price is near open/high/low/close
Price is above open/high/low/close
Price is above open/high/low/close  


What exit indicators / trade handling parameters are implemented?

At the moment there are the following indicators and trade handling parameters implemented. Read the price policy to understand, that this list will increase in conjunction to the price.

Indicator / parameter Description
Time based exit Close the trade at a specific time and/or weekday
Simple stop loss / simple take profit Stop and Takeprofit given in pips
ATR stop loss / ATR take profit Stop and Takeprofit calculated with ATR
Trailing stop loss Trailing with PSAR or ATR


Planned exit indicators / trade handle parameters (as a customer you can add your own idea to this list)

Indicator / parameter Description
Swing stop loss Stop loss based on Swing Parameter
ADR take profit Take profit, when daily range is reaching x% of ADR


How to start?

Please read my blog entry here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) first! Load the set file TradeAid_00_INIT.set from there and use this setfile to reset TradeAid to a "zero condition state". You can now start your own strategy. Use the strategy tester functionality in Metatrader 5 for the development process!


Will TradeAid be available for MT4?

I don´t think so. The backtesting functionality is essential for the developing process of successful strategies. MT4 is simply inadequate here.


You have some questions?

The Netsrac TradeAid is a flexible and complex product. When you have questions to understand the building process of a strategy, please read my blog entry with the build process of a simple Moving average cross here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) first!


I wish you much success with this powerful tool!


Produits recommandés
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Experts
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
Gold Impulse Scalper
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
Description (Full) Gold Impulse Scalper v6.4  is a highly optimized, momentum-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5 . Built for traders who seek precision, automation, and strict risk control in volatile markets, this EA combines proven technical filters and price action logic to find high-probability breakout entries with minimal risk. Ideal for: Scalpers and day traders targeting gold (XAUUSD) ECN/Raw spread brokers with low-latency execution U
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
AU 79 Gold EA est un conseiller expert en trading d'or conçu spécialement pour le trading de l'or. Il s'agit d'un scalper de 5 minutes et sa stratégie est unique et utilisée par les institutions pour négocier l'or, il se négocie la nuit pendant quelques heures lorsque le volume est faible et qu'il n'y a pas de nouvelles afin de maximiser sa précision et de minimiser le risque. Rejoignez notre       Groupe MQL5       afin de télécharger les derniers fichiers définis qui seront nécessaires pour e
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda The Enlightened One est une stratégie conçue pour trader sans soucis pour tous ceux qui veulent quelque chose de stable et de déterminé. où ils peuvent placer leur investissement de taille X sans soucis de risque, chaque entrée aura préalablement une analyse solide consultant des modèles et des indicateurs secrets conçus par moi, il dispose d'un système d'IA, où il apprendra et consultera toutes les gammes que nous lui avons enseignées et ajuster le risque si nécessaire lorsque le stop los
Golden Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
5 (3)
Experts
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Forex Mentor Ex
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Forex Mentor: Your Reliable Partner in Automated Trading Introduction Forex Mentor   is a revolutionary trading bot designed to automate strategies in the dynamic Forex market. With a focus on trend trading, this bot serves as a powerful tool for traders, enabling them to effectively capitalize on market opportunities while minimizing risks and simplifying decision-making processes. Its versatility and extensive customizable parameters make it the ideal choice for both novice traders and experie
Stance News Expert
Itumeleng Francis Lesabane
Experts
Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to th
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
UniversalTrader
Remi Passanello
4.64 (11)
Experts
Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the  RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. UT  is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower.  It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S
Darwin Swing MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.8 (45)
Experts
Darwin Swing MT5 Présentation: Darwin Swing est un Expert Advisor de swing trading orienté moyen terme. Il analyse des zones de support et de résistance et utilise des positions virtuelles pour anticiper les franchissements. Les ordres réels ne sont placés que lorsque les conditions définies sont réunies. Après le succès de Darwin Evolution, voici Darwin Swing, utilisable en parallèle. L’objectif est de se rapprocher d’un trading manuel, avec une vision long terme. Ce n’est ni un scalper rapide
ADX with EMA Verifier and Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Un Expert Advisor dont le comportement est basé sur l'indicateur de tendance ADX. Sa période est configurable et, en option, il peut également intégrer la vérification de la transaction à effectuer avec un croisement de la MME à court, moyen et long terme avant l'ouverture d'une nouvelle transaction. Il dispose également d'un mécanisme de stop-loss basé sur les variations de prix en pourcentage et d'un système de mise à l'échelle du lot à mesure que le solde augmente.
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Un Expert Advisor opérant en période de fort contraste, utilisant l'indicateur stochastique et l'indicateur d'indice des matières premières, et utilisant les points de surachat ou de survente, ou l'indicateur ADX, pour clôturer les transactions. Il dispose également d'un stop-loss agissant sur un pourcentage de différence de prix, avec une mise à l'échelle progressive des lots à mesure que le solde augmente, tout en surveillant l'appel de marge du compte.
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
GoldenScope Pro
Andres Costa Aniorte
Experts
GoldenScope — Précision dorée, contrôle absolu Membre #2 de la GoldCore Series GoldenScope est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour opérer sur le marché de l’or (XAUUSD), avec une stratégie intelligente qui allie stabilité en période calme et puissance explosive en période de forte volatilité . Lorsqu’une opportunité se présente, il exécute avec une précision chirurgicale pour générer des profits exceptionnels. Ce deuxième membre de la prestigieuse GoldCore Series incarne le savoir-faire d’une équi
ACDO Brasil
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robo t opens a buy or sell position using the signs. Know our products   Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
Experts
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal |    Setfile Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1449$ Final price 3,000$ N
Gold Hype MT5
Sugianto
3 (2)
Experts
Welcome to the Gold Hype Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold/bitcoin market. The Gold Hype system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. How it works |  Setfile  | Signal  | Signal 2 Launch promo! Only   10  copies left at current price! Next price: 1749$ Final price 3.000$ Not
Yellow Brick Road
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Overview Yellow Brick Road for XAUUSD H1 is a purpose-built Expert Advisor that pairs a robust, discretionary-style algorithm with an embedded AI engine. It validates signals, studies trend development, and adapts parameters to your broker’s XAUUSD feed. The goal is a professional workflow that enforces discipline and repeatability—without promises or hype. Architecture & Execution The system runs on MT5 hedging accounts with unique magic numbers per strategy, so every position is isolated and
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Market Winner Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Title: Market Winner Pro EA (MT5) - Hedging Strategy with Signal-based Trading Description: The Market Winner Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform users. It employs a sophisticated hedging strategy combined with signal-based trading to maximize profit potential while minimizing risk.            Best work on 5M and 1M candle chart on some currency pairs. This EA has been developed with the goal of achieving consistent returns in various mar
Adama MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ensu
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.84 (44)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (306)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500   USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.45 (20)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (480)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoignez u
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.5 (22)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (18)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (89)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Plus de l'auteur
Netsrac ADR Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
4.92 (13)
Indicateurs
The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT4) or an email.  There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% of
Netsrac Correlation Trader
Carsten Pflug
4.73 (15)
Experts
Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs 2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance 3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care) 4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades 5) It can be your singl
Netsrac Paaios Supply Demand EURCHF
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This is the free version of the Supply&Demand + Trendline + Trend tool. This version works only with EURCHF! You find the full version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67274 PAAIOS stands for   Price   Action   All   In   One   Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, demand and su
FREE
Netsrac PAAIOS
Carsten Pflug
5 (6)
Indicateurs
PAAIOS stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, support and resistance, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames.    Below you will find a short description of the functions of the indicator. Please read my blog entry to learn more. Features de
Netsrac Supply and Demand Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
Indicateurs
The Netsrac Supply&Demand Dashboard shows you at a glance where relevant zones are located on your favorite assets. Open your chart directly from the dashboard and trade zones that really matter. Features Finds the next relevant supply and demand zone and displays the distance to this zone (in pips) Finds and displays the zones in three different timeframes Calculates a trend indicator for the current and past candle for each configured time frame Opens a chart with your chart template directly
Netsrac ADR Dashboard MT5
Carsten Pflug
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT5) or an email.  There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% o
Netsrac SR Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
5 (4)
Indicateurs
With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. Note: This indicator cannot be used in the Strategy Tester. The demo version here from the marke
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
Netsrac Correlation Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
The dashboard should help to get a quick overview of the correlations of different assets to each other. For this, the value series are compared according to the Pearson method. The result is the value of the correlation (in percent). With the new single asset mode, you can immediately see which symbols have the highest positive or negative correlation. This prevents you from accidentally taking a risk on your trades with highly correlated symbols. Usage There are different methods for the corr
Netsrac SuPrEs
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The SuPrEs indicator indicates the distance to the next horizontal line whose name begins with the configured prefix (see Options). usage Draw support & resistance in the chart and let the indicator warn you, as soon as a configured distance is undershot. Use the prefix to provide alarms for other lines as well as standard lines (see screenshot with pivot indicator). Display of the indicator The indicator displays the distance to the next line above and below the current (Bid) price. Not more
FREE
Netsrac Supply and Demand Easy
Carsten Pflug
Indicateurs
Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" is a small but highly specialized tool for quickly finding supply & demand zones without frills. It shows the next supply and demand zone in the current timeframe. Highly efficient and fast. Works perfectly with the Netsrac "Supply and Demand Dashboard" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96511 ) Controls Variable Description (SD01) Supply color Set your color for supply zones (default is LightCoral) (SD02) Demand color Set your color for demand zones (defau
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator MT5
Carsten Pflug
Indicateurs
The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
Netsrac SR Dashboard MT5
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicateurs
With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. What can you do with this tool? Use the dashboard as a powerful tool for your discretionary trad
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis