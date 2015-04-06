Golden Hartley MT4

EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned to the UTC+2 time zone. Since it uses pending orders, it is suitable for all time zones. The strategy makes an average of 40 trades per year and is suitable in combination with other strategies in the trading portfolio, see my other products. To set the correct risk management and calculate the size of the position, the strategy uses Stoploss with a size of 1140 pips.



Features

-each deal is protected  by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
-both  fixed lot and  free margin percentage are used
-no martingale , no grid , no skalp
-user-frendly settings
-all settings optimized
-longterm strategy
-good risk reward ratio 1:2,58

Settings 

CustomComment= Golden HARTLEY    - custom coment in history
MagicNumber                                    - strategy identification number
mmLots                                            - money management , the size of the open position in lots
ExitOnFriday                                     - closing the position on Friday enable or disable 
FridayExitTime                                  - closing time
LimitTimeRange                                - time of pending trade orders
SignalTimeRangeFrom                       - time in range from
SignalTimeRangeTo                           - time in range to
UseSQTickSize                                  - enable or disable custom tick size 
MainChartTickSizeSQ                        - tick size value
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