Proptraders

The tool is suitable for traders who trade with prop firms, it tracks your daily decline so you don't lose your account and also specifies the money management set by you...

The tool works as an Expert Advisior and therefore must be used in combination with a VPS in order to monitor the current status of your positions..

Prop account settings:


Challenge 50k,100k,200k

-Daily Drawdown - From 0:00 or From max.Equity  - depending on the type of conditions of your company

-Daily Drawdown  (8000usd) -in the event of a decrease in the value entered by you, it automatically closes all positions on the account so that you do not lose the account

-Close positions in profit (220050usd) -closes positions upon reaching the equity entered by you


Money management functions

-Automatically sets SL TP Trailing specified by you ,for all positions, whether manual or pending orders

-The grid function opens positions to a loss, it is possible to set the number of grid positions but also multiples of grid positions


It is a very good tool and especially a helper when trading with prop companies, I wish you a lot of luck in trading

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Indicators
Tento jedinečný indikátor vám ukazuje rozsah, v ktorom sa pohybujú maloobchodní klienti. Spravidla, ak sa cena udržiava na priemernej úrovni, neskôr dosiahne vrchol a potom sa vráti na opačnú stranu. Indikátor je vhodný pre všetky grafy s možnosťou nastavenia pákového efektu, teda ak zoberieme do úvahy, že retailoví klienti sa pohybujú na trhu s pákovým efektom 500 až 100 páka. Indikátor je vhodný pre väčšie časové rámce H1,H4... s väčšími pákami 100,50,25  ale aj pre malé grafy M5,M15 s pákami
Liquidity indicator 2
Tomas Bystriansky
Indicators
The indicator is based on the calculation of liquidity on the market and thus shows where the market can most likely turn.. It shows the places of liquidity where the price will reach sooner or later... The indicator can be set to several types of liquidity and therefore can display several levels on the graph.. It is a unique tool that can help you very well in your trading The indicator is suitable for currency pairs with the most liquidity (Forex,EURUSD,GBPUSD...) The indicator is suitable fo
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