Calm kangaroo

The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for AUDCAD 1H based on BollingerBands indicator, SMA and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, except Magic number and Friday exit time. All other settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Strategy working from Monday to Friday. Default Friday exit time 20.40 hrs. Please, setup this time according your time zone and broker. Lots fixed size 0,1. Strategy was tested on real account Roboforex Procent during period 08.2.2021 – 29.12.2021.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources
  • User-friendly settings
  • All settings optimized
  • Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

Settings

MagicNumber = 11111   - trade ID

FridayExitTime = 20:40 – time exit on Friday

   


ThorstenKock 2022.03.31 18:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply from developer Milan Bozok 2022.04.04 22:40
Nice conclusion after almost 2 month compare to one year test in live account, but that is probably your kind of work... Came back next year please, then we can talk. Thanks for star and all the best.
