Netsrac TradeAid

THE flexible Expert Advisor for Custom Trading Strategies in MetaTrader 5

The Netsrac TradeAid expert is a powerful tool for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5. With this expert advisor, you can combine a variety of technical indicators and trading rules with a simple "If This (AND This...) Then That" logic to create tailored trading strategies that match your individual preferences. You don´t need any knowledge in MQL5 coding language to build your own expert advisor in Metatrader 5.


Key Features

If this than that logic: You choose the rules for your trading strategy. Every implemented indicator has some conditions. You can choose "Long", "Short" or "Trade allowed" and build up the strategy you want with a combination of indicators you want. No need to code in MQL-language or hire a programmer.

Indicator Integration: The expert advisor comes with an integration of a wide range of custom indicators. From simple moving averages to complex oscillators, you can use your preferred indicators to develop your own strategy. 

Developing process without MQL coding know how: You create your strategy based on your parameters. If an indicator is not included, write to me. As a buyer of the EA, you can and should actively participate in the further development. And best of all: further development is free of charge for you if you have purchased the EA.

Rule-Based Strategy Development: You create your trading strategies using a user-friendly rule engine. This engine enables users to set specific trading rules based on conditions such as indicator crossovers, price actions, and other technical analysis parameters.

Flexible Signal Management: The expert advisor offers a variety of options for signal management, including entry points, exit points, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. You can set your preferences for risk tolerance and profit targets and customize signal management accordingly.

Real-Time Monitoring and Execution: Once a strategy is developed and optimized, you can simply run the expert advisor in real-time to automatically execute the developed trading strategy. The expert advisor continuously monitors the market and executes trades according to the set rules.

The Netsrac TraidAid expert provides a comprehensive solution for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5 without the knowledge to coding in MQL language. With its user-friendly interface, integration of custom indicators, and a variety of customization options, this expert advisor is the ideal choice for traders looking to optimize and automate their own trading activities.


Price policy

The Expert Advisor is in a permanent development process. If you join as an early bird, you can benefit from a more favourable price and also actively participate in the implementation of further indicators and functions.
With every new entry/exit indicator or trade handle parameter that TradeAid gets, I will increase the price!


How can you participate in the further development and actively support it?

  By purchasing the expert, you acquire the right to make suggestions for further functions. Do you have a strategy that you really want to automate, but TradeAid does not yet support it? Get in touch with me, if there is a sensible way to incorporate the strategy and there is at least one other interested party, I will probably do so. If you have built well-functioning strategies with TradeAid, you are of course free to use them as you wish. If you have any questions as to why a strategy may not yet be working as you would like it to, you are welcome to benefit from my experience.


How to use the expert?

Please read my blog entry here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) to understand the principles of this expert. You need to know how this expert works to participiate from its flexibility. Please read and understand before you buy.


What entry indicators are implemented?

At the moment there are the following indicators and conditions implemented. Read the price policy to understand, that this list will increase in conjunction to the price. You can combine any of these conditions depending on your own idea.

Indicator Conditions
2x Moving Average (MA 1 / MA 2) 14 conditions
MA 1 crosses MA 2 upwards
MA 1 crosses MA 2 downwards
Price crosses MA 1 upwards
Price crosses MA 1 downwards
Price is below MA 1
Price is above MA 1
Price is below MA 2
Price is above MA 2
Price is near MA 1
Price is near MA 2
MA 1 is rising
MA 1 is falling
MA 2 is rising
MA 2 is falling
Stochastics with 4 levels 18 conditions
Main line crosses signal line upwards
Main line crosses signal line downwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2/3/4 upwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2/3/4 downwards
Main line is above Level 1/2/3/4
Main line is below Level 1/2/3/4
Relative Strength Index (RSI) with 2 levels 8 conditions
RSI crosses Level 1/2 upwards
RSI crosses Level 1/2 downwards
RSI is above Level 1/2
RSI is below Level 1/2
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) with 2 levels 12 conditions
Main line crosses Level 1/2 upwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2 downwards
Main line is above Level 1/2
Main line is below Level 1/2
Main line is falling
Main line is rising
D+ is above D-
D+ is below D-
Bollinger Bands 10 conditions
Price crosses upper band upwards
Price crosses upper band downwards
Price crosses lower band upwards
Price crosses lower band downwards
Price is below upper band
Price is above upper band
Price is below lower band
Price is above lower band
Price is near upper band
Price is near lower band
MACD 12 conditions
MACD line crosses Signal line upwards
MACD line crosses Signal line downwards
Signal line crosses 0 upwards
Signal line crosses 0 downwards
MACD line crosses 0 upwards
MACD line crosses 0 downwards
Signal line is above 0
Signal line is below 0
MACD line is above 0
MACD line is below 0
MACD line is above Signal line
MACD line is below Signal line
Momentum with 2 levels 10 conditions
Momentum crosses Level 1/2 upwards
Momentum crosses Level 1/2 downwards
Momentum is above Level 1/2
Momentum is below Level 1/2
Momentum is increasing
Momentum is decreasing
Time with 2 times and 5 weekdays 11 conditions
Time is equal to Time 1/2
Time is after Time 1/2
Time is before Time 1/2
Monday-Friday


Planned entry indicators at the moment (as a customer you can add your own idea to this list)

Indicator Condition ideas
Average Daily Range (ADR) More than x% ADR
Less than x% ADR
 Open / High / Low / Close of the previous candle Price is near open/high/low/close
Price is above open/high/low/close
Price is above open/high/low/close  


What exit indicators / trade handling parameters are implemented?

At the moment there are the following indicators and trade handling parameters implemented. Read the price policy to understand, that this list will increase in conjunction to the price.

Indicator / parameter Description
Time based exit Close the trade at a specific time and/or weekday
Simple stop loss / simple take profit Stop and Takeprofit given in pips
ATR stop loss / ATR take profit Stop and Takeprofit calculated with ATR
Trailing stop loss Trailing with PSAR or ATR


Planned exit indicators / trade handle parameters (as a customer you can add your own idea to this list)

Indicator / parameter Description
Swing stop loss Stop loss based on Swing Parameter
ADR take profit Take profit, when daily range is reaching x% of ADR


How to start?

Please read my blog entry here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) first! Load the set file TradeAid_00_INIT.set from there and use this setfile to reset TradeAid to a "zero condition state". You can now start your own strategy. Use the strategy tester functionality in Metatrader 5 for the development process!


Will TradeAid be available for MT4?

I don´t think so. The backtesting functionality is essential for the developing process of successful strategies. MT4 is simply inadequate here.


You have some questions?

The Netsrac TradeAid is a flexible and complex product. When you have questions to understand the building process of a strategy, please read my blog entry with the build process of a simple Moving average cross here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) first!


I wish you much success with this powerful tool!


Önerilen ürünler
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
Gold Impulse Scalper
Norapan Tonphim
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (Full) Gold Impulse Scalper v6.4  is a highly optimized, momentum-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5 . Built for traders who seek precision, automation, and strict risk control in volatile markets, this EA combines proven technical filters and price action logic to find high-probability breakout entries with minimal risk. Ideal for: Scalpers and day traders targeting gold (XAUUSD) ECN/Raw spread brokers with low-latency execution U
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AU 79 Gold EA, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir altın ticareti uzmanı danışmanıdır. 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde bir ölçekleyicidir ve stratejisi benzersizdir ve kurumlar tarafından altın ticareti yapmak için kullanılır, doğruluğunu en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve riski en aza indirmek için geceleri hacmin düşük olduğu ve haberlerin olmadığı birkaç saat boyunca işlem yapar. Bize katılın       MQL5 grubu       EA'yı gerçek hesapta geri test etmek ve çalıştırmak için gerekli olacak en son s
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Buda The Enlightened One, istikrarlı ve kararlı bir şey isteyenler için endişelenmeden ticaret yapmak üzere tasarlanmış bir stratejidir. X boyutunu risk endişesi olmadan yatırabilecekleri, her girişin daha önce benim tarafımdan tasarlanan gizli kalıplara ve göstergelere danışan güçlü bir analizi olacak, ona öğrettiğimiz tüm aralıkları öğrenip başvuracağı bir AI sistemine sahip olacak ve Stop Loss'un çok yönlü olduğu yerlerde gerekirse riski ayarlayın EA'yı bir grafik üzerinde başlatın. Konfigü
Golden Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Forex Mentor Ex
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Mentor: Your Reliable Partner in Automated Trading Introduction Forex Mentor   is a revolutionary trading bot designed to automate strategies in the dynamic Forex market. With a focus on trend trading, this bot serves as a powerful tool for traders, enabling them to effectively capitalize on market opportunities while minimizing risks and simplifying decision-making processes. Its versatility and extensive customizable parameters make it the ideal choice for both novice traders and experie
Stance News Expert
Itumeleng Francis Lesabane
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stance News EA is a fundamental expert advisor that automatically trades news events, the expert can trade from Monday-Friday and you can set it to trade high impact news, if you rent a vps you can set it at the beginning of the week then it will automatically trade until Friday . Due to the fact that the market watch time varies depending on the broker/prop firm you are using, so if your real standard time is different from the market watch time, then you have to adjust your standard time to th
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Uzman Danışmanlar
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
UniversalTrader
Remi Passanello
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the  RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. UT  is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower.  It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S
Darwin Swing MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.8 (45)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Darwin Swing MT5 Genel bakış: Darwin Swing, orta vadeli swing trading için tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor’dır. Destek ve direnç bölgelerini analiz eder ve olası kırılmaları önceden yakalamak için “sanal pozisyonlar” kullanır. Gerçek emirler yalnızca önceden tanımlı koşullar karşılandığında verilir. Darwin Evolution’ın başarısının ardından, paralel olarak kullanılabilen Darwin Swing’i sunuyorum. Amaç, uzun vadeli bir bakış açısıyla manuel işlemlere mümkün olduğunca yakın bir davranış elde etmekti
ADX with EMA Verifier and Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Expert Advisor that bases its behavior on the ADX trend indicator. Its period can be configured, and as an accessory, it can also incorporate verification of the trade to be carried out with a short-, medium-, and long-term EMA crossover before opening a new trade. It also has a stop-loss mechanism based on percentage changes in price and a system for scaling the lot as the balance increases.
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call.
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout Master Strategy, endekslerde ve Altın gibi emtialarda yükseliş kırılışlarından faydalanan, yalnızca long pozisyonlar içeren, büyük bir dikkatle oluşturulmuş bir Uzman Danışmandır. Kamuya açık Darwinex stratejisi EWLT’nin arkasındaki gerçek motordur — gerçek para, gerçek sonuçlar ve şimdi MetaTrader 5 terminalinizde otomasyon için kullanılabilir. Bu bir grid ya da martingala EA değildir. Fiyat hareketi ve momentum temelli, tutarlılığı, risk kontrolünü ve şeffaf mantığı değer veren trader
GoldenScope Pro
Andres Costa Aniorte
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenScope — Altın Hassasiyet, Mutlak Kontrol GoldCore Serisinin #2 Numaralı Üyesi GoldenScope, istikrarlı işlemler ile yüksek volatilite anlarında güçlü kârlar elde edebilen özel bir uzmandır. Altın piyasası (XAUUSD) için tasarlanmış olan bu Expert Advisor, fırsat anı geldiğinde hedefe nokta atışıyla ulaşır , kullanıcıya olağanüstü getiriler sunar. GoldCore Serisi'nin ikinci halkası olan GoldenScope, yapay zeka destekli olarak sektör uzmanları tarafından geliştirilmiş ve 2025 yılı boyunca gerç
ACDO Brasil
Edson Cavalca Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robo t opens a buy or sell position using the signs. Know our products   Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal |    Setfile Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1449$ Final price 3,000$ N
Gold Hype MT5
Sugianto
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Gold Hype Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold/bitcoin market. The Gold Hype system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. How it works |  Setfile  | Signal  | Signal 2 Launch promo! Only   10  copies left at current price! Next price: 1749$ Final price 3.000$ Not
Yellow Brick Road
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Yellow Brick Road for XAUUSD H1 is a purpose-built Expert Advisor that pairs a robust, discretionary-style algorithm with an embedded AI engine. It validates signals, studies trend development, and adapts parameters to your broker’s XAUUSD feed. The goal is a professional workflow that enforces discipline and repeatability—without promises or hype. Architecture & Execution The system runs on MT5 hedging accounts with unique magic numbers per strategy, so every position is isolated and
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Uzman Danışmanlar
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Market Winner Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Title: Market Winner Pro EA (MT5) - Hedging Strategy with Signal-based Trading Description: The Market Winner Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform users. It employs a sophisticated hedging strategy combined with signal-based trading to maximize profit potential while minimizing risk.            Best work on 5M and 1M candle chart on some currency pairs. This EA has been developed with the goal of achieving consistent returns in various mar
Adama MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ensu
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.84 (44)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (306)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.25 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (480)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Ama ka
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.5 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Netsrac ADR Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
4.92 (13)
Göstergeler
The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT4) or an email.  There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% of
Netsrac Correlation Trader
Carsten Pflug
4.73 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs 2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance 3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care) 4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades 5) It can be your singl
Netsrac Paaios Supply Demand EURCHF
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This is the free version of the Supply&Demand + Trendline + Trend tool. This version works only with EURCHF! You find the full version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67274 PAAIOS stands for   Price   Action   All   In   One   Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, demand and su
FREE
Netsrac PAAIOS
Carsten Pflug
5 (6)
Göstergeler
PAAIOS stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, support and resistance, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames.    Below you will find a short description of the functions of the indicator. Please read my blog entry to learn more. Features de
Netsrac Supply and Demand Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
Göstergeler
The Netsrac Supply&Demand Dashboard shows you at a glance where relevant zones are located on your favorite assets. Open your chart directly from the dashboard and trade zones that really matter. Features Finds the next relevant supply and demand zone and displays the distance to this zone (in pips) Finds and displays the zones in three different timeframes Calculates a trend indicator for the current and past candle for each configured time frame Opens a chart with your chart template directly
Netsrac ADR Dashboard MT5
Carsten Pflug
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT5) or an email.  There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% o
Netsrac SR Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
5 (4)
Göstergeler
With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. Note: This indicator cannot be used in the Strategy Tester. The demo version here from the marke
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
Netsrac Correlation Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The dashboard should help to get a quick overview of the correlations of different assets to each other. For this, the value series are compared according to the Pearson method. The result is the value of the correlation (in percent). With the new single asset mode, you can immediately see which symbols have the highest positive or negative correlation. This prevents you from accidentally taking a risk on your trades with highly correlated symbols. Usage There are different methods for the corr
Netsrac SuPrEs
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The SuPrEs indicator indicates the distance to the next horizontal line whose name begins with the configured prefix (see Options). usage Draw support & resistance in the chart and let the indicator warn you, as soon as a configured distance is undershot. Use the prefix to provide alarms for other lines as well as standard lines (see screenshot with pivot indicator). Display of the indicator The indicator displays the distance to the next line above and below the current (Bid) price. Not more
FREE
Netsrac Supply and Demand Easy
Carsten Pflug
Göstergeler
Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" is a small but highly specialized tool for quickly finding supply & demand zones without frills. It shows the next supply and demand zone in the current timeframe. Highly efficient and fast. Works perfectly with the Netsrac "Supply and Demand Dashboard" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96511 ) Controls Variable Description (SD01) Supply color Set your color for supply zones (default is LightCoral) (SD02) Demand color Set your color for demand zones (defau
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator MT5
Carsten Pflug
Göstergeler
The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
Netsrac SR Dashboard MT5
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Göstergeler
With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. What can you do with this tool? Use the dashboard as a powerful tool for your discretionary trad
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt